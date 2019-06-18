openbase logo
kopy

by saojs
9.4.2 (see all)

backbone of a scaffolding tool.

5.4K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Currently the API of v9 is not stable, come back later!

Readme

Deprecated, I'm rewriting this..








kopy 1








The backbone of a scaffolding tool.

The backbone of a scaffolding tool.

Features

  • Zero-dependency, very light-weight (940KB) compared to Yeoman (12MB)
  • Ultra-simple, this module exists because writing Yeoman generator is hard and time-consuming

Install

yarn add kopy

Usage

const kopy = require('kopy')

const config = {
  prompts() {
    return [
      {
        type: 'input',
        name: 'name',
        message: 'what is your name'
      }
    ]
  },
  actions() {
    return [
      {
        type: 'copy',
        files: '**',
        cwd: '/path/to/templates',
        // When specified, transform the files with `ejs`
        data: this.answers
      }
    ]
  },
  completed() {
    console.log('Done!')
  }
}

const generator = kopy(config)

generator
  .run({
    outDir: './out'
  })
  .catch(kopy.handleError)

Testing:

const kopy = require('kopy')

test('it works', async () => {
  const generator = kopy(config)
  await generator.emulate()
  expect(generator.answers).toEqual({ name: '' })
})

Read more docs on our website.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

kopy © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

Website · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

