RESTful API framework based on koa and bookshelf

Writing a RESTful API has never been so easy!

Intro

Koapi is a library for building RESTful APIs in a really simple way.

Installation

npm install koapi

Write your APIs in just ONE minute

Assume you have database below

Table posts

id title contents created_at updated_at 1 Title Contents 2016-8-1 2016-8-1

id post_id title contents created_at updated_at 1 1 Title Comment 2016-8-1 2016-8-1

Here we go!

const { Koapi, router, middlewares, model } = require ( 'koapi' ) const app = new Koapi(); model.connect({ client : 'pg' , connection : { host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'your_database_user' , password : 'your_database_password' , database : 'myapp_test' } }) class Comment extends model . Base { get tableName () { return 'comments' } get hasTimestamps () { return true } } class Post extends model . Base { get tableName () { return 'posts' } get hasTimestamps () { return true } comments () { return this .hasMany(Comment); } } const comments = router.resource(Comment, { collection : ctx => ctx.state.parents.post.comments() setup (route) { route.create( async (ctx, next) => { await next(); }) route.read( { filterable : [ 'created_at' ], sortable : [ 'created_at' ], }); route.destroy() } }) const posts = router.resource(Post, route => route.crud()).children(comments) app.use(middlewares.preset( 'restful' )) app.use(middlewares.routers([ posts ])) app.listen( 3000 );

run

node ./app

You have done your RESTful APIs in ONE minute

Your API is far more complicated than this?

Checkout Koapp for your situation.

License

MIT