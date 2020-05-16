Konga is not an official app. No affiliation with Kong.
From 0.14.0 onwards, Konga is ONLY compatible with Kong 1.x
If you're on an older Kong version , use this branch
or
konga:legacy from docker hub instead.
Install
npm and
node.js. Instructions can be found here.
Install
bower, ad
gulp packages.
$ git clone https://github.com/pantsel/konga.git
$ cd konga
$ npm i
You can configure your application to use your environment specified settings.
There is an example configuration file on the root folder.
.env_example
Just copy this to
.env and make necessary changes to it. Note that this
.env file is in .gitignore so it won't go to VCS at any point.
These are the general environment variables Konga uses.
|VAR
|DESCRIPTION
|VALUES
|DEFAULT
|HOST
|The IP address that will be bind by Konga's server
|-
|'0.0.0.0'
|PORT
|The port that will be used by Konga's server
|-
|1337
|NODE_ENV
|The environment
production,
development
development
|SSL_KEY_PATH
|If you want to use SSL, this will be the absolute path to the .key file. Both
SSL_KEY_PATH &
SSL_CRT_PATH must be set.
|-
|null
|SSL_CRT_PATH
|If you want to use SSL, this will be the absolute path to the .crt file. Both
SSL_KEY_PATH &
SSL_CRT_PATH must be set.
|-
|null
|KONGA_HOOK_TIMEOUT
|The time in ms that Konga will wait for startup tasks to finish before exiting the process.
|-
|60000
|DB_ADAPTER
|The database that Konga will use. If not set, the localDisk db will be used.
mongo,
mysql,
postgres
|-
|DB_URI
|The full db connection string. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER. If this is set, no other DB related var is needed.
|-
|-
|DB_HOST
|If
DB_URI is not specified, this is the database host. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER.
|-
|localhost
|DB_PORT
|If
DB_URI is not specified, this is the database port. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER.
|-
|DB default.
|DB_USER
|If
DB_URI is not specified, this is the database user. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER.
|-
|-
|DB_PASSWORD
|If
DB_URI is not specified, this is the database user's password. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER.
|-
|-
|DB_DATABASE
|If
DB_URI is not specified, this is the name of Konga's db. Depends on
DB_ADAPTER.
|-
konga_database
|DB_PG_SCHEMA
|If using postgres as a database, this is the schema that will be used.
|-
public
|KONGA_LOG_LEVEL
|The logging level
silly,
debug,
info,
warn,
error
debug on dev environment &
warn on prod.
|TOKEN_SECRET
|The secret that will be used to sign JWT tokens issued by Konga
|-
|-
|NO_AUTH
|Run Konga without Authentication
|true/false
|-
|BASE_URL
|Define a base URL or relative path that Konga will be loaded from. Ex: www.example.com/konga
|-
|KONGA_SEED_USER_DATA_SOURCE_FILE
|Seed default users on first run. Docs.
|-
|KONGA_SEED_KONG_NODE_DATA_SOURCE_FILE
|Seed default Kong Admin API connections on first run Docs
|-
Konga is bundled with It's own persistence mechanism for storing users and configuration.
A local persistent object store is used by default, which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only).
The application also supports some of the most popular databases out of the box:
In order to use them, set the appropriate env vars in your
.env file.
$ npm start
Konga GUI will be available at
http://localhost:1337
In case of
MySQL or
PostgresSQL adapters, Konga will not perform db migrations when running in production mode.
You can manually perform the migrations by calling
$ node ./bin/konga.js prepare
, passing the args needed for the database connectivity.
For example:
$ node ./bin/konga.js prepare --adapter postgres --uri postgresql://localhost:5432/konga
The process will exit after all migrations are completed.
Finally:
$ npm run production
Konga GUI will be available at
http://localhost:1337
The following instructions assume that you have a running Kong instance following the instructions from Kong's docker hub
$ docker pull pantsel/konga
$ docker run -p 1337:1337 \
--network {{kong-network}} \ // optional
--name konga \
-e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or "development" | defaults to 'development'
-e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \
pantsel/konga
Note: You can skip this step if using the
mongoadapter.
You can prepare the database using an ephemeral container that runs the prepare command.
Args
|argument
|description
|default
|-c
|command
|-
|-a
|adapter (can be
postgres or
mysql)
|-
|-u
|full database connection url
|-
$ docker run --rm pantsel/konga:latest -c prepare -a {{adapter}} -u {{connection-uri}}
$ docker run -p 1337:1337
--network {{kong-network}} \ // optional
-e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \
-e "DB_ADAPTER=the-name-of-the-adapter" \ // 'mongo','postgres','sqlserver' or 'mysql'
-e "DB_HOST=your-db-hostname" \
-e "DB_PORT=your-db-port" \ // Defaults to the default db port
-e "DB_USER=your-db-user" \ // Omit if not relevant
-e "DB_PASSWORD=your-db-password" \ // Omit if not relevant
-e "DB_DATABASE=your-db-name" \ // Defaults to 'konga_database'
-e "DB_PG_SCHEMA=my-schema"\ // Optionally define a schema when integrating with prostgres
-e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or 'development' | defaults to 'development'
--name konga \
pantsel/konga
// Alternatively you can use the full connection string to connect to a database
$ docker run -p 1337:1337
--network {{kong-network}} \ // optional
-e "TOKEN_SECRET={{somerandomstring}}" \
-e "DB_ADAPTER=the-name-of-the-adapter" \ // 'mongo','postgres','sqlserver' or 'mysql'
-e "DB_URI=full-connection-uri" \
-e "NODE_ENV=production" \ // or 'development' | defaults to 'development'
--name konga \
pantsel/konga
The GUI will be available at
http://{your server's public ip}:1337
It is possible to seed default users on first install.
You may also configure Konga to authenticate via LDAP.
In some cases a newer version of Konga may introduce changes in database schemas. The only thing you need to do is to start Konga in dev mode once so that the migrations will be applied. Then stop the app and run it again in production mode.
if you're using docker, you can lift an ephemeral container, as stated before:
$ docker run --rm pantsel/konga:latest -c prepare -a {{adapter}} -u {{connection-uri}}
Uncaught ReferenceError: angular is not defined
In some cases when running
npm install, the bower dependencies are not installed properly.
You will need to cd into your project's root directory and install them manually by typing
$ npm run bower-deps
When a plugin property is an array, the input is handled by a chip component.
You will need to press
enter after every value you type in
so that the component assigns it to an array index.
See issue #48 for reference.
If you see this error while trying to run Konga, it means that konga has no write permissions to
it's default data dir
/kongadata. You will just have to define the storage path yourself to
a directory Konga will have access permissions via the env var
STORAGE_PATH.
grunt is taking too long to load
The default timeout for the sails hooks to load is 60000. In some cases, depending on
the memory the host machine has available, startup tasks like code minification and uglyfication
may take longer to complete. You can fix that by setting then env var
KONGA_HOOK_TIMEOUT to something
greater than 60000, like 120000.
Panagis Tselentis
