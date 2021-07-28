openbase logo
Readme

This module is deprecated.

Build Status Coverage Status Greenkeeper badge Connect middleware that sets up generic liveness and readiness probes for OpenShift/Kubernetes

Example Usage:

const express = require('express');
const app = express();

const probe = require('kube-probe');

probe(app);

This will add 2 GET endpoints /api/health/liveness and /api/health/readiness that will return a 200 OK response. This module uses overload-protection to identify when a process may be overloaded, and will return HTTP 503 Service Unavailable if the service becomes too heavily loaded. Configuration of the protection-config module may be passed as options.protectionConfig.

See: https://github.com/davidmarkclements/overload-protection/

Parameters

  • app - an instance of a connect-based framework (e.g. express.js) - required

  • options - optional

  • options.readinessURL - string - url where the readiness probe is located

  • options.livenessURL - string - url where the livenessURL probe is located

  • options.readinessCallback - function - function to call when the readiness probe is triggered

  • options.livenessCallback - function - function to call when the liveness probe is triggered

  • options.bypassProtection - boolean - kube-probe will bypass protection (defaults to false)

  • options.protectionConfig - object - options passed direction to overload-protection

Environment Variables

  • KUBE_PROBE_BYPASS_PROTECTION - boolean - kube-probe will bypass protection

