Kong is a scalable, open source API Layer (also known as a API Gateway, or API Middleware). Kong runs in front of any RESTful API and provide functionalities and services such as requests routing, authentication, rate limiting, etc.
Kong dashboard is a GUI that will let you manage your Kong Gateway setup.
|Kong-Dashboard versions
|Kong versions
|Node versions
|1.x.x
|>= 0.6, < 0.10
|2.x.x
|0.10
|3.0.x
|>= 0.9, <0.12
|>= 6.0.0
|3.1.x, 3.2.x
|>= 0.9, <0.13
|>= 6.0.0
|3.3.x, 3.4.x
|>= 0.9, <0.14
|>= 6.0.0
|3.5.x
|>= 0.9, <0.15
|>= 6.0.0
|3.6.x
|>= 0.9, <2.0.0
|>= 6.0.0
Notes:
You will need:
# Install Kong Dashboard
npm install -g kong-dashboard
# Start Kong Dashboard
kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001
# Start Kong Dashboard on a custom port
kong-dashboard start \
--kong-url http://kong:8001 \
--port [port]
# Start Kong Dashboard with basic auth
kong-dashboard start \
--kong-url http://kong:8001 \
--basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2
# See full list of start options
kong-dashboard start --help
# Start Kong Dashboard
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001
# Start Kong Dashboard on a custom port
docker run --rm -p [port]:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001
# Start Kong Dashboard with basic auth
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start \
--kong-url http://kong:8001
--basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2
# See full list of start options
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --help
You can now browse Kong Dashboard at http://localhost:8080
If you consider contributing to Kong Dashboard by reporting a bug, or submitting a patch, please checkout the contribution document for guidance.