Easily use ScrollMagic with vue.js (and nuxt.js...). Now production ready!!!

Try it in this fiddle .

Getting started

The plugin only works with 2nd version of Vue.js. You don't need to include scrollmagic.js nor GSAP in your bundle or html, as they're included in the package (for the moment, I'll maybe remove gsap and create a new plugin for it in the future).

npm i --save ks-vue-scrollmagic

Usage

With Webpack

import KsVueScrollmagic from 'ks-vue-scrollmagic' Vue.use(KsVueScrollmagic)

With Nuxt

Create a ksvuescrollmagic.js file in yur plugins folder, and add it to yout nuxt.config.js file with ssr: false option

ksvuefp.js

import KsVueScrollmagic from 'ks-vue-scrollmagic' Vue.use(KsVueScrollmagic)

nuxt.config.js

{ ... plugins: [{ src : '~/plugins/ksvuescrollmagic' , ssr : false }] ... }

With a script tag

< script src = "your/assets/folder/ks-vue-scrollmagic/dist/ks-vue-scrollmagic.min.js" > </ script >

Once installed, the plugin adds $scrollmagic and $gsap to Vue.prototype, to make them easily accessibles in every components.

To use them:

TweenMax.to( '.whatever' , 1 , { autoAlpha : 0 }) const scene = new ScrollMagic.Scene() vm.$gsap.TweenMax.to( '.whatever' , 1 , { autoAlpha : 0 }) const scene = new vm.$scrollmagic.Scene()

The communication between components and ScrollMagic controller is done via an event bus, available at vm.$ksvuescr. You can emit and listen to:

Event name Datas Description addScene scene name, scene object Add a new scene to ScrollMagic controller destroyScene scene name Destroy a specific scene from ScrollMagic controller destroy - Destroy ScrollMagic and remove it all

created () { this .$ksvuescr.$on( 'addScene' , (sceneName, scene) => { console .log( ` ${sceneName} has been added to controller` ) }) }, methods : { destroyScrollmagic () { this .$ksvuescr.$emit( 'destroy' ) } }

Example code

To better understand how the plugin works, let's reproduce the "Wipes panels effect" (from Scrollmagic documentation itself, see original here) in a vue component.

First of all, let's create our template:

< template > < div class = "pinContainer" > // The panels wrapper, that has to be pinned during all our animation < section v-for = "(p, index) in panels" class = "panel" :class = "`panel-${index}`" :style = "{backgroundColor: p.bgColor}" > // Single panel element, used with with v-for. {{ p.title }} </ section > </ div > </ template >

Then, we add a bit of css to style our elements

body { margin : 0 ; } .pinContainer { width : 100% ; height : 100vh ; overflow : hidden; position : relative; } .panel { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; display : flex; justify-content : center; align-items : center; color : white; }

Finally we dig into the js part

export default { mounted () { this .$nextTick( this .pinContainerScene) }, data () { return { panels :[ { title : 'panel 1' , bgColor : '#29b6f6' }, { title : 'panel 2' , bgColor : '#ef5350' }, { title : 'panel 3' , bgColor : '#ec407a' }, { title : 'panel 4' , bgColor : '#66bb6a' } ] } }, methods : { pinContainerScene () { const Length = this .panels.length const tl = new this .$gsap.TimelineMax() for ( var i = 0 ; i < Length; i++) { let animFrom, animOutLetters; switch (i) { case 0 : break ; case 1 : animFrom = { x : '-100%' } break ; case 2 : animFrom = { x : '100%' } break ; case 3 : animFrom = { y : '-100%' } break ; } if (i !== 0 ) { tl.fromTo( `section.panel- ${i} ` , 1.5 , animFrom, { x : '0%' , y : '0%' , ease : this .$gsap.Linear.easeNone}) } } const scene = new this .$scrollmagic.Scene({ triggerElement : '.pinContainer' , triggerHook : 'onLeave' , duration : ` ${Length * 100 } %` }) .setPin( '.pinContainer' ) .setTween(tl) this .$ksvuescr.$emit( 'addScene' , 'pinContainerScene' , scene) } }, destroyed () { this .$ksvuescr.$emit( 'destroy' ) } }

You can visualize the result of this example in this fiddle .

Remaining tasks

Add installation and utilisation infos to readme.md

Maybe create a directive to automatically destroy scrollmagic's controller

Contribution

If your facing difficulties to use it, find some bugs or unexpected behaviour... feel free to open a new issue, I'll try to answer you asap ;)

I'm just a lowly frontend developer trying to master ES6, so suggestions are more than welcome, not only for feature requests but also for coding style improvements.

Licence

MIT