Konva is an HTML5 Canvas JavaScript framework that enables high performance animations, transitions, node nesting, layering, filtering, caching, event handling for desktop and mobile applications, and much more.
You can draw things onto the stage, add event listeners to them, move them, scale them, and rotate them independently from other shapes to support high performance animations, even if your application uses thousands of shapes. Served hot with a side of awesomeness.
This repository began as a GitHub fork of ericdrowell/KineticJS.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/konva@8/konva.min.js"></script>
<div id="container"></div>
<script>
var stage = new Konva.Stage({
container: 'container',
width: window.innerWidth,
height: window.innerHeight,
});
// add canvas element
var layer = new Konva.Layer();
stage.add(layer);
// create shape
var box = new Konva.Rect({
x: 50,
y: 50,
width: 100,
height: 50,
fill: '#00D2FF',
stroke: 'black',
strokeWidth: 4,
draggable: true,
});
layer.add(box);
// add cursor styling
box.on('mouseover', function () {
document.body.style.cursor = 'pointer';
});
box.on('mouseout', function () {
document.body.style.cursor = 'default';
});
</script>
Konva works in all modern mobile and desktop browsers. A browser need to be capable to run javascript code from ES2015 spec. For older browsers you may need polyfills for missing functions.
At the current moment
Konva doesn't work in IE11 directly. To make it work you just need to provide some polyfills such as
Array.prototype.find,
String.prototype.trimLeft,
String.prototype.trimRight,
Array.from.
Konva supports UMD loading. So you can use all possible variants to load the framework into your project:
<script> tag from CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/konva@8/konva.min.js"></script>
npm install konva --save
// The modern way (e.g. an ES6-style import for webpack, parcel)
import Konva from 'konva';
Add DOM definitions into your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"lib": [
"es6",
"dom"
]
}
}
import Konva from 'konva/lib/Core';
// Now you have a Konva object with Stage, Layer, FastLayer, Group, Shape and some additional utils function.
// Also core currently already have support for drag&drop and animations.
// BUT there are no shapes (rect, circle, etc), no filters.
// but you can simply add anything you need:
import { Rect } from 'konva/lib/shapes/Rect';
// importing a shape will automatically inject it into Konva object
var rect1 = new Rect();
// or:
var shape = new Konva.Rect();
// for filters you can use this:
import { Blur } from 'konva/lib/filters/Blur';
In order to run
konva in nodejs environment you also need to install
canvas package manually. Konva will use it for 2d canvas API.
npm install konva canvas
Then you can use the same Konva API and all Konva demos will work just fine. You just don't need to use
container attribute in your stage.
import Konva from 'konva';
const stage = new Konva.Stage({
width: 500,
height: 500,
});
// then all regular Konva code will work
By default
Konva is delivered as ES modules. Some environments may automatically take CommonJS version of
Konva. If it doesn't work for you, try to use
cmj version explicitly:
const Konva = require('konva/cmj').default;
See CHANGELOG.md.
To make a full build run
npm run build. The command will compile all typescript files, combine then into one bundle and run minifier.
Konva uses Mocha for testing.
npm run test.
npm start. Just run it and go to http://localhost:8080/test/runner.html. The watcher will rebuild the bundle on any change.
Konva is covered with hundreds of tests and well over a thousand assertions. Konva uses TDD (test driven development) which means that every new feature or bug fix is accompanied with at least one new test.
Run
npx gulp api which will build the documentation files and place them in the
api folder.
I'd be happy to review any pull requests that may better the Konva project,
in particular if you have a bug fix, enhancement, or a new shape (see
src/shapes for examples). Before doing so, please first make sure that all of the tests pass (
gulp lint test).
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]