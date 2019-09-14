openbase logo
kon

konsul

by Mohamad Mohebifar
1.8.0 (see all)

A react renderer for browser's dev console

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

616

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Konsul Logo

Konsul is an abstraction of the browser's console that comes with a React renderer. It offers text styling, images, style inheritance, buttons with click interaction, etc. inside the browsers dev console.

See the live demo here

Travis npm js-semistandard-style

Usage

With react

Install konsul and react-konsul using npm:

npm install konsul react-konsul react

The following code demonstrates how you can use konsul with react.

import createKonsul from 'konsul';
import renderToKonsul from 'react-konsul';

// Create an instance of konsul
const konsul = createKonsul();

// Render react elements to the browser console!
renderToKonsul(<text style={{ color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold' }}>Hello world!</text>, konsul);

This is what the result will look like:

Konsul "Hello world" example

See more examples here with the live demo.

React element types

text

This node is the only node type that accepts strings and numbers as children.

PropTypeDescription
styleTextStyleA plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value.
children`(Textstring

image

A Konsul node for displaying images from a url.

PropTypeDescription
styleImageStyleA plain javascript object whose keys are camel cased property names with their property value.
sourcestringThe URL of the image.

button

An interactive node that responds to clicks. Note that it only works on chrome for now.

PropTypeDescription
onClickfunctionCalled when the user clicks on the element.
labelstringThe label of the button. It will replace all the characters that are not acceptable for the name of a function with _.

group

All the children of a Group element will be wrapped inside console.group.

PropTypeDescription
childrenNode[]All kind of elements except strings and numbers are accepted.

container

This node has no specific behaviour. It works as a container and renders all its children.

PropTypeDescription
childrenNode[]All kind of elements except strings and numbers are accepted.

Without react

Install konsul via npm:

npm install konsul

The following code is the previous example but without react:

import createKonsul from 'konsul';

// Create an instance of konsul
const konsul = createKonsul();

// Create a text
const text = konsul.text({
  style: {
    color: 'red',
    fontWeight: 'bold'
  }
});

// Append a text to the text element
text.append('Hello world!');

// Append the text element to konsul
konsul.append(text);

// Render to console. The subsequent renders will occur automatically for example by updating the style or children.
konsul.render();

License

Released under the MIT License

