Like detective but also supports ES6
importand more.
yarn add konan
# or hey old school
npm install --save konan
require call
import/export ES6 modules
import() Dynamic import
jsx syntax by default
const konan = require('konan')
konan(`
import React, {Component} from 'react'
const vue = require('vue/dist/vue')
import('./my-async-module').then()
require(path.resolve('./'))
`)
/*
result =>
{
strings: ['react', 'vue/dist/vue', './my-async-module'],
expressions: ['path.resolve(\'./\')']
}
*/
Type:
string
object
Required:
true
Source content as string or AST tree.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
You can disable detecting dynamic
import()-ed modules.
Type:
object
Default:
{sourceType: 'module', plugins: ['jsx', 'typescript', 'dynamicImport']}
babel parser parse options.
It stands for
Meitantei Konan (名探偵コナン), the main character in Detective Conan.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
konan © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily