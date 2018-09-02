konphyg

Cascading configuration files made easy in Node.js.

Install

npm install konphyg

Usage

Place your configuration files inside a dir (you can name it "config" for convention).

These should be JSON files, terminated by ".json".

This example loads and parses the ../config/redis.json file:

var config = require ( 'konphyg' )(__dirname + '../config' ); var redisConfig = config( 'redis' ); var config = conphyg.all(); config.clear();

Environment-specific files and cascading

Inside the configuration dir you can have many files for each configuration set.

For instance, you can have a redis.json , which will work by default and a redis.test.json which will be loaded when the environment variable NODE_ENV is 'test'.

The base redis.json values can be overrided by the more specific redis.test.json one.

What happens here is that the settings in the base configuration are merged with the redis.test.json one (using deep merge), so you only have to place the differences inside the environment-specific file.

Examples

For instance let's say you have this redis.json file:

{ "host" : "redis.acme.com" , "port" : "6379" }

and that you have this redis.development.json file:

{ "host" : "127.0.0.1" }

The resulting configuration for the development environment will be the merge of the 2:

{ "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : "6379" }

This also works with attributes nested at any level.

NODE_ENV defaults

If not present, the chosen environment is 'development'.

If you want to launch a node process using the 'production' environment you should then do something like:

NODE_ENV=production node app.js

Additional path

Additional path can be added through an optional argument:

var config = require ( 'konphyg' )(__dirname + '../config' ); var redisConfig = config( 'redis' , false , { lookupPath : [ 'foo/bar' , 'foo/buz' ]}); var config = conphyg.all({ lookupPath : [ 'foo' ]});

License

MIT