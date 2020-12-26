Kubelive

kubectl tool reinvented to be more reactive and interactive

Motivation

I felt that the output from kubectl get pod -w is very cluttered and it is a pain in my ass to understand which pod is running, which pod is exactly terminating so I built kubelive which updates the status of the pods in realtime without cluttering the terminal

Requirements

node v10 or higher

Installation

npm install -g kubelive

Available commands

List the pods in the cluster

kubelive get pods

List the services in the cluster

kubelive get services

List the replication controllers in the cluster

kubelive get replicationcontrollers

List the nodes in the cluster

kubelive get nodes

List resources from a different context

kubelive get <resource> --context <name>

List the pods in the cluster in a jiffy

kubelive

Get help on all available commands

kubelive help

Get the current kubelive version

kubelive --version

Kubelive also supports short names for resources similar to kubectl, the below command will list services

kubectl get svc

Actions

You can use the ⬅️ and ➡️ keys to switch between available namespaces

You can use the ⬆️ and ⬇️ keys to select a pod

You can press the D key to delete the selected pod

You can press the C key to copy the name of the selected pod

You can press the Q key to quit the app

What others say

Roadmap

Add support for pods

Add support for pods Add support por nodes, services, replication controllers

Add support por nodes, services, replication controllers Add support for ingress, deployments, replica sets

Add support for ingress, deployments, replica sets Show live logs from pods

Show live logs from pods Shell into a running pod

Shell into a running pod Add support for filter by name flag

Add support for filter by name flag Add support for refresh rate flag

Show your support by ⭐ the repo

License

MIT © Ameer Jhan