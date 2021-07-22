openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kt

kubernetes-types

by Lyra Naeseth
1.21.0-beta.1 (see all)

Kubernetes resource types for TypeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

kubernetes-types

This package provides TypeScript definitions for Kubernetes API types, generated from the Kubernetes OpenAPI definitions.

Example

import {Pod} from 'kubernetes-types/core/v1'
import {ObjectMeta} from 'kubernetes-types/meta/v1'

let metadata: ObjectMeta = {name: 'example', labels: {app: 'example'}}
let pod: Pod = {
  apiVersion: 'v1',
  kind: 'Pod', // 'v1' and 'Pod' are the only accepted values for a Pod

  metadata,

  spec: {
    containers: [
      /* ... */
    ],
  },
}

Versioning

As an NPM package, kubernetes-types follows semver. The major and minor version of the package will track the Kubernetes API version, while the patch version will follow updates to the generated types.

You should install the version of the types matching the Kubernetes API version you want to be compatible with. Consult NPM for the list of available versions of this package.

This repository

This repository contains the code used to generate the TypeScript types, not the types themselves.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial