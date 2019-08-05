Fire a JavaScript Event when you enter the « Up Up Bottom Bottom Left Right Left Right B A » Konami Code Sequence with your keyboard. That work also when you do the following touch gesture « Up Up Bottom Bottom Left Right Left Right Tap Tap » with your finger.
Vous êtes français ? Le README derrière ce lien vous sera peut-être plus agréable.
new KonamiCode(function () {
// Do something here.
// This part will be executed if « Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A »
// is recognised from Keyboard or Touch Gesture.
});
In this example, we will authorized only the area of
<article> to listening Konami Code Sequence and after
fire the Correct Sequence, avoid next Konami Code recognization.
var kc = new KonamiCode({
listener: document.getElementsByTagName("article")[0]
});
kc.setCallback(function () {
kc.disable();
// Do something here.
// This part will be executed if « Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A »
// is recognised from Keyboard or Touch Gesture.
});
Version: 0.8.1
Author: Bruno Lesieur
number
Create Konami Code Sequence recognition « Up Up Bottom Bottom Left Right Left Right B A » on specific HTMLElement or on global HTMLDocument.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object |
function
|Container for all options. If type of
options is Function, it is executed after Konami Code Sequence has been recognize.
|[options.callback]
function
|If
options is not a Function,
options.callback is executed after Konami Code Sequence has been entered. The first parameter provided by the callback is current instance of KonamiCode.
|[options.listener]
Node
|By default it is the HTMLDocument
window.document. You can pass some HTMLElement like
<input> (HTMLInputElement) to only recognize Konami Code Sequence from this element.
|[options.debug]
boolean
|By default it is set to
false. When you set this value to
true, that allows you to see all debug message in the console.
KonamiCode
Active the listening of Konami Code Sequence.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Active the listening of Konami Code Sequence for Keyboard Keys.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Active the listening of Konami Code Sequence for Touch Gesture.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Unactive the listening of Konami Code Sequence.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Unactive the listening of Konami Code Sequence for Keyboard Keys.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Unactive the listening of Konami Code Sequence for Touch Gesture.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
KonamiCode
Change the listener. The old listener will no longer work. Note: change the listener enable this instance if it is previously
disable().
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
|Param
|Type
|Description
|listener
Node
|You can pass some HTMLElement like
<input> (HTMLInputElement) to only recognize Konami Code Sequence from this element.
KonamiCode
Change the Function executed after Konami Code Sequence has been entered.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
function
|Function executed after Konami Code Sequence has been entered. The first parameter provided by the callback is current instance of KonamiCode.
Example
new KonamiCode().setCallback(function (konamiCode) {
konamiCode.disable();
// Do something here.
});
KonamiCode
Change options of instance currently existing.
Kind: instance method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
KonamiCode - Current instance of KonamiCode
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|Container for all options.
|[options.callback]
function
|Function executed after Konami Code Sequence has been entered. The first parameter provided by the callback is current instance of KonamiCode.
|[options.listener]
Node
|By default it is the HTMLDocument
window.document. You can pass some HTMLElement like
<input> (HTMLInputElement) to only recognize Konami Code Sequence from this element.
|[options.debug]
boolean
|By default it is set to
false. When you set this value to
true, that allows you to see all debug message in the console.
If a previous
KonamiCode variable exist into global environment, you could kept it by changing name of current KonamiCode.
You can also just use that function to change the name of Global « KonamiCode » variable.
Kind: static method of
KonamiCode
Example
<script src="other/konami-code.js"></script>
<script src="last/konami-code.js"></script>
<script>
var MyKC = KonamiCode.noConflict();
console.log(KonamiCode); // Return the other KonamiCode
console.log(MyKC); // Return your KonamiCode
</script>
number
Return the number of time KonamiCode was instanciated.
Kind: static method of
KonamiCode
Returns:
number - Number of KonamiCode instance create from begining.
All API instanciated methods return the current instance of
KonamiCode Object. That allows you to use instance like this.
new KonamiCode()
.disable()
.enable()
.setListener(document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0])
.setCallback(function (konamiCode) {
konamiCode.disable();
// Do something here.
// This part will be executed if « Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A »
// is recognised from Keyboard or Touch Gesture.
});
You can see what step are used with console log message.
new KonamiCode({
debug: true,
callback: function (konamiCode) {
konamiCode.disable();
}
});
npm install konami-code-js
<script src="https://rawgit.com/Haeresis/konami-code-js/master/src/konami-code.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Haeresis/konami-code-js/master/src/konami-code.js"></script>
<script src="require.js"></script>
<script>
requirejs(["konami-code"], function (KonamiCode) {
new KonamiCode(function () {
// Do something here.
// This part will be executed if « Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A »
// is recognised from Keyboard or Touch Gesture.
});
});
</script>
var KonamiCode = require("konami-code-js");
new KonamiCode(function () {
// Do something here.
// This part will be executed if « Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A »
// is recognised from Keyboard or Touch Gesture.
});