kol

kolor

by GU Yiling
1.1.9 (see all)

Color manipulation in sexy syntax.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

256

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

kolor

views views 24h

kolor is a useful color manipulation tool in JavaScript.

It provides color string parsing, format converting and basic color adjusting methods.

Supported color formats:

  • RGB(A)
  • HSL(A)
  • HSV(A)

Usage

  • Vanilla JS

    Just include kolor.js in your HTML document:

    <script src="kolor.js"></script>

    Core functionalities are provided by the kolor object in global scope.

  • Working with RequireJS (or other AMD compatible loaders)

    Just require the named module kolor:

    require(['kolor'], function(kolor) {
    // Starts here
});

  • Working with npm

    npm install kolor

Creating a color object

Colors may be created in the following ways:

  1. By parsing a given string value

    var red = kolor('red'), //color name
    green = kolor('rgb(0, 255, 0)'), //valid CSS expressions
    blue = kolor('rgba(0%, 0%, 100%, 1)'), //more valid CSS expressions
    cyan = kolor('hsv(180, 1, 1)'), //not supported by CSS but has a similar syntax
    magenta = kolor('#ff00ff'), //hex RGB value
    yellow = kolor('ff00ff'), //hex RGB value without '#'
    purple = kolor('hwb(reddish(50%) purple, 50%, 50%)'); // named hues

    Color names are defined by W3C SVG color names used in CSS3.

    Names or hex values will generate RGB colors.

  2. By specifying a color format

        var red = kolor.rgb(255, 0, '0%'), //can use either number or percent string
        green = kolor.rgb([0, 255, 0]), //using array
        blue = kolor.rgb({ r: 0, g: 0, b: 255 }); //using object

  3. By cloning another color object

        var red = kolor('red'),
        newRed = kolor(red);

Created colors are in certain formats and can be converted to other formats.

Accessors

kolor provides jQuery-like accessors for color objects.

color.red(128); //altering 'red' channel
color.r(255); //shorthand method is also available

console.log(color.r()); //255

Setters return color object itself so we can do a bit of chaining:

color.r(255).g(128).b(128); //making it lighter

Value restriction

When setting a value of a channel, the specified value will be automatically restricted within a valid range according to the channel configuration.

console.log(rgbColor.r(300).r()); //255
console.log(hslColor.h(-10).h()); //350
console.log(hsvColor.s('200%').s()); //1

Format conversion

Once a color object is created, it can be easily converted to other formats. After each conversion, a new color object will be produced and returned.

var hsvColor = rgbColor.hsv().h(120); //converts and sets

String output

console.log(red.hex()); //'#ff0000'
console.log(red.css()); //'rgb(255, 0, 0)'

Color modification

A color can be modified into another in many ways. After each modification, a new color object is produced and returned.

color = red.spin(180); //spins the color wheel for 180 degrees
color = red.mix(blue, 0.3); //mixes two colors with a given proportion.
color = red.lighten(0.2); //gets a lighter color

For full features and API documentation, please read this documentation generated by Docco.

