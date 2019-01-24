openbase logo
koa

koapi

by Garbin Huang
0.10.74

RESTful API framework based on koa and bookshelf

Overview

Readme

Koapi

RESTful API framework based on koa and bookshelf

Writing a RESTful API has never been so easy!

Intro

Koapi is a library for building RESTful APIs in a really simple way.

Installation

npm install koapi

Write your APIs in just ONE minute

Assume you have database below

Table posts
idtitlecontentscreated_atupdated_at
1TitleContents2016-8-12016-8-1
Table comments
idpost_idtitlecontentscreated_atupdated_at
11TitleComment2016-8-12016-8-1

Here we go!

app.js
const { Koapi, router, middlewares, model } = require('koapi')

const app = new Koapi();

/****************** Connect to database ******************/
model.connect({
  client: 'pg',
  connection: {
    host     : '127.0.0.1',
    user     : 'your_database_user',
    password : 'your_database_password',
    database : 'myapp_test'
  }
})


class Comment extends model.Base {
  get tableName () { return 'comments' }
  get hasTimestamps () { return true }
}
class Post extends model.Base {
  get tableName () { return 'posts' }
  get hasTimestamps () { return true }
  comments () {
    return this.hasMany(Comment);
  }
}

/****************** Implement Routers ******************/

const comments = router.resource(Comment, {
  collection: ctx => ctx.state.parents.post.comments()
  setup (route) {
    // method "crud" is a shortcut for "create", "read", "update" and "destroy"
    // YOU CAN ALSO USE MIDDLEWARE in "create", "read", "update", "destroy"    
    route.create(async(ctx, next) => {
      // you can do anything before create
      await next();
      // you can do anything after create
    })
    route.read(/* You can place any middleware here if you need */{
      filterable: ['created_at'], // filterable fields
      sortable: ['created_at'], // sortable fields
    });        
    route.destroy()
  }
})

// POST /posts
// GET  /posts
// GET  /posts/:id
// PATCH /posts/:id
// DELETE /posts/:id
const posts = router.resource(Post, route => route.crud()).children(comments)

/****************** Run server ******************/
app.use(middlewares.preset('restful'))
app.use(middlewares.routers([ posts ]))

app.listen(3000);

run

node ./app

You have done your RESTful APIs in ONE minute

Your API is far more complicated than this?

Checkout Koapp for your situation.

License

MIT

