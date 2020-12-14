Note: This README is for the master branch of this project. To see the README for the latest stable release see https://www.npmjs.com/package/kss.

This is a Node.js implementation of KSS, "a documentation syntax for CSS" that's intended to have syntax readable by humans and machines. Hence, the kss-node software can be used to create a "living style guide".

Write human-readable documentation using "KSS syntax" comments. Have the kss tool automatically build a style guide from your stylesheets.

Here's an example KSS comment:

.button { ... } .button .shiny { ... }

The methodology and ideas behind KSS are contained in the specification.

There's an example project in the demo directory of this repo.

What does KSS mean?

KSS was originally named "Knyle Style Sheets" to be a pun on CSS and the software creator’s name, Kyle Neath. We are working on a better acronym.

Installation

kss-node is installed just like any other Node.js software. Read the kss-node Quick Start Guide to learn more. It also includes an npm Quick Start Guide, if you don't know much about Node.js's npm command.

Using the command line tool

To get you up and running quickly, a style guide builder is included that can be used from the command line. It parses stylesheets and spits out a set of static HTML files.

Usage : kss [options] File locations: comments, homepage, and markup [ string ] [ string ] [ default : "/Users/yliechti/Sites/kss-node" ] [ string ] [ default : "styleguide" ] [ string ] [ default : "*.css|*.less|*.sass|*.scss|*.styl|*.stylus" ] Builder: [ string ] [ default : "builder/handlebars" ] Style guide: [ string ] http:// bit .ly/kss-wiki [ string ] directory [ string ] [ default : "/Users/yliechti/Sites/kss-node/homepage.md" ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ string ] [ default : "[modifier class]" ] Options:

Since each builder has its own set of options, you can see the help for those options by using --builder with --help . For example, running kss --help --builder builder/twig will show these additional options:

Style guide: --extend-drupal8 Extend Twig.js using kss’s Drupal 8 extensions -- namespace Adds a Twig namespace , given the formatted string : "namespace:path"

In order to parse your stylesheets containing KSS docs, you need to either specify a single directory as the first argument or you can specify one or more source directories with one or more --source [directory] flags.

The style guide will be built in the styleguide directory unless you specify the second argument or use a --destination [directory] flag.

Even though kss parses your CSS source, your CSS won't be included in the style guide unless you use the --css option or create a custom builder with --clone .

You can build a copy of the demo style guide like so:

$ kss

If you want to change the HTML of the style guide being built, you can create your own builder, i.e. skin, theme. Use the kss --clone command to initialize a copy of the default builder so you can edit it and use it when building your style guide with the --builder flag.

$ kss $ kss path / to /sass styleguide

The default builder should look something like this:

Differences from kneath/kss

Unlike the default Ruby implementation at kneath/kss, kss-node includes a few optional features to allow for completely automated style guide building.

Language Agnostic. kss-node does not care what language your application is written in (Ruby, Node.js, PHP, whatever). It just scans your CSS source files looking for KSS docs so that it can build a living style guide. And since it only looks for properly formatted KSS comments, it also doesn't need to know what kind of CSS preprocessor you use either.

Homepage Text. The overview text needed for the style guide homepage is built from a Markdown file. The file path must be relative to config file or working directory if given by command line. Just name it homepage.md and put it in directory of config file.

Additional kss-node specifics are detailed in this version of the KSS spec.

Take a look at the demo project for some examples.

Using kss from Node.js

Check out the JavaScript API for a full explanation. Here's an example:

var kss = require ( 'kss' ), options = { markdown : false }; kss.traverse( 'public/stylesheets/' , options).then( function ( styleGuide ) { styleGuide.sections( '2.1.1' ); styleGuide.sections( '2.1.1' ).modifiers( 0 ); styleGuide.sections( '2.1.1' ).modifiers( ':hover' ).description(); styleGuide.sections( '2.1.1' ).modifiers( 0 ).className(); styleGuide.sections( '2.x.x' ); styleGuide.sections( '2.1.1' ).modifiers(); });

Development

Forking, hacking, and tearing apart of this software is welcome! It still needs some cleaning up.

After you've cloned this repository, run npm install and then you'll be able to run the module's mocha and eslint tests with npm test .

To build a new version of the demo style guide and JavaScript documentation, use make docs and commit your changes to master. To publish the documentation to http://kss-node.github.io/kss-node/ , run npm run docs-deploy .

Contributors

Lots! And more are welcome. https://github.com/kss-node/kss-node/graphs/contributors