koa2 version winston logger like express-winston
Add logger to your koa2 server in 3 lines
npm i --save koa2-winston
const { logger } = require('koa2-winston');
app.use(logger());
request log will look like
{
"req": {
"header": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"connection": "keep-alive",
"upgrade-insecure-requests": "1",
"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_4) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/58.0.3029.110 Safari/537.36",
"accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8",
"dnt": "1",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate, sdch, br",
"accept-language": "zh-CN,zh;q=0.8,en;q=0.6,zh-TW;q=0.4,de;q=0.2,ja;q=0.2,it;q=0.2"
},
"url": "/hello",
"method": "GET",
"href": "http://localhost:3000/hello",
"query": {}
},
"started_at": 1494554053492,
"res": {
"header": {
"content-type": "application/json; charset=utf-8",
"content-length": "16"
},
"status": 200
},
"duration": 8,
"level": "info",
"message": "HTTP GET /hello"
}
Each parameter has a default value, and you can customize your logger by changing the configuration
app.use(
logger({
transports: new winston.transports.Console({ json: true, stringify: true }),
level: 'info',
reqKeys: [
'header',
'url',
'method',
'httpVersion',
'href',
'query',
'length',
],
reqSelect: [],
reqUnselect: ['header.cookie'],
resKeys: ['header', 'status'],
resSelect: [],
resUnselect: [],
})
);
Many configuration explain can be found in logger
app.use(
logger({
reqKeys: [],
})
);
The req object will be empty
{
"req": {},
"started_at": 1494486039864,
"res": {
"header": {
"content-type": "text/plain; charset=utf-8",
"content-length": "8"
},
"status": 200
},
"duration": 26,
"level": "info",
"message": "HTTP GET /"
}
app.use(
logger({
resKeys: [],
})
);
The res object will be empty
{
"req": {
"header": {
"host": "127.0.0.1:59534",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate",
"user-agent": "node-superagent/3.5.2",
"connection": "close"
},
"url": "/",
"method": "GET",
"href": "http://127.0.0.1:59534/",
"query": {}
},
"started_at": 1494486039864,
"res": {},
"duration": 26,
"level": "info",
"message": "HTTP GET /"
}
app.use(
logger({
reqUnselect: ['header.cookie', 'header.user-agent'],
})
);
The UA of request will be ignored
{
"req": {
"header": {
"host": "127.0.0.1:59534",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate",
"connection": "close"
},
"url": "/",
"method": "GET",
"href": "http://127.0.0.1:59534/",
"query": {}
},
"started_at": 1494486039864,
"res": {
"header": {
"content-type": "text/plain; charset=utf-8",
"content-length": "8"
},
"status": 200
},
"duration": 26,
"level": "info",
"message": "HTTP GET /"
}
app.use(
logger({
resSelect: ['body.success'],
})
);
The
success field on
body will be recorded
{
"req": {
"header": {
"host": "127.0.0.1:59534",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate",
"connection": "close"
},
"url": "/",
"method": "GET",
"href": "http://127.0.0.1:59534/",
"query": {}
},
"started_at": 1494486039864,
"res": {
"header": {
"content-type": "text/plain; charset=utf-8",
"content-length": "8"
},
"status": 200,
"body": {
// Any possible value given by the server
"success": false
}
},
"duration": 26,
"level": "info",
"message": "HTTP GET /"
}
At node 8.2
middleware x 90,281 ops/sec ±7.89% (13 runs sampled)
At node 8.4
middleware x 112,011 ops/sec ±10.26% (18 runs sampled)
With fast-json-stringify support, default transport logger is much faster
total ops/sec { jsonstringify: 73544 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
total ops/sec { schemastringify: 90223 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
schemastringify is 1.23x faster then
jsonstringify in this case
total ops/sec { 'v1.7.1': 111416 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
total ops/sec { 'v2.4.0': 131234 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
v2.4.0 is 1.18x faster then
v1.7.1 in this case
Related commit in HERE
JSPerf link in HERE
Testing in Chrome 70.0.3505 / Mac OS X 10.13.5
parseInt(401 / 100, 10) { 160,092,130 Ops/sec }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
Math.floor(401 / 100) { 810,032,369 Ops/sec }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
Math.floor is 5.06x faster then
parseInt in this case
Finally, winston v3 support. But winston will install as dependencies not peerDependencies.
With better backward compatibility, users don't have to worry about the new version of koa2-winston will conflict with other winston usage in the project.
The
fastest koa2-winston ever. Nearly
3x faster than previous versions.
total ops/sec { 'v3.0.2': 180020 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
total ops/sec { 'v3.1.0': 541854 }
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
The above statistics come from
npm run bench.
Biggest change
- {req,res}.headers
+ {req,res}.header
logger middleware for koa2 use winston
payload object input arguments (optional, default
{})
payload.transports Array<object> customize transports (optional, default
[newwinston.transports.Stream({stream:process.stdout})])
payload.level string default log level of logger (optional, default
'info')
payload.reqKeys string default request fields to be logged (optional, default
['header','url','method','httpVersion','href','query','length'])
payload.reqSelect string additional request fields to be logged (optional, default
[])
payload.reqUnselect string request field will be removed from the log (optional, default
['header.cookie'])
payload.resKeys string default response fields to be logged (optional, default
['header','status'])
payload.resSelect string additional response fields to be logged (optional, default
[])
payload.resUnselect string response field will be removed from the log (optional, default
[])
payload.logger winston.transports.StreamTransportInstance? customize winston logger
payload.msg string customize log msg (optional, default
HTTP%s%s)
Returns function logger middleware
path string
schema object generated json schema
Type: Function
path string
keys Array<string> schema keys
handler schemaKeysHandlerFn assign path
