Kong Dashboard

Kong is a scalable, open source API Layer (also known as a API Gateway, or API Middleware). Kong runs in front of any RESTful API and provide functionalities and services such as requests routing, authentication, rate limiting, etc.

Kong dashboard is a GUI that will let you manage your Kong Gateway setup.

Compatibility matrix

Kong-Dashboard versions Kong versions Node versions 1.x.x >= 0.6, < 0.10 2.x.x 0.10 3.0.x >= 0.9, <0.12 >= 6.0.0 3.1.x, 3.2.x >= 0.9, <0.13 >= 6.0.0 3.3.x, 3.4.x >= 0.9, <0.14 >= 6.0.0 3.5.x >= 0.9, <0.15 >= 6.0.0 3.6.x >= 0.9, <2.0.0 >= 6.0.0

Notes:

Kong Dashboard 3.3.0 is only partially compatible with Kong 0.13. It does not support the new Service and Route objects introduced in Kong 0.13.

Prerequisites

You will need:

a running Kong gateway. https://getkong.org/install/ nodejs and npm, or docker

Installation

Using npm

npm install -g kong-dashboard kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001 kong-dashboard start \ --kong-url http://kong:8001 \ --port [port] kong-dashboard start \ --kong-url http://kong:8001 \ --basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2 kong-dashboard start -- help

Using Docker

docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001 docker run --rm -p [port]:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001 docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start \ --kong-url http://kong:8001 --basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2 docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start -- help

Use

You can now browse Kong Dashboard at http://localhost:8080

Contributing

If you consider contributing to Kong Dashboard by reporting a bug, or submitting a patch, please checkout the contribution document for guidance.