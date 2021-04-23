ArcGIS Online provider for Koop. Current support for CSV-type items only. Support for other item types is forth-coming.
Koop providers require that you first install Koop. For information on using Koop, see https://koopjs.github.io.
You can add
koop-agol to your Koop server's dependencies by installing it with npm and adding it to your package.json like so:
npm install @koopjs/provider-agol --save
Koop will register a set of output-plugin endpoints for this provider, e.g.,
/agol/:host/:id/FeatureServer. These routes contain two provider-source route parameters to be aware of:
host
This parameter should be a key representing the AGOL host you want as the source of your item data. The provider ships with four supported keys:
devext (https://devext.arcgis.com),
qaext (https://qaext.arcgis.com),
arcgis (https://arcgis.com), and finally,
_env, which can only be use if a
host value is set the provider's configuration object (see below).
id
This parameter should be the AGOL item id.
Koop plugins use the node-config module for setting configuration settings. See the node-config documentation for usage details. The Koop AGOL provider current has the following configuration settings:
{
"koopProviderAgol": {
"host": "https://my-agol-host",
"maxCsvSize": 1000000
}
}
host
The
host configuration setting allows you to match a value to requests that arrive with a
_env route-parameter. For example, with configuration file shown above and a request like:
http://localhost:1338/agol/_env/abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789/FeatureServer, the provider will look for the item on https://my-agol-host)
The maximum number of bytes a CSV item can be in order to be processed by Koop. Default value is 5000000.
Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.
Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.