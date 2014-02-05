Minor Updates Etc. To Continue
I don't want to maintain this module anymore since I just use minimist, the argument parsing engine, directly instead nowadays.
See yargs for the modern, pirate-themed successor to optimist.
You should also consider nomnom.
Optimist is a node.js library for option parsing for people who hate option parsing. More specifically, this module is for people who like all the --bells and -whistlz of program usage but think optstrings are a waste of time.
With optimist, option parsing doesn't have to suck (as much).
xup.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist').argv;
if (argv.rif - 5 * argv.xup > 7.138) {
console.log('Buy more riffiwobbles');
}
else {
console.log('Sell the xupptumblers');
}
$ ./xup.js --rif=55 --xup=9.52
Buy more riffiwobbles
$ ./xup.js --rif 12 --xup 8.1
Sell the xupptumblers
short.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist').argv;
console.log('(%d,%d)', argv.x, argv.y);
$ ./short.js -x 10 -y 21
(10,21)
bool.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var util = require('util');
var argv = require('optimist').argv;
if (argv.s) {
util.print(argv.fr ? 'Le chat dit: ' : 'The cat says: ');
}
console.log(
(argv.fr ? 'miaou' : 'meow') + (argv.p ? '.' : '')
);
$ ./bool.js -s
The cat says: meow
$ ./bool.js -sp
The cat says: meow.
$ ./bool.js -sp --fr
Le chat dit: miaou.
argv._!
nonopt.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist').argv;
console.log('(%d,%d)', argv.x, argv.y);
console.log(argv._);
$ ./nonopt.js -x 6.82 -y 3.35 moo
(6.82,3.35)
[ 'moo' ]
$ ./nonopt.js foo -x 0.54 bar -y 1.12 baz
(0.54,1.12)
[ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ]
divide.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.usage('Usage: $0 -x [num] -y [num]')
.demand(['x','y'])
.argv;
console.log(argv.x / argv.y);
$ ./divide.js -x 55 -y 11
5
$ node ./divide.js -x 4.91 -z 2.51
Usage: node ./divide.js -x [num] -y [num]
Options:
-x [required]
-y [required]
Missing required arguments: y
default_singles.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.default('x', 10)
.default('y', 10)
.argv
;
console.log(argv.x + argv.y);
$ ./default_singles.js -x 5
15
default_hash.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.default({ x : 10, y : 10 })
.argv
;
console.log(argv.x + argv.y);
$ ./default_hash.js -y 7
17
boolean_single.js
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.boolean('v')
.argv
;
console.dir(argv);
$ ./boolean_single.js -v foo bar baz
true
[ 'bar', 'baz', 'foo' ]
boolean_double.js
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.boolean(['x','y','z'])
.argv
;
console.dir([ argv.x, argv.y, argv.z ]);
console.dir(argv._);
$ ./boolean_double.js -x -z one two three
[ true, false, true ]
[ 'one', 'two', 'three' ]
You can describe parameters for help messages and set aliases. Optimist figures out how to format a handy help string automatically.
line_count.js
#!/usr/bin/env node
var argv = require('optimist')
.usage('Count the lines in a file.\nUsage: $0')
.demand('f')
.alias('f', 'file')
.describe('f', 'Load a file')
.argv
;
var fs = require('fs');
var s = fs.createReadStream(argv.file);
var lines = 0;
s.on('data', function (buf) {
lines += buf.toString().match(/\n/g).length;
});
s.on('end', function () {
console.log(lines);
});
$ node line_count.js
Count the lines in a file.
Usage: node ./line_count.js
Options:
-f, --file Load a file [required]
Missing required arguments: f
$ node line_count.js --file line_count.js
20
$ node line_count.js -f line_count.js
20
By itself,
require('optimist').argv
will use
process.argv array to construct the
argv object.
You can pass in the
process.argv yourself:
require('optimist')([ '-x', '1', '-y', '2' ]).argv
or use .parse() to do the same thing:
require('optimist').parse([ '-x', '1', '-y', '2' ])
The rest of these methods below come in just before the terminating
.argv.
Set key names as equivalent such that updates to a key will propagate to aliases and vice-versa.
Optionally
.alias() can take an object that maps keys to aliases.
Set
argv[key] to
value if no option was specified on
process.argv.
Optionally
.default() can take an object that maps keys to default values.
If
key is a string, show the usage information and exit if
key wasn't
specified in
process.argv.
If
key is a number, demand at least as many non-option arguments, which show
up in
argv._.
If
key is an Array, demand each element.
Describe a
key for the generated usage information.
Optionally
.describe() can take an object that maps keys to descriptions.
Instead of chaining together
.alias().demand().default(), you can specify
keys in
opt for each of the chainable methods.
For example:
var argv = require('optimist')
.options('f', {
alias : 'file',
default : '/etc/passwd',
})
.argv
;
is the same as
var argv = require('optimist')
.alias('f', 'file')
.default('f', '/etc/passwd')
.argv
;
Optionally
.options() can take an object that maps keys to
opt parameters.
Set a usage message to show which commands to use. Inside
message, the string
$0 will get interpolated to the current script name or node command for the
present script similar to how
$0 works in bash or perl.
Check that certain conditions are met in the provided arguments.
If
fn throws or returns
false, show the thrown error, usage information, and
exit.
Interpret
key as a boolean. If a non-flag option follows
key in
process.argv, that string won't get set as the value of
key.
If
key never shows up as a flag in
process.arguments,
argv[key] will be
false.
If
key is an Array, interpret all the elements as booleans.
Tell the parser logic not to interpret
key as a number or boolean.
This can be useful if you need to preserve leading zeros in an input.
If
key is an Array, interpret all the elements as strings.
Format usage output to wrap at
columns many columns.
Return the generated usage string.
Print the usage data using
fn for printing.
Parse
args instead of
process.argv. Returns the
argv object.
Get the arguments as a plain old object.
Arguments without a corresponding flag show up in the
argv._ array.
The script name or node command is available at
argv.$0 similarly to how
$0
works in bash or perl.
Use
-- to stop parsing flags and stuff the remainder into
argv._.
$ node examples/reflect.js -a 1 -b 2 -- -c 3 -d 4
{ _: [ '-c', '3', '-d', '4' ],
'$0': 'node ./examples/reflect.js',
a: 1,
b: 2 }
If you want to explicity set a field to false instead of just leaving it
undefined or to override a default you can do
--no-key.
$ node examples/reflect.js -a --no-b
{ _: [],
'$0': 'node ./examples/reflect.js',
a: true,
b: false }
Every argument that looks like a number (
!isNaN(Number(arg))) is converted to
one. This way you can just
net.createConnection(argv.port) and you can add
numbers out of
argv with
+ without having that mean concatenation,
which is super frustrating.
If you specify a flag multiple times it will get turned into an array containing all the values in order.
$ node examples/reflect.js -x 5 -x 8 -x 0
{ _: [],
'$0': 'node ./examples/reflect.js',
x: [ 5, 8, 0 ] }
When you use dots (
.s) in argument names, an implicit object path is assumed.
This lets you organize arguments into nested objects.
$ node examples/reflect.js --foo.bar.baz=33 --foo.quux=5
{ _: [],
'$0': 'node ./examples/reflect.js',
foo: { bar: { baz: 33 }, quux: 5 } }
Short numeric
head -n5 style argument work too:
$ node reflect.js -n123 -m456
{ '3': true,
'6': true,
_: [],
'$0': 'node ./reflect.js',
n: 123,
m: 456 }
With npm, just do: npm install optimist
or clone this project on github:
git clone http://github.com/substack/node-optimist.git
To run the tests with expresso, just do:
expresso
This module is loosely inspired by Perl's Getopt::Casual.