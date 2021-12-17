openbase logo
kol

kolorist

by Marvin Hagemeister
1.5.0 (see all)

A tiny utility to colorize stdin/stdout

Overview

Readme

kolorist

Tiny library to put colors into stdin/stdout 🎉

Screenshot of terminal colors

Usage

npm install --save-dev kolorist

import { red, cyan } from 'kolorist';

console.log(red(`Error: something failed in ${cyan('my-file.js')}.`));

You can also disable or enable colors globally via the following environment variables:

  • disable:

    • NODE_DISABLE_COLORS
    • TERM=dumb
    • FORCE_COLOR=0

  • enable:

    • FORCE_COLOR=1

On top of that you can disable colors right from node:

import { options, red } from 'kolorist';

options.enabled = false;
console.log(red('foo'));
// Logs a string without colors

You can also strip colors from a string:

import { red, stripColors } from 'kolorist';

console.log(stripColors(red('foo')));
// Logs 'foo'

License

MIT, see the license file.

