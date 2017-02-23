kolor

kolor is a useful color manipulation tool in JavaScript.

It provides color string parsing, format converting and basic color adjusting methods.

Supported color formats:

RGB(A)

HSL(A)

HSV(A)

Usage

Vanilla JS Just include kolor.js in your HTML document: < script src = "kolor.js" > </ script > Core functionalities are provided by the kolor object in global scope.

Working with RequireJS (or other AMD compatible loaders) Just require the named module kolor : require ([ 'kolor' ], function ( kolor ) { });

Working with npm npm install kolor

Creating a color object

Colors may be created in the following ways:

By parsing a given string value var red = kolor( 'red' ), green = kolor( 'rgb(0, 255, 0)' ), blue = kolor( 'rgba(0%, 0%, 100%, 1)' ), cyan = kolor( 'hsv(180, 1, 1)' ), magenta = kolor( '#ff00ff' ), yellow = kolor( 'ff00ff' ), purple = kolor( 'hwb(reddish(50%) purple, 50%, 50%)' ); Color names are defined by W3C SVG color names used in CSS3. Names or hex values will generate RGB colors. By specifying a color format var red = kolor.rgb( 255 , 0 , '0%' ), green = kolor.rgb([ 0 , 255 , 0 ]), blue = kolor.rgb({ r : 0 , g : 0 , b : 255 }); By cloning another color object var red = kolor( 'red' ), newRed = kolor(red);

Created colors are in certain formats and can be converted to other formats.

Accessors

kolor provides jQuery-like accessors for color objects.

color.red( 128 ); color.r( 255 );

console .log(color.r());

Setters return color object itself so we can do a bit of chaining:

color.r( 255 ).g( 128 ).b( 128 );

Value restriction

When setting a value of a channel, the specified value will be automatically restricted within a valid range according to the channel configuration.

console .log(rgbColor.r( 300 ).r()); console .log(hslColor.h( -10 ).h()); console .log(hsvColor.s( '200%' ).s());

Format conversion

Once a color object is created, it can be easily converted to other formats. After each conversion, a new color object will be produced and returned.

var hsvColor = rgbColor.hsv().h( 120 );

String output

console .log(red.hex()); console .log(red.css());

Color modification

A color can be modified into another in many ways. After each modification, a new color object is produced and returned.

color = red.spin( 180 ); color = red.mix(blue, 0.3 ); color = red.lighten( 0.2 );

For full features and API documentation, please read this documentation generated by Docco.