NodeJS Client Library for the Kraken (kraken.com) API
This is an asynchronous node js client for the kraken.com API. It exposes all the API methods found here: https://www.kraken.com/help/api through the
api method.
npm install kraken-api
const key = '...'; // API Key
const secret = '...'; // API Private Key
const KrakenClient = require('kraken-api');
const kraken = new KrakenClient(key, secret);
(async () => {
// Display user's balance
console.log(await kraken.api('Balance'));
// Get Ticker Info
console.log(await kraken.api('Ticker', { pair : 'XXBTZUSD' }));
})();
The callback passed to the
api function conforms to the Node.js standard of
function(error, data) {
// ...
}
Thanks to @tehsenaus and @petermrg for pointing this out.
I used the example php implementation at https://github.com/payward/kraken-api-client and the python implementation at https://github.com/veox/python3-krakenex as references.
BTC donation address: 12X8GyUpfYxEP7sh1QaU4ngWYpzXJByQn5