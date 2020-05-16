openbase logo
Readme

Node Kraken

NodeJS Client Library for the Kraken (kraken.com) API

This is an asynchronous node js client for the kraken.com API. It exposes all the API methods found here: https://www.kraken.com/help/api through the api method.

Installation

npm install kraken-api

Example Usage:

const key          = '...'; // API Key
const secret       = '...'; // API Private Key
const KrakenClient = require('kraken-api');
const kraken       = new KrakenClient(key, secret);

(async () => {
    // Display user's balance
    console.log(await kraken.api('Balance'));

    // Get Ticker Info
    console.log(await kraken.api('Ticker', { pair : 'XXBTZUSD' }));
})();

Updates:

1.0.1:

  • Update dependencies
  • Update required NodeJS version: #42
  • Add GetWebSocketsToken private method: #65
  • Update README: #44

1.0.0:

  • All methods return a promise.
  • The second argument (parameters) can be omitted.
  • The third argument to the constructor can be an object (configuration) or a string (OTP), for backwards compatibility.

0.1.0:

The callback passed to the api function conforms to the Node.js standard of

function(error, data) {
    // ...
}

Thanks to @tehsenaus and @petermrg for pointing this out.

Credit:

I used the example php implementation at https://github.com/payward/kraken-api-client and the python implementation at https://github.com/veox/python3-krakenex as references.

BTC donation address: 12X8GyUpfYxEP7sh1QaU4ngWYpzXJByQn5

