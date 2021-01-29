kontraktor 4
What is kontraktor ?
- A boilerplate free and consistent abstraction for asynchronous remote communication powered by a distributed actor-model
- One important application of this abstraction are SPA WebApplications enabling Java to back modern SPA javascript client frameworks like React.js, Polymer.js, .. (transpilation, packaging, optimization). Different to webpack/browserify etc. kontraktor does this on the fly (when running in prod mode) without an extra build step using pure java. see IntrinsicReact example
- separates network transport (TCP, WebSockets, Http) and message encoding (fast-serialization, json, ..) from application code.
- asynchronous, non-blocking,high performance
- production proven
Documentation
Code Examples, Related Blogpost's
React Example
What can I use it for ?
- build modern microservice systems (java (JVM), nodejs) beyond the Limits of REST. Asynchronous, event sourced, independent of encoding and network transport (choose from TCP, WebSockets, Http-(Long Poll), json or binary encoding).
- power modern SPA apps with a java based webserver
Credits: kontraktor makes use of many awesome open source libraries such as
- undertow, (io.undertow) see undertow.io
- jsoup (org.jsoup) - real world html parser
- httpasyncclient (org.apache.httpcomponents)
- npm-semver, (com.github.yuchi)
- fast-classpath-scanner (io.github.lukehutch)
- org.apache.commons, slf4j-api, minimal-json (com.eclipsesource.minimal-json), junit
Modules
Kontraktor consists of several modules. For sake of simplicity all module versions are kept in sync with kontraktor core.
Kontraktor Core
Actors + TCP Remoting
- transform regular java code (satisfying some conventions) into remoteable actors.
- no boilerplate required
- TCP remoting included (2 implementations: SyncIO and AsyncIO)
- general messaging optimizations: batching, binary queues (reduce GC load + save heap by queuing raw bytes instead of object's).
Core Documentation [in progress]
<dependency>
<groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
<artifactId>kontraktor</artifactId>
<version>4.22</version>
</dependency>
Kontraktor Http
Adds WebSockets, Http LongPoll for actor-remoting, JavaScript interop. Uses Undertow as underlying webserver
- npm modules to (a) implement a kontraktor actor (=service) using nodejs and (b) to connect a kontraktor service from nodejs
- server push via adaptive longpolling (polling automatically turns off if no pending callback / promise is present)
- support for websockets
- advanced bundling and inlining of resources (js, css, html) webpack style. Instead of introducing a build step, kontraktor bundles and caches your stuff dynamically upon first request (production mode).
- session handling fundamentals
JavaScript, Http-Documentation [in progress]
Instrinsic React/JSX Documentation [in progress]
<dependency>
<groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
<artifactId>kontraktor-http</artifactId>
<version>4.22.3</version>
</dependency>
kontraktor-http 4 javascript nodejs. npm modules
kontraktor-common
defines fundamentals: remote actor refs, en/decoding of Java-serialized objects, KPromise
kontraktor-client
Can be used from a browser (attention then: needs to be added using a
kontraktor-server
write an ES6 class and make it accessible to other (kontraktor) processes using websockets. Some limitations: no actor proxies, only websockets supported.
js4k
old (es5) implementation of kontraktor-client. somewhat messy, but production-proven
Kontraktor-Bare
(Minimalistic standalone Http-LongPoll client [legacy apps, Android] ), requires Java 7, Apache 2.0 Licensed
<dependency>
<groupId>de.ruedigermoeller</groupId>
<artifactId>kontraktor-bare</artifactId>
<version>4.22</version>
</dependency>
Examples:
https://github.com/RuedigerMoeller/kontraktor/tree/trunk/examples
Misc
Older Blogposts (samples are of OLD 2.0, 3.0 version, might need rewrite/changes (mostly
Future =>
IPromise):