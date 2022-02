Introduction

Job management client for kue (Version >=0.8.10 )

Important note!

This repository used to contain instructions on how to enable this new UI for Kue, now it only contains the Ember application itself. To add Kue-Ui to an existing Express application please see Kue-Ui-Express

Screenshots

Development

By just running npm start on this repo you will spin up Kue-Ui which will automatically try to connect to a Kue server running at https://localhost:3000/kue-ui

License

kue-ui is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE.txt for the complete text.

Contributors