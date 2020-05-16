Konga is not an official app. No affiliation with Kong.

Summary

Features

Manage all Kong Admin API Objects.

Import Consumers from remote sources (Databases, files, APIs etc.).

Manage multiple Kong Nodes.

Backup, restore and migrate Kong Nodes using Snapshots.

Monitor Node and API states using health checks.

Email & Slack notifications.

Multiple users.

Easy database integration (MySQL, postgresSQL, MongoDB).

Compatibility

From 0.14.0 onwards, Konga is ONLY compatible with Kong 1.x

If you're on an older Kong version , use this branch or konga:legacy from docker hub instead.

Prerequisites

A running Kong installation

Nodejs >= 8, <= 12.x (12.16 LTS is recommended)

Npm

Used libraries

Installation

Install npm and node.js . Instructions can be found here.

Install bower , ad gulp packages.

git clone https://github.com/pantsel/konga.git cd konga npm i

Configuration

You can configure your application to use your environment specified settings.

There is an example configuration file on the root folder.

.env_example

Just copy this to .env and make necessary changes to it. Note that this .env file is in .gitignore so it won't go to VCS at any point.

Environment variables

These are the general environment variables Konga uses.

VAR DESCRIPTION VALUES DEFAULT HOST The IP address that will be bind by Konga's server - '0.0.0.0' PORT The port that will be used by Konga's server - 1337 NODE_ENV The environment production , development development SSL_KEY_PATH If you want to use SSL, this will be the absolute path to the .key file. Both SSL_KEY_PATH & SSL_CRT_PATH must be set. - null SSL_CRT_PATH If you want to use SSL, this will be the absolute path to the .crt file. Both SSL_KEY_PATH & SSL_CRT_PATH must be set. - null KONGA_HOOK_TIMEOUT The time in ms that Konga will wait for startup tasks to finish before exiting the process. - 60000 DB_ADAPTER The database that Konga will use. If not set, the localDisk db will be used. mongo , mysql , postgres - DB_URI The full db connection string. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . If this is set, no other DB related var is needed. - - DB_HOST If DB_URI is not specified, this is the database host. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . - localhost DB_PORT If DB_URI is not specified, this is the database port. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . - DB default. DB_USER If DB_URI is not specified, this is the database user. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . - - DB_PASSWORD If DB_URI is not specified, this is the database user's password. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . - - DB_DATABASE If DB_URI is not specified, this is the name of Konga's db. Depends on DB_ADAPTER . - konga_database DB_PG_SCHEMA If using postgres as a database, this is the schema that will be used. - public KONGA_LOG_LEVEL The logging level silly , debug , info , warn , error debug on dev environment & warn on prod. TOKEN_SECRET The secret that will be used to sign JWT tokens issued by Konga - - NO_AUTH Run Konga without Authentication true/false - BASE_URL Define a base URL or relative path that Konga will be loaded from. Ex: www.example.com/konga - KONGA_SEED_USER_DATA_SOURCE_FILE Seed default users on first run. Docs. - KONGA_SEED_KONG_NODE_DATA_SOURCE_FILE Seed default Kong Admin API connections on first run Docs -

Databases Integration

Konga is bundled with It's own persistence mechanism for storing users and configuration.

A local persistent object store is used by default, which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only).

The application also supports some of the most popular databases out of the box:

MySQL MongoDB PostgresSQL

In order to use them, set the appropriate env vars in your .env file.

Running Konga

Development

$ npm start

Konga GUI will be available at http://localhost:1337

Production

In case of MySQL or PostgresSQL adapters, Konga will not perform db migrations when running in production mode.

You can manually perform the migrations by calling $ node ./bin/konga.js prepare , passing the args needed for the database connectivity.

For example:

$ node ./bin/konga.js prepare

The process will exit after all migrations are completed.

Finally:

npm run production

Konga GUI will be available at http://localhost:1337

Production Docker Image

The following instructions assume that you have a running Kong instance following the instructions from Kong's docker hub

$ docker pull pantsel/konga $ docker run -p 1337 : 1337 \ -e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or "development" | defaults to 'development' -e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \ pantsel/konga

To use one of the supported databases

Prepare the database Note: You can skip this step if using the mongo adapter.

You can prepare the database using an ephemeral container that runs the prepare command.

Args

argument description default -c command - -a adapter (can be postgres or mysql ) - -u full database connection url -

$ docker run --rm pantsel/konga:latest -c prepare -a {{adapter}} -u {{connection-uri}}

Start Konga

$ docker run -p 1337 : 1337 -e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \ -e "DB_ADAPTER=the-name-of-the-adapter" \ // 'mongo' , 'postgres' , 'sqlserver' or 'mysql' -e "DB_HOST=your-db-hostname" \ -e "DB_PORT=your-db-port" \ // Defaults to the default db port -e "DB_USER=your-db-user" \ // Omit if not relevant -e "DB_PASSWORD=your-db-password" \ // Omit if not relevant -e "DB_DATABASE=your-db-name" \ // Defaults to 'konga_database' -e "DB_PG_SCHEMA=my-schema"\ // Optionally define a schema when integrating with prostgres -e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or 'development' | defaults to 'development' pantsel/konga // Alternatively you can use the full connection string to connect to a database $ docker run -p 1337 : 1337 -e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \ -e "DB_ADAPTER=the-name-of-the-adapter" \ // 'mongo' , 'postgres' , 'sqlserver' or 'mysql' -e "DB_URI=full-connection-uri" \ -e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or 'development' | defaults to 'development' pantsel/konga

The GUI will be available at http://{your server's public ip}:1337

It is possible to seed default users on first install.

You may also configure Konga to authenticate via LDAP.

Upgrading

In some cases a newer version of Konga may introduce changes in database schemas. The only thing you need to do is to start Konga in dev mode once so that the migrations will be applied. Then stop the app and run it again in production mode.

if you're using docker, you can lift an ephemeral container, as stated before:

$ docker run --rm pantsel/konga:latest -c prepare -a {{adapter}} -u {{connection-uri}}

FAQ

1. Getting blank page with Uncaught ReferenceError: angular is not defined

In some cases when running npm install , the bower dependencies are not installed properly. You will need to cd into your project's root directory and install them manually by typing

npm run bower-deps

2. Can't add/edit some plugin properties.

When a plugin property is an array, the input is handled by a chip component. You will need to press enter after every value you type in so that the component assigns it to an array index. See issue #48 for reference.

3. EACCES permission denied, mkdir '/kongadata/'.

If you see this error while trying to run Konga, it means that konga has no write permissions to it's default data dir /kongadata . You will just have to define the storage path yourself to a directory Konga will have access permissions via the env var STORAGE_PATH .

4. The hook grunt is taking too long to load

The default timeout for the sails hooks to load is 60000. In some cases, depending on the memory the host machine has available, startup tasks like code minification and uglyfication may take longer to complete. You can fix that by setting then env var KONGA_HOOK_TIMEOUT to something greater than 60000, like 120000.

