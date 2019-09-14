Konsul is an abstraction of the browser's
console that comes with a React renderer. It offers text styling, images, style inheritance, buttons with click interaction, etc. inside the browsers dev console.
Install
konsul and
react-konsul using npm:
npm install konsul react-konsul react
The following code demonstrates how you can use konsul with react.
import createKonsul from 'konsul';
import renderToKonsul from 'react-konsul';
// Create an instance of konsul
const konsul = createKonsul();
// Render react elements to the browser console!
renderToKonsul(<text style={{ color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold' }}>Hello world!</text>, konsul);
This is what the result will look like:
See more examples here with the live demo.
text
This node is the only node type that accepts
strings and
numbers as children.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|style
TextStyle
|A plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value.
|children
|`(Text
|string
image
A Konsul node for displaying images from a url.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|style
ImageStyle
|A plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value.
|source
string
|The URL of the image.
button
An interactive node that responds to clicks. Note that it only works on chrome for now.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|onClick
function
|Called when the user clicks on the element.
|label
string
|The label of the button. It will replace all the characters that are not acceptable for the name of a function with
_.
group
All the children of a Group element will be wrapped inside
console.group.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|children
Node[]
|All kind of elements except
strings and
numbers are accepted.
container
This node has no specific behaviour. It works as a container and renders all its children.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|children
Node[]
|All kind of elements except
strings and
numbers are accepted.
Install
konsul via npm:
npm install konsul
The following code is the previous example but without react:
import createKonsul from 'konsul';
// Create an instance of konsul
const konsul = createKonsul();
// Create a text
const text = konsul.text({
style: {
color: 'red',
fontWeight: 'bold'
}
});
// Append a text to the text element
text.append('Hello world!');
// Append the text element to konsul
konsul.append(text);
// Render to console. The subsequent renders will occur automatically for example by updating the style or children.
konsul.render();
Released under the MIT License