Cascading configuration files made easy in Node.js.
$ npm install konphyg
Place your configuration files inside a dir (you can name it "config" for convention).
These should be JSON files, terminated by ".json".
This example loads and parses the ../config/redis.json file:
// Initialize konphyg with the base config dir
var config = require('konphyg')(__dirname + '../config');
// Read the "redis" domain
var redisConfig = config('redis');
// Loading all configurations
var config = conphyg.all();
// Clear konphyg internal cache (so next all() or config(domain) will re-read the files)
config.clear();
Inside the configuration dir you can have many files for each configuration set.
For instance, you can have a
redis.json, which will work by default and a
redis.test.json which will be loaded when the environment variable NODE_ENV is 'test'.
The base
redis.json values can be overrided by the more specific
redis.test.json one.
What happens here is that the settings in the base configuration are merged with the
redis.test.json one (using deep merge), so you only have to place the differences inside the environment-specific file.
For instance let's say you have this
redis.json file:
{
"host": "redis.acme.com"
, "port": "6379"
}
and that you have this
redis.development.json file:
{
"host": "127.0.0.1"
}
The resulting configuration for the development environment will be the merge of the 2:
{
"host": "127.0.0.1"
, "port": "6379"
}
This also works with attributes nested at any level.
If not present, the chosen environment is 'development'.
If you want to launch a node process using the 'production' environment you should then do something like:
NODE_ENV=production node app.js
Additional path can be added through an optional argument:
// Initialize konphyg with the base config dir
var config = require('konphyg')(__dirname + '../config');
// Read the "redis", "foo/bar" and "foo/buz" domain, in this order
var redisConfig = config('redis', false, {lookupPath: ['foo/bar', 'foo/buz']});
// Loading all configurations in config and in config/foo
var config = conphyg.all({lookupPath: ['foo']});
MIT