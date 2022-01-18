Library support for Kotlin coroutines with multiplatform support.
This is a companion version for the Kotlin
1.6.0 release.
suspend fun main() = coroutineScope {
launch {
delay(1000)
println("Kotlin Coroutines World!")
}
println("Hello")
}
Promise via Promise.await and promise builder;
Window via Window.asCoroutineDispatcher, etc.
Add dependencies (you can also add other modules that you need):
<dependency>
<groupId>org.jetbrains.kotlinx</groupId>
<artifactId>kotlinx-coroutines-core</artifactId>
<version>1.6.0</version>
</dependency>
And make sure that you use the latest Kotlin version:
<properties>
<kotlin.version>1.6.0</kotlin.version>
</properties>
Add dependencies (you can also add other modules that you need):
dependencies {
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core:1.6.0")
}
And make sure that you use the latest Kotlin version:
plugins {
// For build.gradle.kts (Kotlin DSL)
kotlin("jvm") version "1.6.0"
// For build.gradle (Groovy DSL)
id "org.jetbrains.kotlin.jvm" version "1.6.0"
}
Make sure that you have
mavenCentral() in the list of repositories:
repositories {
mavenCentral()
}
Add
kotlinx-coroutines-android
module as a dependency when using
kotlinx.coroutines on Android:
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-android:1.6.0")
This gives you access to the Android Dispatchers.Main coroutine dispatcher and also makes sure that in case of a crashed coroutine with an unhandled exception that this exception is logged before crashing the Android application, similarly to the way uncaught exceptions in threads are handled by the Android runtime.
R8 and ProGuard rules are bundled into the
kotlinx-coroutines-android module.
For more details see "Optimization" section for Android.
The
kotlinx-coroutines-core artifact contains a resource file that is not required for the coroutines to operate
normally and is only used by the debugger. To exclude it at no loss of functionality, add the following snippet to the
android block in your Gradle file for the application subproject:
packagingOptions {
resources.excludes += "DebugProbesKt.bin"
}
Core modules of
kotlinx.coroutines are also available for
Kotlin/JS and Kotlin/Native.
In common code that should get compiled for different platforms, you can add a dependency to
kotlinx-coroutines-core right to the
commonMain source set:
commonMain {
dependencies {
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core:1.6.0")
}
}
No more additional dependencies are needed, platform-specific artifacts will be resolved automatically via Gradle metadata available since Gradle 5.3.
Platform-specific dependencies are recommended to be used only for non-multiplatform projects that are compiled only for target platform.
Kotlin/JS version of
kotlinx.coroutines is published as
kotlinx-coroutines-core-js
(follow the link to get the dependency declaration snippet) and as
kotlinx-coroutines-core NPM package.
Kotlin/Native version of
kotlinx.coroutines is published as
kotlinx-coroutines-core-$platform where
$platform is
the target Kotlin/Native platform. List of currently supported targets.
Only single-threaded code (JS-style) on Kotlin/Native is supported in stable versions.
Additionally, a special
-native-mt version is released on a regular basis, for the state of multi-threaded coroutines support
please follow the corresponding issue for the additional details.
Since Kotlin/Native does not generally provide binary compatibility between versions,
you should use the same version of the Kotlin/Native compiler as was used to build
kotlinx.coroutines.