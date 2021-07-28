This module is deprecated.
Connect middleware that sets up generic liveness and readiness probes for OpenShift/Kubernetes
Example Usage:
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const probe = require('kube-probe');
probe(app);
This will add 2
GET endpoints
/api/health/liveness and
/api/health/readiness
that will return a
200 OK response. This module uses
overload-protection to identify
when a process may be overloaded, and will return
HTTP 503 Service Unavailable
if the service becomes too heavily loaded. Configuration of the
protection-config module
may be passed as
options.protectionConfig.
See: https://github.com/davidmarkclements/overload-protection/
app - an instance of a connect-based framework (e.g. express.js) - required
options - optional
options.readinessURL - string - url where the readiness probe is located
options.livenessURL - string - url where the livenessURL probe is located
options.readinessCallback - function - function to call when the readiness probe is triggered
options.livenessCallback - function - function to call when the liveness probe is triggered
options.bypassProtection - boolean - kube-probe will bypass protection (defaults to false)
options.protectionConfig - object - options passed direction to
overload-protection