kd

kong-dashboard

by Pierre
3.6.0

Dashboard for managing Kong gateway

Documentation
26

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Kong Dashboard

Build Status

Kong is a scalable, open source API Layer (also known as a API Gateway, or API Middleware). Kong runs in front of any RESTful API and provide functionalities and services such as requests routing, authentication, rate limiting, etc.

Kong dashboard is a GUI that will let you manage your Kong Gateway setup.

Compatibility matrix

Kong-Dashboard versionsKong versionsNode versions
1.x.x>= 0.6, < 0.10
2.x.x0.10
3.0.x>= 0.9, <0.12>= 6.0.0
3.1.x, 3.2.x>= 0.9, <0.13>= 6.0.0
3.3.x, 3.4.x>= 0.9, <0.14>= 6.0.0
3.5.x>= 0.9, <0.15>= 6.0.0
3.6.x>= 0.9, <2.0.0>= 6.0.0

Notes:

  • Kong Dashboard 3.3.0 is only partially compatible with Kong 0.13. It does not support the new Service and Route objects introduced in Kong 0.13.

Prerequisites

You will need:

  1. a running Kong gateway. https://getkong.org/install/
  2. nodejs and npm, or docker

Installation

Using npm

# Install Kong Dashboard
npm install -g kong-dashboard

# Start Kong Dashboard
kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001

# Start Kong Dashboard on a custom port
kong-dashboard start \
  --kong-url http://kong:8001 \
  --port [port]

# Start Kong Dashboard with basic auth
kong-dashboard start \
  --kong-url http://kong:8001 \
  --basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2

# See full list of start options
kong-dashboard start --help

Using Docker

# Start Kong Dashboard
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001

# Start Kong Dashboard on a custom port
docker run --rm -p [port]:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --kong-url http://kong:8001

# Start Kong Dashboard with basic auth
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start \
  --kong-url http://kong:8001
  --basic-auth user1=password1 user2=password2

# See full list of start options
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 pgbi/kong-dashboard start --help

Use

You can now browse Kong Dashboard at http://localhost:8080

Contributing

If you consider contributing to Kong Dashboard by reporting a bug, or submitting a patch, please checkout the contribution document for guidance.

