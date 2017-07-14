Compile-on-the-fly and other development tools for use when building express applications.
Without a great system for supporting optional peer dependencies, here are some minimum versions for using plugins shipped with
kraken-devtools:
node-sass@^1.0.0
The middleware compiler builds your dependencies as they are requested, allowing you to run your express application as-is and not have to set up a watch task.
var app = require('express')(),
devtools = require('kraken-devtools');
app.use(devtools(/* src, dest [, config] */));
src - The directory of your source files
dest - The destination directory for the compiled files
config - Optional. An object of compilers to enable
less,
sass,
stylus,
dustjs, and a static
copier plugin are available to use. To enable, set the
module and
files properties in your
config, e.g.:
{
"less": {
"module": "kraken-devtools/plugins/less",
"files": "/css/**/*.css",
"ext": "less"
}
}
To add additional compilers, create a module with the following format and add it to your configuration:
module.exports = function (options) {
return function (data, args, callback) {
// Compile the data
};
};
Thanks to iantocristian we now have browserify support for kraken-devtools