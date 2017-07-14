



Compile-on-the-fly and other development tools for use when building express applications.

Dependency considerations

Without a great system for supporting optional peer dependencies, here are some minimum versions for using plugins shipped with kraken-devtools :

node-sass@^1.0.0

Middleware compiler

The middleware compiler builds your dependencies as they are requested, allowing you to run your express application as-is and not have to set up a watch task.

Usage

var app = require ( 'express' )(), devtools = require ( 'kraken-devtools' ); app.use(devtools( ));

Parameters

src - The directory of your source files

dest - The destination directory for the compiled files

config - Optional. An object of compilers to enable

Configuration

less , sass , stylus , dustjs , and a static copier plugin are available to use. To enable, set the module and files properties in your config , e.g.:

{ "less" : { "module" : "kraken-devtools/plugins/less" , "files" : "/css/**/*.css" , "ext" : "less" } }

To add additional compilers, create a module with the following format and add it to your configuration:

module .exports = function ( options ) { return function ( data, args, callback ) { }; };

Thanks to iantocristian we now have browserify support for kraken-devtools