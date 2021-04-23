openbase logo
koop-agol

by koopjs
3.14.4 (see all)

ArcGIS Online provider for Koop (public services only).

Readme

koop-agol

ArcGIS Online provider for Koop. Current support for CSV-type items only. Support for other item types is forth-coming.

Install

Koop providers require that you first install Koop. For information on using Koop, see https://koopjs.github.io.

You can add koop-agol to your Koop server's dependencies by installing it with npm and adding it to your package.json like so:

npm install @koopjs/provider-agol --save

Usage

Koop will register a set of output-plugin endpoints for this provider, e.g., /agol/:host/:id/FeatureServer. These routes contain two provider-source route parameters to be aware of:

host

This parameter should be a key representing the AGOL host you want as the source of your item data. The provider ships with four supported keys: devext (https://devext.arcgis.com), qaext (https://qaext.arcgis.com), arcgis (https://arcgis.com), and finally, _env, which can only be use if a host value is set the provider's configuration object (see below).

id

This parameter should be the AGOL item id.

Configure

Koop plugins use the node-config module for setting configuration settings. See the node-config documentation for usage details. The Koop AGOL provider current has the following configuration settings:

{
  "koopProviderAgol": {
    "host": "https://my-agol-host",
    "maxCsvSize": 1000000
  }
}

host

The host configuration setting allows you to match a value to requests that arrive with a _env route-parameter. For example, with configuration file shown above and a request like: http://localhost:1338/agol/_env/abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789/FeatureServer, the provider will look for the item on https://my-agol-host)

maxCsvSize

The maximum number of bytes a CSV item can be in order to be processed by Koop. Default value is 5000000.

Resources

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

License

Apache 2.0

