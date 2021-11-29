kotatsu

kotatsu is a straightforward CLI tool aiming either at running node.js scripts or serving JavaScript/TypeScript web applications in a modern environment (modules, ES2015, Hot Module Replacement, etc.).

Its goal is to relieve developers from the really heavy stack that we now face on a daily basis when working with modern JavaScript.

The idea is to let developers new to the stack forget about it as long as they can while enabling seasoned developers to setup their environment very fast and to start customizing the stack progressively only when this is really needed.

Typical use cases for kotatsu are hot-reloaded express APIs written in ES2015, hot-reloaded React or deku applications etc. Check the use cases for a quick glance of what can be achieved.

Note that kotatsu currently uses webpack under the hood to perform its magic.

Summary

Installation

Kotatsu can be installed globally (you should avoid this!) or within your node.js project using npm:

npm install --save-dev kotatsu [sudo] npm install -g kotatsu

Usage

If this is your first time using kotatsu, you should really check the use cases below to see how it could fit your workflow.

Package config

If you don't want to repeat yourself in your npm scripts know that you can use the kotatsu key of your project's package.json to keep a global configuration for the CLI:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "kotatsu serve ./entry.js" }, "kotatsu" : { "progress" : true , "public" : [ "/data" , "./src/data" ] } }

TypeScript

kotatsu supports TypeScript out of the box. If you want to use TypeScript in your project, just ensure you have a valid tsconfig.json file and that you have installed the typescript dependencies. Then just use the --typescript flag and everything should work just fine.

Style

kotatsu lets you import CSS files out of the box. If you need to import SCSS files, you can use the --sass flag but be sure to install sass (or node-sass ) for it to work.

Use cases

Interval

This example does not really serve a real-life purpose but merely shows you how to hot-reload a very simple node.js script.

The idea here is to create a script that will continuously print a required string into the console every 2 seconds:

1. Creating the necessary files

var string = require ( './string.js' ); setInterval( function ( ) { console .log(string); }, 2000 ); if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept( './string.js' , function ( ) { string = require ( './string.js' ); }); }

module .exports = 'ping' ;

2. Using kotatsu to start the script

kotatsu start interval.js

Now the script will start and you should see it logging ping into the console every two seconds.

Now edit the string.js file and the script will automatically update and log the new exported value of the file.

3. Let's use the same script in the browser

You would rather run this script in the browser?

kotatsu serve interval.js

Now go to localhost:3000 and you should be able to observe the same kind of results in the console.

Remarks

This example serves another purposes: showing you that kotatsu is meant to be used on long-running scripts such as servers or UIs. If what you need is to code a terminating script, check the monitor command instead.

If you need more information about module.hot and Hot Module Replacement (HMR), go check webpack's docs on the subject.

Express

Let's setup a very simple hot-reloaded express app:

1. Installing necessary dependencies

npm i --save express npm i --save-dev kotatsu

2. Creating our app

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { return res.send( 'Hello World!' ); }); module .exports = app;

3. Creating our startup script

var app = require ( './app.js' ), http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer(app); server.listen( 3000 ); if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept( './app.js' , function ( ) { server.removeListener( 'request' , app); app = require ( './app.js' ); server.on( 'request' , app); console .log( 'Server reloaded!' ); }); }

4. Using kotatsu

Launching our app with HMR so we can work comfortably.

kotatsu start ./start.js

You can now edit the express app live and it will automatically update without having to reload the script.

Deku

1. Installing necessary dependencies

npm i --save deku npm i --save-dev kotatsu

2. Creating our main component

import {element} from 'deku' ; export default function App ( ) { return < div > Hello World! </ div > ; }

3. Creating our application's entry

import {dom, element} from 'deku' ; import InitalApp from './App.jsx' ; const mountNode = document .getElementById( 'app' ), render = dom.createRenderer(mountNode); function refresh ( Component ) { render( < Component /> ); } refresh(InitalApp); // Let's handle our code's updates if (module.hot) { module.hot.accept('./App.jsx', function() { const NextApp = require('./App.jsx'); refresh(NextApp); }); }

4. Using kotatsu

Now let's run a server to host our app:

kotatsu serve --jsx --pragma element main.jsx

Note that kotatsu will serve for you a HTML index file looking quite like this:

< html > < head > < title > kotatsu </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/build/bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

If you need a custom one, just use the --index argument.

Now visit localhost:3000 and you are ready to develop.

React

React is a bit more tricky because we need to install a Babel 6 preset ( react-hmre ) to handle hot-loading.

1. Installing necessary dependencies

npm i --save react react-dom npm i --save-dev kotatsu babel-preset-react babel-preset-react-hmre

2. Creating our main component

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; export default class App extends Component { render() { return < div > Hello World! </ div > ; } }

3. Creating our application's entry

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'react-dom' ; import App from './App.jsx' ; const mountNode = document .getElementById( 'app' ); render( < App /> , mountNode);

4. Using kotatsu

Now let's run a server to host our app:

kotatsu serve --jsx ./main.jsx

Note that kotatsu will serve for you a HTML index file looking quite like this:

If you need a custom one, just use the --index argument.

Now visit localhost:3000 and you are ready to develop.

Node API

var kotatsu = require ( 'kotatsu' );

Every method of the library uses the same configuration object (similar to the CLI arguments):

required

entry string: Path towards the entry.

optional

args array: array of arguments to pass to the child script.

array: array of arguments to pass to the child script. cwd string [ process.cwd() ]: current working directory.

string [ ]: current working directory. config object: a webpack config object.

object: a webpack config object. cors boolean [ true ]: should the server allow CORS?

boolean [ ]: should the server allow CORS? devtool string: a webpack devtool spec.

string: a webpack devtool spec. index string: path of the HTML index file to serve.

string: path of the HTML index file to serve. jsx boolean [ false ]: should we handle JSX?

boolean [ ]: should we handle JSX? mountNode string [ 'app' ]: id of the mount node in the generated HTML index file.

string [ ]: id of the mount node in the generated HTML index file. open boolean [ false ]: Whether to open the app in you web browser as soon as served.

boolean [ ]: Whether to open the app in you web browser as soon as served. output string [ .kotatsu ]: path of the built file.

string [ ]: path of the built file. port integer [ 3000 ]: port that the server should listen to.

integer [ ]: port that the server should listen to. pragma string: custom JSX pragma.

string: custom JSX pragma. presets array: Babel 6 presets to apply.

array: Babel 6 presets to apply. production boolan: Whether to build for production, i.e. minify output and define NODE_ENV as production .

boolan: Whether to build for production, i.e. minify output and define as . progress boolean [ false ]: should the compiler display a progress bar?

boolean [ ]: should the compiler display a progress bar? proxy array: proxy information.

array: proxy information. quiet boolean [ false ]: if true, will disable all console logs.

boolean [ ]: if true, will disable all console logs. server function: function called with the express app in case you want to apply custom middlewares etc.

function: function called with the express app in case you want to apply custom middlewares etc. sourceMaps boolean [ true ]: should it compute source maps?

start

var watcher = kotatsu.start({ entry : 'script.js' , ... })

serve

var server = kotatsu.serve({ entry : 'script.js' , ... })

monitor

var watcher = kotatsu.monitor({ entry : 'script.js' , ... })

run

kotatsu.run({ entry : 'script.js' , ... });

build

kotatsu.build(side, { entry : 'script.js' , ... }, callback);

What on earth is a kotatsu?

A kotatsu is a low Japanase table covered by a heavy blanket with an underneath heat source that keeps you warm in the cold season.

Inspiration

kotatsu is widely inspired by the following modules:

License

MIT