Simple DI / IoC container

This is a really simple dependency injection container for Javascript applications (both nodejs/iojs and browser environments if using CommonJS modules). It uses Array.prototype.forEach so please polyfill as needed on your environment.

We wrote a blog post presenting this library and the motivations behind it:

How to structure node.js applications with dependency injection

Installation

From npm: npm install kontainer-di

When to use

When you want any of the following:

Stop having lots of require calls at top of every file

calls at top of every file Stop writing relative paths like ../../../lib and still enjoy a nice folder structure

and still enjoy a nice folder structure Being able to swap the implementation of one module without touching any of the files using it

Being able to mock dependencies for testing purposes in an easy way

How it works

Ideally you will have a single file containing all your module registrations. Probably you'll have one for each environment. Then, whenever you need a module (with all its dependencies nicely injected for you), you will get it from the container (API below).

The container will cache all instantiated modules like standard require does, so dependencies all parsed only once and every subsequent use of a register module will return the same instance.

Example

See the examples folder for a basic example in ES5, ES2015, an async one and a full Express application using the container.

API

This container works in a very simple way: you register modules/services with dependencies, and then can retrieve/start/stop each of them, or all at once.

Registering modules

container.registerModule(name, [depName, depName, ...], implementation) - Registers a module in the container. Alias: register name - the name of the module, will be used as dependency name in other modules, and for getting/starting/stopping it. [depName, depName,...] - this modules dependencies (their names) or an empty Array implementation - this module implementation. If the module has dependencies, this must be a function accepting the dependencies in the same order. The container will throw an Error if the number of declared dependencies doesn't match the factory function arity. If the module has no dependencies, it can be a plain Object.

- Registers a module in the container. Alias:

Obtaining modules

container.getModule(name) - Retrieves the given module from the container, with all its dependencies injected, if any. Alias: get

- Retrieves the given module from the container, with all its dependencies injected, if any. Alias: container.startModule(name[, options]) - Retrieves the given module from the container, automatically calling the module's start function if it exists. If your module needs to do some async stuff, make this function return a Promise (a thenable to be specific) and pass in {async: true} in options.

Stopping modules

container.stopModule(name) - Stops the module name . It will delete the current saved instance, and call the module's stop function if it exists.

Other methods