openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ksu

ksuid

by Mark Wubben
3.0.0 (see all)

Node.js implementation of K-Sortable Globally Unique IDs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.5K

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ksuid

A Node.js implementation of Segment's KSUID library.

You may also be interested in ksuid-cli.

Installation

$ npm install ksuid

Usage

Require the module:

const KSUID = require('ksuid')

Creation

You can create a new instance synchronously:

const ksuidFromSync = KSUID.randomSync()

Or asynchronously:

const ksuidFromAsync = await KSUID.random()

You can also specify a specific time, either in milliseconds or as a Date object:

const ksuidFromDate = KSUID.randomSync(new Date("2014-05-25T16:53:20Z"))
const ksuidFromMillisecondsAsync = await KSUID.random(1401036800000)

Or you can compose it using a timestamp and a 16-byte payload:

const crypto = require('crypto')
const yesterdayInMs = Date.now() - 86400 * 1000
const payload = crypto.randomBytes(16)
const yesterdayKSUID = KSUID.fromParts(yesterdayInMs, payload)

You can parse a valid string-encoded KSUID:

const maxKsuid = KSUID.parse('aWgEPTl1tmebfsQzFP4bxwgy80V')

Finally, you can create a KSUID from a 20-byte buffer:

const fromBuffer = new KSUID(buffer)

Properties

Once the KSUID has been created, use it:

ksuidFromSync.string // The KSUID encoded as a fixed-length string
ksuidFromSync.raw // The KSUID as a 20-byte buffer
ksuidFromSync.date // The timestamp portion of the KSUID, as a `Date` object
ksuidFromSync.timestamp // The raw timestamp portion of the KSUID, as a number
ksuidFromSync.payload // A Buffer containing the 16-byte payload of the KSUID (typically a random value)

Comparisons

You can compare KSUIDs:

todayKSUID.compare(yesterdayKSUID) // 1
todayKSUID.compare(todayKSUID) // 0
yesterdayKSUID.compare(todayKSUID) // -1

And check for equality:

todayKSUID.equals(todayKSUID) // true
todayKSUID.equals(yesterdayKSUID) // false

Validation

You can check whether a particular buffer is a valid KSUID:

KSUID.isValid(buffer) // Boolean

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial