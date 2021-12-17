Tiny library to put colors into stdin/stdout 🎉
npm install --save-dev kolorist
import { red, cyan } from 'kolorist';
console.log(red(`Error: something failed in ${cyan('my-file.js')}.`));
You can also disable or enable colors globally via the following environment variables:
disable:
NODE_DISABLE_COLORS
TERM=dumb
FORCE_COLOR=0
enable:
FORCE_COLOR=1
On top of that you can disable colors right from node:
import { options, red } from 'kolorist';
options.enabled = false;
console.log(red('foo'));
// Logs a string without colors
You can also strip colors from a string:
import { red, stripColors } from 'kolorist';
console.log(stripColors(red('foo')));
// Logs 'foo'
MIT, see the license file.