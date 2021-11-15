Very lite but extendable mapping framework to create Mapnik ready maps with OpenStreetMap data (and more).
For now, only Carto based projects are supported (with .mml or .yml config), but in the future we hope to plug in MapCSS too.
Only the core needs:
Note: Node.js versions are moving very fast, and kosmtik or its dependencies are hardly totally up to date with latest release. Ideally, you should run the LTS version of Node.js. You can use a Node.js version manager (like NVM) to help.
npm -g install kosmtik
This might need root/Administrator rights. If you cannot install globally you can also install locally with
npm install kosmtik
This will create a
node_modules/kosmtik folder. You then have to replace all occurences of
kosmtik
below with
node node_modules/kosmtik/index.js.
To get command line help, run:
kosmtik -h
To run a Carto project (or
.yml,
.yaml):
kosmtik serve <path/to/your/project.mml>
Then open your browser at http://127.0.0.1:6789/.
You may also want to install plugins. To see the list of available ones, type:
npm search kosmtik
By default Kosmtik places a configuration file into
$HOMEDIR/.config/kosmtik.yml
where $HOMEDIR is your home directory. You can change that by setting the
environment variable
KOSMTIK_CONFIGPATH to the appropriate file.
In the configuration file Kosmtik stores information about installed plugins and you can change certain settings that should be persistent between runs.
Configurable settings are:
Because you often need to change the project config to match your
local env, for example to adapt the database connection credentials,
kosmtik comes with an internal plugin to manage that. You have two
options: with a json file named
localconfig.json, or with a js module
name
localconfig.js.
Place your localconfig.js or localconfig.json file in the same directory as your
carto project (or
.yml,
.yaml).
In both cases, the behaviour is the same, you create some rules to target
the configuration and changes the values. Those rules are started by the
keyword
where, and you define which changes to apply using
then
keyword. You can also filter the targeted objects by using the
if clause.
See the examples below to get it working right now.
[
{
"where": "center",
"then": [-122.25, 49.25, 10]
},
{
"where": "Layer",
"if": {
"Datasource.type": "postgis"
},
"then": {
"Datasource.dbname": "vancouver",
"Datasource.password": "",
"Datasource.user": "ybon",
"Datasource.host": ""
}
},
{
"where": "Layer",
"if": {
"id": "hillshade"
},
"then": {
"Datasource.file": "/home/ybon/Code/maps/hdm/DEM/data/hillshade.vrt"
}
}
]
exports.LocalConfig = function (localizer, project) {
localizer.where('center').then([29.9377, -3.4216, 9]);
localizer.where('Layer').if({'Datasource.type': 'postgis'}).then({
"Datasource.dbname": "burundi",
"Datasource.password": "",
"Datasource.user": "ybon",
"Datasource.host": ""
});
// You can also do it in pure JS
project.mml.bounds = [1, 2, 3, 4];
};
By default Kosmtik uses Carto to render the style. Via plugins
it is possible to use other renderers or Carto implementations. You can switch the renderer installing
the appropriate plugin and by passing the command line option
--renderer NAME.
NAME refers to the
renderer name (e.g.
carto for the default renderer or
magnacarto for the Magnacarto renderer).
Run
npm search kosmtik to get an up to date list.