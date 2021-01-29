kontraktor 4

What is kontraktor ?

A boilerplate free and consistent abstraction for asynchronous remote communication powered by a distributed actor-model

One important application of this abstraction are SPA WebApplications enabling Java to back modern SPA javascript client frameworks like React.js, Polymer.js, .. (transpilation, packaging, optimization). Different to webpack/browserify etc. kontraktor does this on the fly (when running in prod mode) without an extra build step using pure java. see IntrinsicReact example

separates network transport (TCP, WebSockets, Http) and message encoding (fast-serialization, json, ..) from application code.

asynchronous, non-blocking,high performance

production proven

Documentation

Code Examples, Related Blogpost's

React Example

What can I use it for ?

build modern microservice systems (java (JVM), nodejs) beyond the Limits of REST. Asynchronous, event sourced, independent of encoding and network transport (choose from TCP, WebSockets, Http-(Long Poll), json or binary encoding).

power modern SPA apps with a java based webserver

Credits: kontraktor makes use of many awesome open source libraries such as

undertow, (io.undertow) see undertow.io

jsoup (org.jsoup) - real world html parser

httpasyncclient (org.apache.httpcomponents)

npm-semver, (com.github.yuchi)

fast-classpath-scanner (io.github.lukehutch)

org.apache.commons, slf4j-api, minimal-json (com.eclipsesource.minimal-json), junit

Modules

Kontraktor consists of several modules. For sake of simplicity all module versions are kept in sync with kontraktor core.

Kontraktor Core

Actors + TCP Remoting

transform regular java code (satisfying some conventions) into remoteable actors.

no boilerplate required

TCP remoting included (2 implementations: SyncIO and AsyncIO)

general messaging optimizations: batching, binary queues (reduce GC load + save heap by queuing raw bytes instead of object's).

Core Documentation [in progress]

< dependency > < groupId > de.ruedigermoeller </ groupId > < artifactId > kontraktor </ artifactId > < version > 4.22 </ version > </ dependency >

Kontraktor Http

Adds WebSockets, Http LongPoll for actor-remoting, JavaScript interop. Uses Undertow as underlying webserver

npm modules to (a) implement a kontraktor actor (=service) using nodejs and (b) to connect a kontraktor service from nodejs

implement a kontraktor actor (=service) using nodejs and to connect a kontraktor service from nodejs server push via adaptive longpolling (polling automatically turns off if no pending callback / promise is present)

support for websockets

advanced bundling and inlining of resources (js, css, html) webpack style. Instead of introducing a build step, kontraktor bundles and caches your stuff dynamically upon first request (production mode).

session handling fundamentals

JavaScript, Http-Documentation [in progress]

Instrinsic React/JSX Documentation [in progress]

< dependency > < groupId > de.ruedigermoeller </ groupId > < artifactId > kontraktor-http </ artifactId > < version > 4.22.3 </ version > </ dependency >

kontraktor-http 4 javascript nodejs. npm modules

kontraktor-common

defines fundamentals: remote actor refs, en/decoding of Java-serialized objects, KPromise

kontraktor-client

Can be used from a browser (attention then: needs to be added using a

kontraktor-server

write an ES6 class and make it accessible to other (kontraktor) processes using websockets. Some limitations: no actor proxies, only websockets supported.

js4k

old (es5) implementation of kontraktor-client. somewhat messy, but production-proven

Kontraktor-Bare

(Minimalistic standalone Http-LongPoll client [legacy apps, Android] ), requires Java 7, Apache 2.0 Licensed

< dependency > < groupId > de.ruedigermoeller </ groupId > < artifactId > kontraktor-bare </ artifactId > < version > 4.22 </ version > </ dependency >

Misc