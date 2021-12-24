KTX 2.0 (.ktx2) parser and serializer.
Install:
npm install --save ktx-parse
Import:
// ES Modules:
import { read, write } from 'ktx-parse';
// CommonJS:
const { read, write } = require('ktx-parse');
Usage:
// Parse texture container from file:
const texture = read(data /* ← Uint8Array or Buffer */);
// Write texture container to file:
const data = write(texture); // → Uint8Array
See API documentation for more details.
KTX-Parse reads/writes KTX 2.0 containers, and provides access to the compressed texture data within the container. To decompress that texture data, or to compress existing texture data into GPU texture formats used by KTX 2.0, you'll need to use additional libraries such as encoders or transcoders.
Encoding:
Encoding GPU textures is a slow process, and should be completed at development/authoring time so that the compressed texture can be transmitted to the viewing device. GPU textures require much less GPU memory than image formats like PNG or JPEG, and can be uploaded to the GPU quickly with less impact on framerate. GPU textures can also have smaller filesizes in many, but not all, cases. See the Basis documentation for details on this process.
basisu CLI tool does not provide the data necessary for writing a KTX 2.0 file.
ktx-parse can then read or edit. While probably easier than using the basis_universal encoders directly, the KTX-Software library is somewhat larger and has more dependencies.
Transcoding / Decoding:
Basis Universal texture formats (ETC1S and UASTC) cannot be directly read by a GPU, but are designed to be very efficiently rewritten into many of the specific GPU texture formats that different GPUs require. This process is called transcoding, and typically happens on the viewing device after a target output format (e.g. ETC1, ASTC, BC1, ...) is chosen. These transcoders can also fully decode texture data to uncompressed RGBA formats, if raw pixel data is required.
The transcoders above cannot read KTX 2.0 files directly. Instead, unpack the KTX 2.0 files with
ktx-parse first, then transcode the mip levels using a low-level transcoder.
▸ read(
data: Uint8Array):
KTX2Container
Defined in src/read.ts:13
Parses a KTX 2.0 file, returning an unpacked
KTX2Container instance with all associated
data. The container's mip levels and other binary data are pointers into the original file, not
copies, so the original file should not be overwritten after reading.
|Name
|Type
|Description
data
|Uint8Array
|Bytes of KTX 2.0 file, as Uint8Array or Buffer.
Returns:
KTX2Container
▸ write(
container:
KTX2Container,
options?:
WriteOptions): Uint8Array
Defined in src/write.ts:21
Serializes a
KTX2Container instance to a KTX 2.0 file. Mip levels and other binary data
are copied into the resulting Uint8Array, so the original container can safely be edited or
destroyed after it is serialized.
Options:
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
container
KTX2Container
|-
options
WriteOptions
|{}
Returns: Uint8Array
Represents an unpacked KTX 2.0 texture container. Data for individual mip levels are stored in
the
.levels array, typically compressed in Basis Universal formats. Additional properties
provide metadata required to process, transcode, and upload these textures.
• dataFormatDescriptor:
KTX2DataFormatDescriptorBasicFormat[] = [{ vendorId: KHR_DF_VENDORID_KHRONOS, descriptorType: KTX2DescriptorType.BASICFORMAT, versionNumber: KHR_DF_VERSION, descriptorBlockSize: KHR_DF_BLOCKSIZE, colorModel: KTX2Model.UNSPECIFIED, colorPrimaries: KTX2Primaries.SRGB, transferFunction: KTX2Primaries.SRGB, flags: KTX2Flags.ALPHA_STRAIGHT, texelBlockDimension: {x: 4, y: 4, z: 1, w: 1}, bytesPlane: [], samples: [], }]
Defined in src/container.ts:48
Data Format Descriptor.
• faceCount: number = 1
Defined in src/container.ts:39
Number of cubemap faces. For cubemaps and cubemap arrays,
faceCount must be 6. For all
other textures,
faceCount must be 1. Cubemap faces are stored in +X, -X, +Y, -Y, +Z, -Z
order.
• globalData:
KTX2GlobalDataBasisLZ | null = null
Defined in src/container.ts:66
Supercompression Global Data.
• keyValue: { [key:string]: string | Uint8Array; }
Defined in src/container.ts:63
Key/Value Data.
• layerCount: number = 0
Defined in src/container.ts:32
Number of array elements (array textures only).
• levels:
KTX2Level[] = []
Defined in src/container.ts:45
Mip levels, ordered largest (original) to smallest (~1px).
• pixelDepth: number = 0
Defined in src/container.ts:29
Depth of the texture image for level 0, in pixels (3D textures only).
• pixelHeight: number = 0
Defined in src/container.ts:26
Height of the texture image for level 0, in pixels.
• pixelWidth: number = 0
Defined in src/container.ts:23
Width of the texture image for level 0, in pixels.
• supercompressionScheme:
KTX2SupercompressionScheme = KTX2SupercompressionScheme.NONE
Defined in src/container.ts:42
Indicates which supercompression scheme has been applied to mip level images, if any.
• typeSize: number = 1
Defined in src/container.ts:20
Size of the data type in bytes used to upload the data to a graphics API. When
vkFormat is
VK_FORMAT_UNDEFINED,
typeSize must be 1.
• vkFormat: number = VK_FORMAT_UNDEFINED
Defined in src/container.ts:14
Specifies the image format using Vulkan VkFormat enum values. When using Basis Universal
texture formats,
vkFormat must be VK_FORMAT_UNDEFINED.