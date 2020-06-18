Simplified Kubernetes API client for Node.js.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm i kubernetes-client --save

Initializing

kubernetes-client generates a Kubernetes API client at runtime based on a Swagger / OpenAPI specification. You can generate a client using the cluster's kubeconfig file and that cluster's API specification.

To create the config required to make a client, you can either:

let kubernetes-client configure automatically by trying the KUBECONFIG environment variable first, then ~/.kube/config , then an in-cluster service account, and lastly settling on a default proxy configuration:

const client = new Client({ version : '1.13' })

provide your own path to a file:

const { KubeConfig } = require ( 'kubernetes-client' ) const kubeconfig = new KubeConfig() kubeconfig.loadFromFile( '~/some/path' ) const Request = require ( 'kubernetes-client/backends/request' ) const backend = new Request({ kubeconfig }) const client = new Client({ backend, version : '1.13' })

provide a configuration object from memory:

const config = { apiVersion : 'v1' , clusters : [], contexts : [], 'current-context' : '' , kind : 'Config' , users : [] } const { KubeConfig } = require ( 'kubernetes-client' ) const kubeconfig = new KubeConfig() kubeconfig.loadFromString( JSON .stringify(config)) const Request = require ( 'kubernetes-client/backends/request' ) const backend = new Request({ kubeconfig }) const client = new Client({ backend, version : '1.13' })

and you can also specify the context by setting it in the kubeconfig object:

kubeconfig.setCurrentContext( 'dev' )

You can also elide the .version and pass an OpenAPI specification:

const spec = require ( './swagger.json' ) const client = new Client({ spec })

or load a specification dynamically from the kube-apiserver:

const client = new Client() await client.loadSpec()

See Examples for more configuration examples.

Basic usage

kubernetes-client translates Path Item Objects [1] (e.g., /api/v1/namespaces ) to object chains ending in HTTP methods (e.g., api.v1.namespaces.get ).

So, to fetch all Namespaces:

const namespaces = await client.api.v1.namespaces.get()

kubernetes-client translates Path Templating [2] (e.g., /apis/apps/v1/namespaces/{namespace}/deployments ) to function calls (e.g., apis.apps.v1.namespaces('default').deployments ).

So, to create a new Deployment in the default Namespace:

const deploymentManifest = require ( './nginx-deployment.json' ) const create = await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces( 'default' ).deployments.post({ body : deploymentManifest })

and then fetch your newly created Deployment:

const deployment = await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces( 'default' ).deployments(deploymentManifest.metadata.name).get()

and finally, remove the Deployment:

await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces( 'default' ).deployments(deploymentManifest.metadata.name).delete()

kubernetes-client supports .delete , .get , .patch , .post , and .put .

Documentation

kubernetes-client generates documentation for the included specifications:

TypeScript

kubernetes-client includes a typings declartion file for Kubernetes API 1.13 and a complimentry Client1_13 class:

import * as ApiClient from 'kubernetes-client' ; const Client = ApiClient.Client1_13; const client = new Client({ version: '1.13' });

When using TypeScript, kubernetes-client does not support dynamically generating a client via .loadSpec() .

Examples

examples/ has snippets for using kubernetes-client:

The basic usage example from above: basic.js

Use error handling to simulate kubectl apply -f : apply-deploy.js

: apply-deploy.js Create a client from your kube-apiserver's swagger.json: client-from-apiserver-swagger.js

from your kube-apiserver's swagger.json: client-from-apiserver-swagger.js Create a client from one of the included Swagger specifications: sync-client-version.js

from one of the included Swagger specifications: sync-client-version.js Using resource aliases supported by kubectl (e.g., .po vs .pods ): convenience-properties.js

(e.g., vs ): convenience-properties.js Use watch endpoints to get a JSON stream of Deployment events: watch.js

Extend the Kubernetes API and a client with a CustomerResourceDefinition: using-crds.js

with a CustomerResourceDefinition: using-crds.js An extended CustomResourceDefinition example that implements a controller to "notify" on changes to Deployment objects: deployment-notifier.js

A basic canary controller that removes Pods from a Service if they log an error: canary-controller.js

Create a client using basic-auth: basic-auth.js

using basic-auth: basic-auth.js Create a client using IAM authenticator and cmd auth (works with Amazon EKS): iam-auth.js

using IAM authenticator and cmd auth (works with Amazon EKS): iam-auth.js Generate badges showing the status of your Deployments. Illustrates using the in-cluster config: kubernetes-badges

Create a deployment, patch a change, and rollback to the original version: deployment-create-patch-rollback.js

Access VerticalPodAutoscalers: vpas/

Create a client using an in-cluster configuration: in-cluster-auth.js

Contributing

See the kubernetes-client Issues if you're interested in helping out; and look over the CONTRIBUTING.md before submitting new Issues and Pull Requests.

Testing

Run the unit tests:

npm test

The integration tests use the current-context in your kubeconfig file. Run the integration tests:

npm run test -integration

Run integration tests with the @kubernetes/client-node backend:

KUBERNETES_CLIENT_BACKEND =client-node npm run test-integration

References

License

MIT