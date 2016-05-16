This is a really simple dependency injection container for Javascript applications (both nodejs/iojs and browser environments if using CommonJS modules). It uses
Array.prototype.forEach so please polyfill as needed on your environment.
We wrote a blog post presenting this library and the motivations behind it:
How to structure node.js applications with dependency injection
From npm:
npm install kontainer-di
When you want any of the following:
require calls at top of every file
../../../lib and still enjoy a nice folder structure
Ideally you will have a single file containing all your module registrations. Probably you'll have one for each environment. Then, whenever you need a module (with all its dependencies nicely injected for you), you will get it from the container (API below).
The container will cache all instantiated modules like standard
require does, so dependencies all parsed only once and every subsequent use of a register module will return the same instance.
See the
examples folder for a basic example in ES5, ES2015, an async one and a full Express application using the container.
This container works in a very simple way: you register modules/services with dependencies, and then can retrieve/start/stop each of them, or all at once.
container.registerModule(name, [depName, depName, ...], implementation) - Registers a module in the container. Alias:
register
name- the name of the module, will be used as dependency name in other modules, and for getting/starting/stopping it.
[depName, depName,...]- this modules dependencies (their names) or an empty Array
implementation - this module implementation. If the module has dependencies, this must be a function accepting the dependencies in the same order. The container will throw an Error if the number of declared dependencies doesn't match the factory function arity. If the module has no dependencies, it can be a plain Object.
container.getModule(name) - Retrieves the given module from the container, with all its dependencies injected, if any. Alias:
get
container.startModule(name[, options])- Retrieves the given module from the container, automatically calling the module's
start function if it exists. If your module needs to do some async stuff, make this function return a Promise (a thenable to be specific) and pass in
{async: true} in options.
container.stopModule(name) - Stops the module
name. It will delete the current saved instance, and call the module's
stop function if it exists.
container.clearModule(name)- Removes a module from the container. Will throw if the module has already been instantiated.
container.startAll() - Like calling
container.start for every registered module. Returns nothing.
container.stopAll()- Like calling
container.stop for every registered module. Returns nothing.
container.reset() - Resets the container configuration. Useful for tests
container.debug() - Prints out the container current configuration, using
console.log.