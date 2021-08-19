A job scheduler utility for kue, backed by redis and built for node.js with support of schedules restore on system restart.

Scheduling API is heavily inspired and borrowed from agenda and others.

Note!: expiry key notification are now enabled by default, if provided kue options has a permission to do so unless explicit disabled by passing skipConfig option when creating kue instance

Note!: kue-scheduler v0.6.0 is a refactored version of previous kue-scheduler to allow redis data structure and schedule queue best practice. API is the same but some of internal working may not work as previous ones

Requirements

NodeJS v13.14+

Redis v2.8+

kue 0.10.5+

If kue-scheduler failed to enable keyspace notification(s) automatic, then you have to enable them using redis-cli

$ redis-cli config set notify-keyspace-events Ex

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

Schedule a non unique job to run every after specified time interval

Use this if you want to maintain different(multiple) job instances on every run

Example schedule a job to run every two seconds from now

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'every' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.every( '2 seconds' , job); Queue.process( 'every' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedule a unique job to run every after specified time interval

Use this if you want to maintain a single job instance on every run.

Example schedule a job to run every two seconds from now

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'unique_every' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ) .unique( 'unique_every' ); Queue.every( '2 seconds' , job); Queue.process( 'unique_every' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedule a unique job to run every after specified time interval, using cron and timezone

Example schedule a job to run every 10 seconds from now see http://momentjs.com/timezone/ for timezones names.

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'unique_every' , { timezone : 'Europe/Amsterdam' }) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ) .unique( 'unique_every' ); Queue.every( '*/10 * * * * *' , job); Queue.process( 'unique_every' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedule a non unique job to run only once after specified interval elapsed

Use this if you want to maintain different(multiple) job instances on every run

Example schedule a job to run only once two seconds from now

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'schedule' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.schedule( '2 seconds from now' , job); Queue.process( 'schedule' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedule a unique job to run only once after specified interval elapsed

Use this if you want to maintain a single job instance on every run.

Example schedule a job to run only once two seconds from now

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'unique_schedule' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ) .unique( 'unique_schedule' ); Queue.schedule( '2 seconds from now' , job); Queue.process( 'unique_schedule' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedule a job to run now

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job); Queue.process( 'now' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Options

kue-scheduler support all kue options with addition of the following

restore:boolen - tells kue-scheduler to try to restore schedules in case of restarts or other causes. By default its not enable. When enable use restore error and restore success queue events to communicate with the scheduler.

Example

var options = { prefix : 'w' , skipConfig : false , redis : { port : 6379 , host : '127.0.0.1' , db : 2 }, restore : true }; ... Queue = kue.createQueue(options);

worker:boolen - tells kue-scheduler to listen and process job. Default to true . If set to false you need another kue-scheduler instance to process the scheduled jobs from other process

Example

var scheduler = kue.createQueue({ restore : true , worker : false }); var worker = kue.createQueue({ restore : true , worker : true }); worker.process(...); ...

skipConfig:boolen - tells kue-scheduler to skip enabling enabling key expiry notification. Example

var scheduler = kue.createQueue({ skipConfig : true });

Note! if you experience the following error: ReplyError: ERR unknown command 'config' , which will happen if you're using a redis instance with the config command disabled (AWS Elasticache for example) you must call createQueue with the skipConfig option and manually ensure that the notify-keyspace-events configuration key is set to Ex .

API

Clear all kue and kue-scheduler redis data. Clean up if performed atomically with fail all or success all guarantee.

Example

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); Queue.clear( function ( error,response ) { ... });

Enable redis key expiry notifications .

Example

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); Queue.enableExpiryNotifications();

Runs a given job instance every after a given interval . If unique key is provided only single instance job will exists otherwise on every run new job instance will be used.

interval can either be a human-interval String format or a cron String format.

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'every' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.every( '2 seconds' , job); Queue.process( 'every' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedules a given job instance to run once at a given time. when can either be a Date instance or a date.js String such as tomorrow at 5pm . If unique key is provided only single instance job will exists otherwise on every run new job istance will be used.

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'schedule' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.schedule( '2 seconds from now' , job); Queue.process( 'schedule' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Schedules a given job instance to run once immediately.

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job); Queue.process( 'now' , function ( job, done ) { ... done(); });

Remove either scheduled job with its expiry key and schedule data or non-scheduled job. A criteria may contain jobExpiryKey , jobDataKey or unique identifier of the job in case of unique jobs

Example: Remove every schedule job

Queue.remove( `<jobInstance>` , function ( error, response ) { ... }); Queue.remove( `<jobId>` , function ( error, response ) { ... }); Queue.remove({ unique : 'every_mail' }, function ( error, response ) { ... });

Example: Remove scheduled or now job

Queue.remove( `<jobInstance>` , function ( error, response ) { ... }); Queue.remove( `<jobId>` , function ( error, response ) { ... }); Queue.remove({ unique : 'every_mail' }, function ( error, response ) { ... });

Enforce kue-scheduler to restore schedules in cases that may cause your application to miss redis key expiry events. You may enable restore using options but in some scenario you may invoke restore by yourself.

Example

var kue = require ( 'kue-scheduler' ); var Queue = kue.createQueue(); Queue.restore( function ( error, schedules ) { ... });

Events

Currently the only way to interact with kue-scheduler is through its events. kue-scheduler fires schedule error , schedule success , already scheduled , lock error , unlock error , restore success , restore error and scheduler unknown job expiry key events.

schedule error

Use it to interact with kue-scheduler to get notified when an error occur.

Queue.on( 'schedule error' , function ( error ) { ... }); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job);

schedule success

Use it to interact with kue-scheduler to obtained instance of current scheduled job.

Note: Use this event to attach instance level job events

Queue.on( 'schedule success' , function ( job ) { ... }); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job);

already scheduled

Use it to interact with kue-scheduler to be notified if the current instance of job is unique and already schedule to run.

Note: Use this event to attach instance level job events

Queue.on( 'already scheduled' , function ( job ) { ... }); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job);

lock error

Use it to interact with kue-scheduler to get notified when a lock error occured.

Queue.on( 'lock error' , function ( error ) { ... }); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job);

unlock error

Use it to interact with kue-scheduler to get notified when unlock error occured.

Queue.on( 'unlock error' , function ( error ) { ... }); var job = Queue .createJob( 'now' , data) .attempts( 3 ) .backoff(backoff) .priority( 'normal' ); Queue.now(job);

scheduler unknown job expiry key

Fired when kue-scheduler receive unknown key event from redis. Use it to be notified on unknown key(s) events.

Queue .on( 'scheduler unknown job expiry key' , function ( message ) { expect(Queue._isJobExpiryKey(message)).to.be.false; });

restore success

Fired when kue-scheduler successfully restore previous schedules.

Queue .on( 'restore success' , function ( ) { ... });

restore error

Fired when kue-scheduler failed to restore previous schedules.

Queue .on( 'restore error' , function ( error ) { ... });

Testing

Clone this repository

Install all development dependencies

$ npm install

Then run test

$ npm test

Contribute

It will be nice, if you open an issue first so that we can know what is going on, then, fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 lykmapipo && Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.