kon

kontra

by Steven Lambert
7.3.1 (see all)

A lightweight JavaScript gaming micro-library, optimized for js13kGames.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

341

GitHub Stars

666

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Average Rating

5.0/5
felladrin

Readme

Version Build Status Coverage Status

Kontra.js

A lightweight JavaScript gaming micro-library, optimized for js13kGames.

Documentation

All the documentation can be found on the github page.

Contributing

See the Contributing file.

Supporting

Kontra.js is made possible by users like you. Through helping find issues, opening pull requests, and funding continuous development, Kontra.js can continue to provide you with quality improvements and updates.

When you become a Patron, you get access to behind the scenes development logs, the ability to vote on which features to work on next, and early access to development builds.

Top Patrons

  • Innkeeper Games
  • Karar Al-Remahy

Victor Nogueira

3 months ago
Kontra is perfect in size for js13k games (a jam for games with < 13KB). And although it's tiny, the documentation proves it's a complete game engine. With it, I've published games for the competition. The author is actively working on it and is also open to suggestions.

0
Adi-df

4 months ago
4 months ago

