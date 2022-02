Gaurav Sahu ● Jaipur Rajasthan ● 86 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● 2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.

Easy to Use

I am agreat advocate of Object oriented design. But nothing should be imposed. The good thing about kotlin is that it allows me to write Functional as well as object oriented code. But I found Kotline a little complicated as compared to Java.