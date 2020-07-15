openbase logo
kon

konan

by EGOIST
2.1.1 (see all)

find all require/import calls by walking the AST

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

konan

NPM version NPM downloads Node.js CI donate

Like detective but also supports ES6 import and more.

Install

yarn add konan
# or hey old school
npm install --save konan

Supported syntax

  • require call
  • import/export ES6 modules
  • import() Dynamic import
  • You can use all language features supported by babel parser, including jsx syntax by default

Usage

const konan = require('konan')

konan(`
import React, {Component} from 'react'
const vue = require('vue/dist/vue')
import('./my-async-module').then()
require(path.resolve('./'))
`)
/*
result =>
{
  strings: ['react', 'vue/dist/vue', './my-async-module'],
  expressions: ['path.resolve(\'./\')']
}
*/

API

konan(input, [options])

input

Type: string object
Required: true

Source content as string or AST tree.

options

dynamicImport

Type: boolean
Default: true

You can disable detecting dynamic import()-ed modules.

parse

Type: object
Default: {sourceType: 'module', plugins: ['jsx', 'typescript', 'dynamicImport']}

babel parser parse options.

FAQ

What does konan stand for?

It stands for Meitantei Konan (名探偵コナン), the main character in Detective Conan.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

konan © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

