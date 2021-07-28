This module is deprecated.

Connect middleware that sets up generic liveness and readiness probes for OpenShift/Kubernetes

Example Usage:

const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const probe = require ( 'kube-probe' ); probe(app);

This will add 2 GET endpoints /api/health/liveness and /api/health/readiness that will return a 200 OK response. This module uses overload-protection to identify when a process may be overloaded, and will return HTTP 503 Service Unavailable if the service becomes too heavily loaded. Configuration of the protection-config module may be passed as options.protectionConfig .

See: https://github.com/davidmarkclements/overload-protection/

Parameters

app - an instance of a connect-based framework (e.g. express.js) - required

options - optional

options.readinessURL - string - url where the readiness probe is located

options.livenessURL - string - url where the livenessURL probe is located

options.readinessCallback - function - function to call when the readiness probe is triggered

options.livenessCallback - function - function to call when the liveness probe is triggered

options.bypassProtection - boolean - kube-probe will bypass protection (defaults to false)

options.protectionConfig - object - options passed direction to overload-protection

Environment Variables