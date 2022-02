Konami JS

Making the web more fun since 2009.

Add the Konami Code as an easter egg to your project! Compatible with keyboard and touch events.

A joyful, frivolous project by George Mandis

Documentation

A brand-new documentation site now lives at konamijs.mand.is. Please check it out, in particular the showcase:

https://konamijs.mand.is/docs/showcase

Contributions

Your pull requests are welcome! Especially updates for the documentation. You'll find the source for it in the documentation branch.