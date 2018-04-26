Komada is a modular framework for bots built on top of Discord.js. It offers an extremely easy installation, downloadable commands, and a framework to build your own commands, modules, and functions.
Komada is the Croatian word for "pieces", such as puzzle pieces. As usual to find my software name I just shove english words in a translator and see what comes out. But why "pieces"? Because Komada is modular, meaning each "piece" is a standalone part that can be easily replaced, enhanced, reloaded, removed.
Time to take the plunge! Komada is on NPM and can be easily installed.
I assume you know how to open a command prompt in a folder where you want to install this. Please don't prove me wrong.
npm install komada discordjs/discord.js
Create a file called
app.js (or whatever you prefer) which will initiate and configure Komada.
const komada = require("komada");
const client = new komada.Client({
ownerID : "your-user-id",
prefix: "+",
clientOptions: {
fetchAllMembers: false,
},
cmdLogging: true,
});
client.login("your-bot-token");
As of Komada 0.20.4, If you do not set this option, the ownerID will default the creator of the application on the discord developer website. This only works if your bot is not a self/user bot.
Komada.PermLevels constructor.
Komada automatically detects selfbot mode, and takes appropriate precautions, such as not responding to anyone but yourself.
Then, run the following in your folder:
node app.js
Requirements: This version of Komada requires Node 8.1.0 or higher to run. Depends on Discord.js v12.0.0-dev or higher (the appropriate version is automatically installed).
Please check Komada Docs to learn more about Komada Framework and its usage. Any doubts? Ask us here.