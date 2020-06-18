Simplified Kubernetes API client for Node.js.
Install via npm:
npm i kubernetes-client --save
kubernetes-client generates a Kubernetes API client at runtime based on a Swagger / OpenAPI specification. You can generate a client using the cluster's kubeconfig file and that cluster's API specification.
To create the config required to make a client, you can either:
let kubernetes-client configure automatically by trying the
KUBECONFIG
environment variable first, then
~/.kube/config, then an in-cluster
service account, and lastly settling on a default proxy configuration:
const client = new Client({ version: '1.13' })
provide your own path to a file:
const { KubeConfig } = require('kubernetes-client')
const kubeconfig = new KubeConfig()
kubeconfig.loadFromFile('~/some/path')
const Request = require('kubernetes-client/backends/request')
const backend = new Request({ kubeconfig })
const client = new Client({ backend, version: '1.13' })
provide a configuration object from memory:
// Should match the kubeconfig file format exactly
const config = {
apiVersion: 'v1',
clusters: [],
contexts: [],
'current-context': '',
kind: 'Config',
users: []
}
const { KubeConfig } = require('kubernetes-client')
const kubeconfig = new KubeConfig()
kubeconfig.loadFromString(JSON.stringify(config))
const Request = require('kubernetes-client/backends/request')
const backend = new Request({ kubeconfig })
const client = new Client({ backend, version: '1.13' })
and you can also specify the context by setting it in the
kubeconfig
object:
kubeconfig.setCurrentContext('dev')
You can also elide the
.version and pass an OpenAPI specification:
const spec = require('./swagger.json')
const client = new Client({ spec })
or load a specification dynamically from the kube-apiserver:
const client = new Client()
await client.loadSpec()
See Examples for more configuration examples.
kubernetes-client translates Path Item Objects [1] (e.g.,
/api/v1/namespaces) to object chains ending in HTTP methods (e.g.,
api.v1.namespaces.get).
So, to fetch all Namespaces:
const namespaces = await client.api.v1.namespaces.get()
kubernetes-client translates Path Templating [2] (e.g.,
/apis/apps/v1/namespaces/{namespace}/deployments) to function calls (e.g.,
apis.apps.v1.namespaces('default').deployments).
So, to create a new Deployment in the default Namespace:
const deploymentManifest = require('./nginx-deployment.json')
const create = await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces('default').deployments.post({ body: deploymentManifest })
and then fetch your newly created Deployment:
const deployment = await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces('default').deployments(deploymentManifest.metadata.name).get()
and finally, remove the Deployment:
await client.apis.apps.v1.namespaces('default').deployments(deploymentManifest.metadata.name).delete()
kubernetes-client supports
.delete,
.get,
.patch,
.post, and
.put.
kubernetes-client generates documentation for the included specifications:
kubernetes-client includes a typings declartion file for Kubernetes
API 1.13 and a complimentry
Client1_13 class:
import * as ApiClient from 'kubernetes-client';
const Client = ApiClient.Client1_13;
const client = new Client({ version: '1.13' });
When using TypeScript, kubernetes-client does not support dynamically
generating a client via
.loadSpec().
examples/ has snippets for using kubernetes-client:
kubectl apply -f: apply-deploy.js
client from your kube-apiserver's swagger.json:
client-from-apiserver-swagger.js
client from one of the included Swagger specifications:
sync-client-version.js
kubectl (e.g.,
.po vs
.pods): convenience-properties.js
client with a
CustomerResourceDefinition: using-crds.js
client using basic-auth:
basic-auth.js
client using IAM authenticator and cmd auth (works with Amazon EKS):
iam-auth.js
client using an in-cluster configuration: in-cluster-auth.js
See the kubernetes-client Issues if you're interested in helping out; and look over the CONTRIBUTING.md before submitting new Issues and Pull Requests.
Run the unit tests:
npm test
The integration tests use the
current-context in your kubeconfig file. Run the integration tests:
npm run test-integration
Run integration tests with the
@kubernetes/client-node backend:
KUBERNETES_CLIENT_BACKEND=client-node npm run test-integration