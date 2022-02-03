kognitivnayabuena-react-phone-input-2

Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting.
npm install react-phone-input-2 --save
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-input-2'
import 'react-phone-input-2/lib/style.css'
<PhoneInput
country={'us'}
value={this.state.phone}
onChange={phone => this.setState({ phone })}
/>
available styles - style • high-res • material • bootstrap • semantic-ui • plain
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|country
|string
|initial country
|'us' | 1
|value
|string
|input state value
|onlyCountries
|array
|country codes to be included
|['cu','cw','kz']
|preferredCountries
|array
|country codes to be at the top
|['cu','cw','kz']
|excludeCountries
|array
|array of country codes to be excluded
|['cu','cw','kz']
|placeholder
|string
|custom placeholder
|inputProps
|object
|props to pass into the input
|Booleans
|Default
|Description
|autoFormat
|true
|on/off phone formatting
|disabled
|false
|disable input and dropdown
|disableDropdown
|false
|disable dropdown only
|disableCountryCode
|false
|enableAreaCodes
|false
|enable local codes for all countries
|enableTerritories
|false
|enable dependent territories with population of ~100,000 or lower
|enableLongNumbers
|false
|boolean/number
|countryCodeEditable
|true
|enableSearch
|false
|enable search in the dropdown
|disableSearchIcon
|false
|hide icon for the search field
<PhoneInput
inputProps={{
name: 'phone',
required: true,
autoFocus: true
}}
/>
|containerClass
|string
|class for container
|inputClass
|string
|class for input
|buttonClass
|string
|class for dropdown button
|dropdownClass
|string
|class for dropdown container
|searchClass
|string
|class for search field
|containerStyle
|object
|styles for container
|inputStyle
|object
|styles for input
|buttonStyle
|object
|styles for dropdown button
|dropdownStyle
|object
|styles for dropdown container
|searchStyle
|object
|styles for search field
|onChange
|onFocus
|onBlur
|onClick
|onKeyDown
onChange(value, country, e, formattedValue)
Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event
|Data
|Type
|Description
|value/event
|string/object
|event or the phone number
|country data
|object
|country object { name, dialCode, countryCode (iso2) }
|Name
|Type
|Description
|regions
|array/string
|to show countries only from specified regions
|Regions
|['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa']
|Subregions
|['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'eu-union', 'ex-ussr', 'ex-yugos', 'baltic', 'middle-east', 'north-africa']
<PhoneInput
country='de'
regions={'europe'}
/>
<PhoneInput
country='us'
regions={['north-america', 'carribean']}
/>
es Spanish,
de Deutsch,
ru Russian,
fr French
jp Japanese,
cn Chinese,
pt Portuguese,
it Italian
ir Iranian,
ar Arabic,
tr Turkish,
id Indonesian
hu Hungarian,
pl Polish,
ko Korean
import es from 'react-phone-input-2/lang/es.json'
<PhoneInput
localization={es}
/>
<PhoneInput
enableAreaCodes={true}
enableAreaCodes={['us', 'ca']}
enableAreaCodeStretch
/>
If
enableAreaCodeStretch is added, the part of the mask with the area code will not stretch to length of the respective section of phone mask.
Example:
+61 (2), +61 (02)
<PhoneInput
onlyCountries={['fr', 'at']}
masks={{fr: '(...) ..-..-..', at: '(....) ...-....'}}
/>
<PhoneInput
onlyCountries={['gr', 'fr', 'us']}
areaCodes={{gr: ['2694', '2647'], fr: ['369', '463'], us: ['300']}}
/>
|defaultMask
|... ... ... ... ..
|alwaysDefaultMask
|false
|prefix
|+
|searchPlaceholder
|'search'
|searchNotFound
|'No entries to show'
|copyNumbersOnly
|true
|renderStringAsFlag
|string
|autocompleteSearch
|false
|jumpCursorToEnd
|false
|priority
|{{ca: 0, us: 1, kz: 0, ru: 1}}
|enableClickOutside
|true
|showDropdown
|false
|defaultErrorMessage
|string
|specialLabel
|string
|disableInitialCountryGuess
|false
|disableCountryGuess
|false
<PhoneInput
onlyCountries={['de', 'es']}
localization={{de: 'Deutschland', es: 'España'}}
/>
<PhoneInput
onlyCountries={['de', 'es']}
localization={{'Germany': 'Deutschland', 'Spain': 'España'}}
/>
<PhoneInput
onlyCountries={['fr', 'at']}
preserveOrder={['onlyCountries', 'preferredCountries']}
/>
handleOnChange(value, data, event, formattedValue) {
this.setState({ rawPhone: value.slice(data.dialCode.length) })
}
isValid(value, country, countries, hiddenAreaCodes)
<PhoneInput
isValid={(value, country) => {
if (value.match(/12345/)) {
return 'Invalid value: '+value+', '+country.name;
} else if (value.match(/1234/)) {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}}
/>
import startsWith from 'lodash.startswith';
<PhoneInput
isValid={(inputNumber, country, countries) => {
return countries.some((country) => {
return startsWith(inputNumber, country.dialCode) || startsWith(country.dialCode, inputNumber);
});
}}
/>
To clear
country, pass
null as
value.
const phoneCountryFormat = useMemo(() => phoneCountry?.format || undefined, [phoneCountry]);
const placeholder = useMemo(() => {
if (phoneCountryFormat) {
const words = phoneCountryFormat.split(' ');
words.shift(); // I'm using only local numbers so here I remove the country code from the format
let text = words.join(' ');
// first digit is special on french numbers, these 3 lines could be removed
if (country === 'fr') {
text = text.replace('.', '6');
}
while (text.indexOf('.') > -1) {
text = text.replace('.', `${Math.min(9, Math.max(1, Math.floor(Math.random() * 10)))}`);
}
return text;
}
return '';
}, [phoneCountryFormat, country]);
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-input-2@2.x/dist/lib.js"></script>
Based on react-phone-input