kuduexec

by projectkudu
0.1.6 (see all)

A command line tool written in Node to execute Kudu commands remotely

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Kudu Exec

Tool providing a way to execute commands on your Azure Website, in a way this is a simplified terminal experience for your Azure website.

Installing

First, install Node if you don't already have it. Then run:

npm install kuduexec -g

(If you don't want node.js there is also a .NET version of KuduExec called KuduExec.NET)

Running

kuduExec [URL for the kudu service with or without username / password]
kuduExec https://myuser@mysite.scm.azurewebsites.net/
kuduExec https://myuser@mysite.scm.azurewebsites.net/mysite.git

This project is under the benevolent umbrella of the .NET Foundation.

