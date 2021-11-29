kotatsu is a straightforward CLI tool aiming either at running node.js scripts or serving JavaScript/TypeScript web applications in a modern environment (modules, ES2015, Hot Module Replacement, etc.).
Its goal is to relieve developers from the really heavy stack that we now face on a daily basis when working with modern JavaScript.
The idea is to let developers new to the stack forget about it as long as they can while enabling seasoned developers to setup their environment very fast and to start customizing the stack progressively only when this is really needed.
Typical use cases for kotatsu are hot-reloaded express APIs written in ES2015, hot-reloaded React or deku applications etc. Check the use cases for a quick glance of what can be achieved.
Note that kotatsu currently uses webpack under the hood to perform its magic.
Kotatsu can be installed globally (you should avoid this!) or within your node.js project using npm:
# Within your project
npm install --save-dev kotatsu
# Globally:
[sudo] npm install -g kotatsu
Usage: kotatsu <command> {options} [entry]
Commands:
cli.js start Start a node.js script.
cli.js serve Serve a client-side application.
cli.js monitor Monitor a terminating node.js script.
cli.js run Run the given node.js script.
cli.js build Build your code for client or server.
Options:
-c, --config Optional webpack config that will be merged with kotatsu's one (useful if
you need specific loaders).
-d, --devtool Webpack devtool spec to use to compute source maps. [string]
-m, --mount-node Id of the mount node in the generated HMTL index. [string]
-o, --output Output path (either directory or filename). [string]
-p, --port Port that the server should listen to. [default: 3000]
-s, --source-maps Should source maps be computed for easier debugging?
[boolean] [default: true]
--cors Should the server allow CORS? [boolean] [default: true]
--index Path to a custom HMTL index file. Will default to `./index.html` if
present. [string]
--jsx Does your code uses JSX syntax? [boolean] [default: false]
--pragma JSX pragma. [string]
--sass Whether to transpile scss files (requires `sass` or `node-sass`).
[boolean] [default: false]
--typescript, --ts Whether to support TypeScript (requires `typescript`).
[boolean] [default: false]
--open Whether to open your browser on the served application.
[boolean] [default: false]
--presets Babel presets separated by a comma (example:
@babel/preset-stage-2,@babel/preset-react). [string]
--production Whether to build for production (minify + define).
[boolean] [default: false]
--progress Should it display the compilation's progress? [boolean] [default: false]
--proxy Proxy information (example: --proxy /api http://localhost:4000) [string]
--public Mounting a path to a public folder (example: --public /data ./src/data).
Can be used several times. [string]
--quiet Disable logs. [boolean] [default: false]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
kotatsu start script.js Launching the given script with HMR.
kotatsu start -c webpack.config.js script.js Using a specific webpack config.
kotatsu start --no-source-maps script.js Disabling source maps.
kotatsu start script.js -- --path test.js Passing arguments to the script.
kotatsu serve entry.js Serving the given app.
kotatsu serve --jsx entry.jsx Serving the given app with JSX code.
kotatsu serve --port 8000 entry.jsx Serving the app on a different port.
kotatsu serve --proxy /api http://localhost:4000 Proxying an API.
kotatsu serve --public /data ./src/data Serving local static files.
kotatsu serve --sass entry.js Supporting SASS stylesheets.
kotatsu serve --typescript entry.ts Serving a TypeScript app.
kotatsu build server entry.js -o ./ Build the given server script.
kotatsu build client --production entry.js -o ./ Build the given client app for production.
If this is your first time using kotatsu, you should really check the use cases below to see how it could fit your workflow.
If you don't want to repeat yourself in your npm scripts know that you can use the
kotatsu key of your project's
package.json to keep a global configuration for the CLI:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "kotatsu serve ./entry.js"
},
"kotatsu": {
"progress": true,
"public": ["/data", "./src/data"]
}
}
kotatsu supports TypeScript out of the box. If you want to use TypeScript in your project, just ensure you have a valid
tsconfig.json file and that you have installed the
typescript dependencies. Then just use the
--typescript flag and everything should work just fine.
kotatsu lets you import CSS files out of the box. If you need to import SCSS files, you can use the
--sass flag but be sure to install
sass (or
node-sass) for it to work.
This example does not really serve a real-life purpose but merely shows you how to hot-reload a very simple node.js script.
The idea here is to create a script that will continuously print a required string into the console every 2 seconds:
1. Creating the necessary files
// file: interval.js
var string = require('./string.js');
setInterval(function() {
console.log(string);
}, 2000);
// Here is the twist: whenever the `string` dependency is updated, we will swap it:
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('./string.js', function() {
string = require('./string.js');
});
}
// file: string.js
module.exports = 'ping';
2. Using kotatsu to start the script
kotatsu start interval.js
Now the script will start and you should see it logging
ping into the console every two seconds.
Now edit the
string.js file and the script will automatically update and log the new exported value of the file.
3. Let's use the same script in the browser
You would rather run this script in the browser?
kotatsu serve interval.js
Now go to
localhost:3000 and you should be able to observe the same kind of results in the console.
Remarks
This example serves another purposes: showing you that kotatsu is meant to be used on long-running scripts such as servers or UIs. If what you need is to code a terminating script, check the
monitor command instead.
If you need more information about
module.hot and Hot Module Replacement (HMR), go check webpack's docs on the subject.
Let's setup a very simple hot-reloaded express app:
1. Installing necessary dependencies
npm i --save express
npm i --save-dev kotatsu
2. Creating our app
// file: app.js
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
return res.send('Hello World!');
});
module.exports = app;
3. Creating our startup script
// file: start.js
var app = require('./app.js'),
http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(app);
server.listen(3000);
if (module.hot) {
// This will handle HMR and reload the server
module.hot.accept('./app.js', function() {
server.removeListener('request', app);
app = require('./app.js');
server.on('request', app);
console.log('Server reloaded!');
});
}
4. Using kotatsu
Launching our app with HMR so we can work comfortably.
kotatsu start ./start.js
You can now edit the express app live and it will automatically update without having to reload the script.
1. Installing necessary dependencies
npm i --save deku
npm i --save-dev kotatsu
2. Creating our main component
// file: App.jsx
import {element} from 'deku';
export default function App() {
return <div>Hello World!</div>;
}
3. Creating our application's entry
// file: main.jsx
import {dom, element} from 'deku';
import InitalApp from './App.jsx';
const mountNode = document.getElementById('app'),
render = dom.createRenderer(mountNode);
function refresh(Component) {
render(<Component />);
}
refresh(InitalApp);
// Let's handle our code's updates
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('./App.jsx', function() {
const NextApp = require('./App.jsx');
refresh(NextApp);
});
}
4. Using kotatsu
Now let's run a server to host our app:
kotatsu serve --jsx --pragma element main.jsx
Note that kotatsu will serve for you a HTML index file looking quite like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>kotatsu</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/build/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
If you need a custom one, just use the
--index argument.
Now visit
localhost:3000 and you are ready to develop.
React is a bit more tricky because we need to install a Babel 6 preset (
react-hmre) to handle hot-loading.
1. Installing necessary dependencies
npm i --save react react-dom
npm i --save-dev kotatsu babel-preset-react babel-preset-react-hmre
2. Creating our main component
// file: App.jsx
import React, {Component} from 'react';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello World!</div>;
}
}
3. Creating our application's entry
// file: main.jsx
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import App from './App.jsx';
const mountNode = document.getElementById('app');
render(<App />, mountNode);
4. Using kotatsu
Now let's run a server to host our app:
kotatsu serve --jsx ./main.jsx
Note that kotatsu will serve for you a HTML index file looking quite like this:
If you need a custom one, just use the
--index argument.
Now visit
localhost:3000 and you are ready to develop.
var kotatsu = require('kotatsu');
Every method of the library uses the same configuration object (similar to the CLI arguments):
required
optional
process.cwd()]: current working directory.
true]: should the server allow CORS?
false]: should we handle JSX?
'app']: id of the mount node in the generated HTML index file.
false]: Whether to open the app in you web browser as soon as served.
.kotatsu]: path of the built file.
3000]: port that the server should listen to.
NODE_ENV as
production.
false]: should the compiler display a progress bar?
false]: if true, will disable all console logs.
true]: should it compute source maps?
var watcher = kotatsu.start({
entry: 'script.js',
...
})
var server = kotatsu.serve({
entry: 'script.js',
...
})
var watcher = kotatsu.monitor({
entry: 'script.js',
...
})
kotatsu.run({
entry: 'script.js',
...
});
// side can be either 'front' or 'back'
kotatsu.build(side, {
entry: 'script.js',
...
}, callback);
A kotatsu is a low Japanase table covered by a heavy blanket with an underneath heat source that keeps you warm in the cold season.
kotatsu is widely inspired by the following modules: