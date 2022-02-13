A lightweight JavaScript gaming micro-library, optimized for js13kGames.
All the documentation can be found on the github page.
See the Contributing file.
Kontra.js is made possible by users like you. Through helping find issues, opening pull requests, and funding continuous development, Kontra.js can continue to provide you with quality improvements and updates.
When you become a Patron, you get access to behind the scenes development logs, the ability to vote on which features to work on next, and early access to development builds.
Kontra is perfect in size for js13k games (a jam for games with < 13KB). And although it's tiny, the documentation proves it's a complete game engine. With it, I've published games for the competition. The author is actively working on it and is also open to suggestions.