Konsul is an abstraction of the browser's console that comes with a React renderer. It offers text styling, images, style inheritance, buttons with click interaction, etc. inside the browsers dev console.

See the live demo here

Usage

With react

Install konsul and react-konsul using npm:

npm install konsul react-konsul react

The following code demonstrates how you can use konsul with react.

import createKonsul from 'konsul' ; import renderToKonsul from 'react-konsul' ; const konsul = createKonsul(); renderToKonsul( < text style = {{ color: ' red ', fontWeight: ' bold ' }}> Hello world! </ text > , konsul);

This is what the result will look like:

See more examples here with the live demo.

React element types

text

This node is the only node type that accepts string s and number s as children.

Prop Type Description style TextStyle A plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value. children `(Text string

image

A Konsul node for displaying images from a url.

Prop Type Description style ImageStyle A plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value. source string The URL of the image.

button

An interactive node that responds to clicks. Note that it only works on chrome for now.

Prop Type Description onClick function Called when the user clicks on the element. label string The label of the button. It will replace all the characters that are not acceptable for the name of a function with _ .

group

All the children of a Group element will be wrapped inside console.group .

Prop Type Description children Node[] All kind of elements except string s and number s are accepted.

container

This node has no specific behaviour. It works as a container and renders all its children.

Prop Type Description children Node[] All kind of elements except string s and number s are accepted.

Without react

Install konsul via npm:

npm install konsul

The following code is the previous example but without react:

import createKonsul from 'konsul' ; const konsul = createKonsul(); const text = konsul.text({ style : { color : 'red' , fontWeight : 'bold' } }); text.append( 'Hello world!' ); konsul.append(text); konsul.render();

License

Released under the MIT License