kue-ui-express

by stonecircle
1.1.1 (see all)

Simple way to add Kue-Ui, a much improved interface for kue, to an Express app

Readme

Kue-Ui-Express

Introduction

Easy way to mount Kue-Ui for Express apps.

Installation

$ npm install kue-ui-express

Setup

Mount with Express and Kue

var kue = require('kue');
var express = require('express');
var kueUiExpress = require('kue-ui-express');
var app = express();

kue.createQueue();

kueUiExpress(app, '/kue/', '/kue-api');

// Mount kue JSON api
app.use('/kue-api/', kue.app);

app.listen(3000);

Configuration

The example above mounts the Kue-Ui Ember application on the express app at the location /kue/ and tells the application to point at /kue-api/ to access the Kue JSON API.

You are also able to enable a simple Authmaker based by passing your Authmaker Ember Simple Auth config as the final argument to the kueUiExpress() setup function as follows.

kueUiExpress(app, '/interface', 'https://otherdomain.com/kue-api', {
  domainUrl: "https://yoursuperapp.authmaker.com",
  redirectUri: "https://app.yoursuperapp.com/interface/login",
  clientId: "passDEADBEEFwordDEADBEEFkeyDEADBEEF"
});

The authmaker config is optional and Kue-Ui will work entirely without Authenticaion/Authorisation if you don't provide it.

Development

This repo is just a wrapper for wrapping Kue-Ui in an Express app. Most develpment will be done on the main Kue-Ui repo.

License

kue-ui-express is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE.txt for the complete text.

