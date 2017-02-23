kolor is a useful color manipulation tool in JavaScript.
It provides color string parsing, format converting and basic color adjusting methods.
Supported color formats:
Just include
kolor.js in your HTML document:
<script src="kolor.js"></script>
Core functionalities are provided by the
kolor object in global scope.
Working with RequireJS (or other AMD compatible loaders)
Just require the named module
kolor:
require(['kolor'], function(kolor) {
// Starts here
});
Working with npm
npm install kolor
Colors may be created in the following ways:
By parsing a given string value
var red = kolor('red'), //color name
green = kolor('rgb(0, 255, 0)'), //valid CSS expressions
blue = kolor('rgba(0%, 0%, 100%, 1)'), //more valid CSS expressions
cyan = kolor('hsv(180, 1, 1)'), //not supported by CSS but has a similar syntax
magenta = kolor('#ff00ff'), //hex RGB value
yellow = kolor('ff00ff'), //hex RGB value without '#'
purple = kolor('hwb(reddish(50%) purple, 50%, 50%)'); // named hues
Color names are defined by W3C SVG color names used in CSS3.
Names or hex values will generate RGB colors.
By specifying a color format
var red = kolor.rgb(255, 0, '0%'), //can use either number or percent string
green = kolor.rgb([0, 255, 0]), //using array
blue = kolor.rgb({ r: 0, g: 0, b: 255 }); //using object
By cloning another color object
var red = kolor('red'),
newRed = kolor(red);
Created colors are in certain formats and can be converted to other formats.
kolor provides jQuery-like accessors for color objects.
color.red(128); //altering 'red' channel
color.r(255); //shorthand method is also available
console.log(color.r()); //255
Setters return color object itself so we can do a bit of chaining:
color.r(255).g(128).b(128); //making it lighter
When setting a value of a channel, the specified value will be automatically restricted within a valid range according to the channel configuration.
console.log(rgbColor.r(300).r()); //255
console.log(hslColor.h(-10).h()); //350
console.log(hsvColor.s('200%').s()); //1
Once a color object is created, it can be easily converted to other formats. After each conversion, a new color object will be produced and returned.
var hsvColor = rgbColor.hsv().h(120); //converts and sets
console.log(red.hex()); //'#ff0000'
console.log(red.css()); //'rgb(255, 0, 0)'
A color can be modified into another in many ways. After each modification, a new color object is produced and returned.
color = red.spin(180); //spins the color wheel for 180 degrees
color = red.mix(blue, 0.3); //mixes two colors with a given proportion.
color = red.lighten(0.2); //gets a lighter color
For full features and API documentation, please read this documentation generated by Docco.