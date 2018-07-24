Introduction

Easy way to mount Kue-Ui for Express apps.

Installation

npm install kue-ui-express

Setup

Mount with Express and Kue

var kue = require ( 'kue' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var kueUiExpress = require ( 'kue-ui-express' ); var app = express(); kue.createQueue(); kueUiExpress(app, '/kue/' , '/kue-api' ); app.use( '/kue-api/' , kue.app); app.listen( 3000 );

Configuration

The example above mounts the Kue-Ui Ember application on the express app at the location /kue/ and tells the application to point at /kue-api/ to access the Kue JSON API.

You are also able to enable a simple Authmaker based by passing your Authmaker Ember Simple Auth config as the final argument to the kueUiExpress() setup function as follows.

kueUiExpress (app, '/interface' , 'https://otherdomain.com/kue-api' , { domainUrl : "https://yoursuperapp.authmaker.com" , redirectUri : "https://app.yoursuperapp.com/interface/login" , clientId : "passDEADBEEFwordDEADBEEFkeyDEADBEEF" });

The authmaker config is optional and Kue-Ui will work entirely without Authenticaion/Authorisation if you don't provide it.

Development

This repo is just a wrapper for wrapping Kue-Ui in an Express app. Most develpment will be done on the main Kue-Ui repo.

License