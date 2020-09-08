Static Site Generator for The Rest of Us
Kulfon /kuːl fəʊn/ is a one command, JavaScript static site generator inspired by Hugo. It combines data sources with templates to tranform them into HTML pages at once. It supports Nunjucks, Markdown and Org Mode out-of-the-box.
This software is still under active development and not feature complete or ready for consumption by anyone other than software developers.
- Kulfon, Kulfon, co z Ciebie wyrośnie ?! martwię się już od tygodnia!
- Przestań!
While you're hesitating, listen to this wonderful Kulfon song!
There is a ton of static site generators out there. Here are few points to convince you to try Kulfon
npm install -g kulfon
Once Kulfon is installed, you will have access to the
kulfon command.
First, let's create a new project:
kulfon new <my-project-name>
Now enter the directory
cd <my-project-name>
and run
kulfon's server
kulfon serve
It creates
public directory with compiled content (this directory should be
ignored). Go to
http://localhost:3000 to check your website.
For more commands, just type
kulfon
Visit Getting Started for more.
Kulfon keeps track of the upcoming fixes and features on GitHub Projects: Kulfon Roadmap
If your website is using Kulfon, feel free to make a PR to add it to this list; please add the new entries at the top.
We use Github Issues for managing bug reports and feature requests. If you run into problems, please search the issues or submit a new one here: https://github.com/kulfonjs/kulfon/issues
Detailed bug reports are always great; it's event better if you are able to include test cases.