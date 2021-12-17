kolorist

Tiny library to put colors into stdin/stdout 🎉

Usage

npm install --save-dev kolorist

import { red, cyan } from 'kolorist' ; console .log(red( `Error: something failed in ${cyan( 'my-file.js' )} .` ));

You can also disable or enable colors globally via the following environment variables:

disable: NODE_DISABLE_COLORS TERM=dumb FORCE_COLOR=0

enable: FORCE_COLOR=1



On top of that you can disable colors right from node:

import { options, red } from 'kolorist' ; options.enabled = false ; console .log(red( 'foo' ));

You can also strip colors from a string:

import { red, stripColors } from 'kolorist' ; console .log(stripColors(red( 'foo' )));

License