Kontainer

A media file format generator/parser that exposes a React-like API.

Kontainer aims to fully support the MP4 (ISO Base Media file format: ISO/IEC 14496-12) and WebM file format. The library can be used on Node.js and in the browser.

Install

Overview

API

A media file like MP4 and WebM is composed of nested objects. In Kontainer, each object, e.g. MP4 Box, is represented as a KontainerElement which is similar to the ReactElement .

The actual media data (audio and video chunks) and the metadata are represented as a props object and passed to the KontainerElement as its attributes.

import Kontainer from 'kontainer-js' ; export default class MP4 { constructor (width, height) { Kontainer.use( 'mp4' ); this .width = width; this .height = height; } render() { return ( <file> <ftyp majorBrand="isom" /> <moov> <mvhd creationTime={new Date()} modificationTime={new Date()} timeScale={1} nextTrackId={4} /> <trak> <tkhd creationTime={new Date()} modificationTime={new Date()} trackId={1} width={this.width} height={this.height} /> <mdia> ... </mdia> </trak> </moov> </file> ); } }

The above code can be transpiled into the calls to createElement() using babel and a dedicated plugin.

return Kontainer.createElement( 'file' , null , Kontainer.createElement( 'ftyp' , { majorBrand : 'isom' }), Kontainer.createElement( 'moov' , null , Kontainer.createElement( 'mvhd' , { creationTime : new Date ( 0 ), modificationTime : new Date (), timeScale : 1 , nextTrackId : 4 }), Kontainer.createElement( 'trak' , null , Kontainer.createElement( 'tkhd' , { creationTime : new Date ( 0 ), modificationTime : new Date (), trackId : 1 , width : 640 , height : 480 }), Kontainer.createElement( 'mdia' , null , ... ) ) ) );

Once an element is obtained, it can be serialized into a byte stream using render() .

buffer = Kontainer.render(element);

On the other hand, you can create a KontainerElement from a byte stream.

element = Kontainer.createElementFromBuffer(buffer, offset);

You can also create your hook and process a byte stream progressively. (This works only for Node.js)

const input = fs.createReadStream( './test.mp4' ); const transform = Kontainer.transform( ( type, props, children ) => { if (type === 'tkhd' ) { props.width /= 2 ; props.height /= 2 ; } }); input.pipe(transform).pipe(process.stdout);

JSX

To transpile JSX into createElement() calls together with your ES.next code, you need to install babel and its plugins.

npm install babel-cli npm install babel-preset-es2015 npm install babel-plugin-transform-kontainer-js

Put a .babelrc file in the source directories that contain JSX.

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [ "transform-kontainer-js" ] }

Then use the babel command to transpile the code.

babel src/ -d dist/

See the plugin code for the details.

CLI

A simple parser for displaying the structure of a media file.

Usage : kontainer filePath [options] Example : kontainer /path/to/file cat /path/to/file | kontainer Options : -h, --help Print help -v, --version Print version

Development