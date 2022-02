Kudu Script

Tool for generating deployment scripts for Azure Websites

Here is the workflow to make fixes and propagate them:

Make fix and commit it to this repo

Run npmpublish.cmd to publish it to npm and create a tag with a new version. Check that the new version is on https://www.npmjs.com/package/kuduscript

to publish it to npm and create a tag with a new version. Check that the new version is on https://www.npmjs.com/package/kuduscript Push the fix to this repo. Use git push --follow-tags to push the new tag

to push the new tag Go to https://github.com/Azure/azure-xplat-cli/blob/dev/package.json and send a PR to update the kuduscript reference to the new version. This will make it available in the xplat tool

Change https://github.com/projectkudu/kudu/blob/master/Kudu.Services.Web/updateNodeModules.cmd to point to the new kuduscript commit. This will make Kudu use it

This project is under the benevolent umbrella of the .NET Foundation.