23

GitHub Stars

335

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

kontraktor 4

What is kontraktor ?

  • A boilerplate free and consistent abstraction for asynchronous remote communication powered by a distributed actor-model
  • One important application of this abstraction are SPA WebApplications enabling Java to back modern SPA javascript client frameworks like React.js, Polymer.js, .. (transpilation, packaging, optimization). Different to webpack/browserify etc. kontraktor does this on the fly (when running in prod mode) without an extra build step using pure java. see IntrinsicReact example
  • separates network transport (TCP, WebSockets, Http) and message encoding (fast-serialization, json, ..) from application code.
  • asynchronous, non-blocking,high performance
  • production proven

Documentation

Code Examples, Related Blogpost's

React Example

What can I use it for ?

  • build modern microservice systems (java (JVM), nodejs) beyond the Limits of REST. Asynchronous, event sourced, independent of encoding and network transport (choose from TCP, WebSockets, Http-(Long Poll), json or binary encoding).
  • power modern SPA apps with a java based webserver

Credits: kontraktor makes use of many awesome open source libraries such as

  • undertow, (io.undertow) see undertow.io
  • jsoup (org.jsoup) - real world html parser
  • httpasyncclient (org.apache.httpcomponents)
  • npm-semver, (com.github.yuchi)
  • fast-classpath-scanner (io.github.lukehutch)
  • org.apache.commons, slf4j-api, minimal-json (com.eclipsesource.minimal-json), junit

Modules

Kontraktor consists of several modules. For sake of simplicity all module versions are kept in sync with kontraktor core.

Kontraktor Core

Actors + TCP Remoting

  • transform regular java code (satisfying some conventions) into remoteable actors.
  • no boilerplate required
  • TCP remoting included (2 implementations: SyncIO and AsyncIO)
  • general messaging optimizations: batching, binary queues (reduce GC load + save heap by queuing raw bytes instead of object's).

Core Documentation [in progress]

<dependency>
    <groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
    <artifactId>kontraktor</artifactId>
    <version>4.22</version>
</dependency>

Kontraktor Http

Adds WebSockets, Http LongPoll for actor-remoting, JavaScript interop. Uses Undertow as underlying webserver

  • npm modules to (a) implement a kontraktor actor (=service) using nodejs and (b) to connect a kontraktor service from nodejs
  • server push via adaptive longpolling (polling automatically turns off if no pending callback / promise is present)
  • support for websockets
  • advanced bundling and inlining of resources (js, css, html) webpack style. Instead of introducing a build step, kontraktor bundles and caches your stuff dynamically upon first request (production mode).
  • session handling fundamentals

JavaScript, Http-Documentation [in progress]

Instrinsic React/JSX Documentation [in progress]

<dependency>
    <groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
    <artifactId>kontraktor-http</artifactId>
    <version>4.22.3</version>
</dependency>

kontraktor-http 4 javascript nodejs. npm modules

kontraktor-common

defines fundamentals: remote actor refs, en/decoding of Java-serialized objects, KPromise

kontraktor-client

Can be used from a browser (attention then: needs to be added using a

kontraktor-server

write an ES6 class and make it accessible to other (kontraktor) processes using websockets. Some limitations: no actor proxies, only websockets supported.

js4k

old (es5) implementation of kontraktor-client. somewhat messy, but production-proven

Kontraktor-Bare

(Minimalistic standalone Http-LongPoll client [legacy apps, Android] ), requires Java 7, Apache 2.0 Licensed

<dependency>
    <groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
    <artifactId>kontraktor-bare</artifactId>
    <version>4.22</version>
</dependency>

Examples:

https://github.com/RuedigerMoeller/kontraktor/tree/trunk/examples

Misc

Older Blogposts (samples are of OLD 2.0, 3.0 version, might need rewrite/changes (mostly Future => IPromise):

