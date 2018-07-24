Easy way to mount Kue-Ui for Express apps.
$ npm install kue-ui-express
var kue = require('kue');
var express = require('express');
var kueUiExpress = require('kue-ui-express');
var app = express();
kue.createQueue();
kueUiExpress(app, '/kue/', '/kue-api');
// Mount kue JSON api
app.use('/kue-api/', kue.app);
app.listen(3000);
The example above mounts the Kue-Ui Ember application on the express app at the location
/kue/ and tells the application to point at
/kue-api/ to access the Kue JSON API.
You are also able to enable a simple Authmaker based by passing your Authmaker Ember Simple Auth config as the final argument to the
kueUiExpress() setup function as follows.
kueUiExpress(app, '/interface', 'https://otherdomain.com/kue-api', {
domainUrl: "https://yoursuperapp.authmaker.com",
redirectUri: "https://app.yoursuperapp.com/interface/login",
clientId: "passDEADBEEFwordDEADBEEFkeyDEADBEEF"
});
The authmaker config is optional and Kue-Ui will work entirely without Authenticaion/Authorisation if you don't provide it.
This repo is just a wrapper for wrapping Kue-Ui in an Express app. Most develpment will be done on the main Kue-Ui repo.
kue-ui-express is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE.txt for the complete text.