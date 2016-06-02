Kudu Exec

Tool providing a way to execute commands on your Azure Website, in a way this is a simplified terminal experience for your Azure website.

Installing

First, install Node if you don't already have it. Then run:

npm install kuduexec -g

(If you don't want node.js there is also a .NET version of KuduExec called KuduExec.NET)

Running

kuduExec [URL for the kudu service with or without username / password] kuduExec https://myuser @mysite .scm.azurewebsites.net/ kuduExec https://myuser @mysite .scm.azurewebsites.net/mysite.git

This project is under the benevolent umbrella of the .NET Foundation.