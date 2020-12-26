openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kub

kubelive

by Ameer Jhan
1.5.1 (see all)

kubectl tool reinvented to be more reactive and interactive 🔥

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

546

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kubelive

CircleCI codecov prettier jest semantic-release

kubectl tool reinvented to be more reactive and interactive

Demo

Motivation

I felt that the output from kubectl get pod -w is very cluttered and it is a pain in my ass to understand which pod is running, which pod is exactly terminating so I built kubelive which updates the status of the pods in realtime without cluttering the terminal

Requirements

  • node v10 or higher

Installation

npm install -g kubelive

Available commands

  • List the pods in the cluster
kubelive get pods
  • List the services in the cluster
kubelive get services
  • List the replication controllers in the cluster
kubelive get replicationcontrollers
  • List the nodes in the cluster
kubelive get nodes
  • List resources from a different context
kubelive get <resource> --context <name>
  • List the pods in the cluster in a jiffy
kubelive
  • Get help on all available commands
kubelive help
  • Get the current kubelive version
kubelive --version

Kubelive also supports short names for resources similar to kubectl, the below command will list services

kubectl get svc

Actions

  • You can use the ⬅️ and ➡️ keys to switch between available namespaces

  • You can use the ⬆️ and ⬇️ keys to select a pod

  • You can press the D key to delete the selected pod

  • You can press the C key to copy the name of the selected pod

  • You can press the Q key to quit the app

What others say

twitter-2 twitter-1

Roadmap

  • Add support for pods
  • Add support por nodes, services, replication controllers
  • Add support for ingress, deployments, replica sets
  • Show live logs from pods
  • Shell into a running pod
  • Add support for filter by name flag
  • Add support for refresh rate flag

Show your support by ⭐ the repo

License

MIT © Ameer Jhan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial