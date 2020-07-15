konan

Like detective but also supports ES6 import and more.

Install

yarn add konan npm install --save konan

Supported syntax

require call

call import/export ES6 modules

ES6 modules import() Dynamic import

Dynamic import You can use all language features supported by babel parser, including jsx syntax by default

Usage

const konan = require ( 'konan' ) konan( ` import React, {Component} from 'react' const vue = require('vue/dist/vue') import('./my-async-module').then() require(path.resolve('./')) ` )

API

input

Type: string object

Required: true

Source content as string or AST tree.

options

dynamicImport

Type: boolean

Default: true

You can disable detecting dynamic import() -ed modules.

parse

Type: object

Default: {sourceType: 'module', plugins: ['jsx', 'typescript', 'dynamicImport']}

babel parser parse options.

FAQ

What does konan stand for?

It stands for Meitantei Konan (名探偵コナン), the main character in Detective Conan.

