Node Kraken

NodeJS Client Library for the Kraken (kraken.com) API

This is an asynchronous node js client for the kraken.com API. It exposes all the API methods found here: https://www.kraken.com/help/api through the api method.

Installation

npm install kraken-api

Example Usage:

const key = '...' ; const secret = '...' ; const KrakenClient = require ( 'kraken-api' ); const kraken = new KrakenClient(key, secret); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await kraken.api( 'Balance' )); console .log( await kraken.api( 'Ticker' , { pair : 'XXBTZUSD' })); })();

Update dependencies

Update required NodeJS version: #42

Add GetWebSocketsToken private method: #65

Update README: #44

All methods return a promise.

The second argument (parameters) can be omitted.

The third argument to the constructor can be an object (configuration) or a string (OTP), for backwards compatibility.

The callback passed to the api function conforms to the Node.js standard of

function ( error, data ) { }

Thanks to @tehsenaus and @petermrg for pointing this out.

I used the example php implementation at https://github.com/payward/kraken-api-client and the python implementation at https://github.com/veox/python3-krakenex as references.

