kubectl tool reinvented to be more reactive and interactive
I felt that the output from kubectl get pod -w is very cluttered and it is a pain in my ass to understand which pod is running, which pod is exactly terminating so I built kubelive which updates the status of the pods in realtime without cluttering the terminal
npm install -g kubelive
kubelive get pods
kubelive get services
kubelive get replicationcontrollers
kubelive get nodes
kubelive get <resource> --context <name>
kubelive
kubelive help
kubelive --version
Kubelive also supports short names for resources similar to kubectl, the below command will list services
kubectl get svc
You can use the ⬅️ and ➡️ keys to switch between available namespaces
You can use the ⬆️ and ⬇️ keys to select a pod
You can press the D key to delete the selected pod
You can press the C key to copy the name of the selected pod
You can press the Q key to quit the app
MIT © Ameer Jhan