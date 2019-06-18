Deprecated, I'm rewriting this..

































The backbone of a scaffolding tool.

Features

Zero-dependency, very light-weight (940KB) compared to Yeoman (12MB)

Ultra-simple, this module exists because writing Yeoman generator is hard and time-consuming

Install

yarn add kopy

Usage

const kopy = require ( 'kopy' ) const config = { prompts() { return [ { type : 'input' , name : 'name' , message : 'what is your name' } ] }, actions() { return [ { type : 'copy' , files : '**' , cwd : '/path/to/templates' , data : this .answers } ] }, completed() { console .log( 'Done!' ) } } const generator = kopy(config) generator .run({ outDir : './out' }) .catch(kopy.handleError)

Testing:

const kopy = require ( 'kopy' ) test( 'it works' , async () => { const generator = kopy(config) await generator.emulate() expect(generator.answers).toEqual({ name : '' }) })

Read more docs on our website.

