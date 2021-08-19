A job scheduler utility for kue, backed by redis and built for node.js with support of schedules restore on system restart.
Scheduling API is heavily inspired and borrowed from agenda and others.
Note!: expiry key notification are now enabled by default, if provided kue options has a permission to do so unless explicit disabled by passing
skipConfig option when creating
kue instance
Note!: kue-scheduler v0.6.0 is a refactored version of previous kue-scheduler to allow redis data structure and schedule queue best practice. API is the same but some of internal working may not work as previous ones
kue-scheduler failed to enable keyspace notification(s) automatic, then you have to enable them using
redis-cli
$ redis-cli config set notify-keyspace-events Ex
$ npm install --save kue kue-scheduler
Use this if you want to maintain different(multiple) job instances on every run
Example
schedule a job to run every two seconds from now
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('every', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run every 2 seconds
Queue.every('2 seconds', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('every', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
Use this if you want to maintain a single job instance on every run.
Example
schedule a job to run every two seconds from now
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('unique_every', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal')
.unique('unique_every');
//schedule it to run every 2 seconds
Queue.every('2 seconds', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('unique_every', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
Example
schedule a job to run every 10 seconds from now
see http://momentjs.com/timezone/ for timezones names.
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('unique_every', { timezone: 'Europe/Amsterdam' })
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal')
.unique('unique_every');
//schedule it to run every 10 seconds
Queue.every('*/10 * * * * *', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('unique_every', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
Use this if you want to maintain different(multiple) job instances on every run
Example
schedule a job to run only once two seconds from now
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('schedule', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run once 2 seconds from now
Queue.schedule('2 seconds from now', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('schedule', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
Use this if you want to maintain a single job instance on every run.
Example
schedule a job to run only once two seconds from now
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('unique_schedule', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal')
.unique('unique_schedule');
//schedule it to run once 2 seconds from now
Queue.schedule('2 seconds from now', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('unique_schedule', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run now
Queue.now(job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('now', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
kue-scheduler support all
kue options with addition of the following
restore:boolen - tells
kue-scheduler to try to restore schedules in case of restarts or other causes. By default its not enable. When enable use
restore error and
restore success queue events to communicate with the scheduler.
Example
var options = {
prefix: 'w',
skipConfig: false,
redis: {
port: 6379,
host: '127.0.0.1',
db: 2
},
restore: true
};
...
Queue = kue.createQueue(options);
worker:boolen - tells
kue-scheduler to listen and process job. Default to
true. If set to
false you need another
kue-scheduler instance to process the scheduled jobs from other process
Example
//create scheduler instance(process)
var scheduler = kue.createQueue({
restore:true,
worker:false
});
//in separate process create an instance that will process works
var worker = kue.createQueue({
restore:true,
worker:true
});
worker.process(...);
...
skipConfig:boolen - tells
kue-scheduler to skip enabling enabling key expiry notification.
Example
//create scheduler instance(process) with skipConfig
var scheduler = kue.createQueue({
skipConfig:true
});
Note! if you experience the following error:
ReplyError: ERR unknown command 'config', which will happen if you're using a redis instance with the config command disabled (AWS Elasticache for example) you must call createQueue with the
skipConfig option and manually ensure that the
notify-keyspace-events configuration key is set to
Ex.
clear(done)
Clear all
kue and
kue-scheduler redis data. Clean up if performed atomically with fail all or success all guarantee.
Example
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//perform cleanup
Queue.clear(function(error,response){
...
});
enableExpiryNotifications()
Enable
redis key expiry notifications.
Example
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//enable expiry key notifications
Queue.enableExpiryNotifications();
every(interval, job, [done])
Runs a given
job instance every after a given
interval. If
unique key is provided only single instance job will exists otherwise on every run new job instance will be used.
interval can either be a human-interval
String format or a cron
String format.
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('every', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run every 2 seconds
Queue.every('2 seconds', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('every', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
schedule(when, job)
Schedules a given
job instance to run once at a given time.
when can either be a
Date instance or a date.js
String such as
tomorrow at 5pm. If
unique key is provided only single instance job will exists otherwise on every run new job istance will be used.
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('schedule', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run once 2 seconds from now
Queue.schedule('2 seconds from now', job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('schedule', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
now(job)
Schedules a given
job instance to run once immediately.
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//create a job instance
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
//schedule it to run now
Queue.now(job);
//somewhere process your scheduled jobs
Queue.process('now', function(job, done) {
...
done();
});
remove([id|job|criteria], done)
Remove either scheduled job with its expiry key and schedule data or non-scheduled job. A criteria may contain
jobExpiryKey,
jobDataKey or
unique identifier of the job in case of
unique jobs
every schedule job
//using instance
Queue.remove(`<jobInstance>`, function(error, response) {
...
});
//using id
Queue.remove(`<jobId>`, function(error, response) {
...
});
//using criteria
Queue.remove({
unique: 'every_mail'
}, function(error, response) {
...
});
scheduled or now job
//using instance
Queue.remove(`<jobInstance>`, function(error, response) {
...
});
//using id
Queue.remove(`<jobId>`, function(error, response) {
...
});
//using criteria
Queue.remove({
unique: 'every_mail'
}, function(error, response) {
...
});
restore(done)
Enforce
kue-scheduler to restore schedules in cases that may cause your application to miss redis key expiry events. You may enable
restore using options but in some scenario you may invoke
restore by yourself.
Example
var kue = require('kue-scheduler');
var Queue = kue.createQueue();
//perform cleanup
Queue.restore(function(error, schedules){
...
});
Currently the only way to interact with
kue-scheduler is through its events.
kue-scheduler fires
schedule error,
schedule success,
already scheduled,
lock error,
unlock error,
restore success,
restore error and
scheduler unknown job expiry key events.
schedule error
Use it to interact with
kue-scheduler to get notified when an error occur.
//listen on scheduler errors
Queue.on('schedule error', function(error) {
...
});
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
Queue.now(job);
schedule success
Use it to interact with
kue-scheduler to obtained instance of current scheduled job.
Note: Use this event to attach instance level job events
//listen on success scheduling
Queue.on('schedule success', function(job) {
...
});
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
Queue.now(job);
already scheduled
Use it to interact with
kue-scheduler to be notified if the current instance of job is unique and already schedule to run.
Note: Use this event to attach instance level job events
//listen on already scheduled jobs
Queue.on('already scheduled', function(job) {
...
});
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
Queue.now(job);
lock error
Use it to interact with
kue-scheduler to get notified when a lock error occured.
//listen on scheduler errors
Queue.on('lock error', function(error) {
...
});
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
Queue.now(job);
unlock error
Use it to interact with
kue-scheduler to get notified when unlock error occured.
//listen on scheduler errors
Queue.on('unlock error', function(error) {
...
});
var job = Queue
.createJob('now', data)
.attempts(3)
.backoff(backoff)
.priority('normal');
Queue.now(job);
scheduler unknown job expiry key
Fired when
kue-scheduler receive unknown key event from redis. Use it to be notified on unknown key(s) events.
Queue
.on('scheduler unknown job expiry key', function(message) {
expect(Queue._isJobExpiryKey(message)).to.be.false;
});
restore success
Fired when
kue-scheduler successfully restore previous schedules.
Queue
.on('restore success', function() {
...
});
restore error
Fired when
kue-scheduler failed to restore previous schedules.
Queue
.on('restore error', function(error) {
...
});
Clone this repository
Install all development dependencies
$ npm install
$ npm test
It will be nice, if you open an issue first so that we can know what is going on, then, fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 lykmapipo && Contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.