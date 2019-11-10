koa2-validation is a koa2 middleware to validate the request with Joi. Support body , params , query for Now.

Inspired by express-validation.

Version Tips

As new version Joi has some breaking changes, some old schema is not workable. To avoid the big change for using legacy koa2-validation version, you need to update your code as follows, if you want to use new version Joi.

const validate = require ( 'koa2-validation' ); const joi = require ( "@hapi/joi" ); const Validation = require ( "koa2-validation" ).Validation; const validator = new Validation(joi); const validate = validator.validate.bind(validator);

Please use the same Joi version when define your joi schema!!!

Usage

Install with npm:

npm i -S koa2-validation

Then, you can use koa2-valition to configure the validation schemas in routes. The example below is to define three validations about user.

file: test/lib/server.js

const http = require ( 'http' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ); const router = require ( 'koa-router' )(); const validate = require ( 'koa2-validation' ); const user = require ( './user' ); router.post( '/users' , validate(user.v.addUser), user.addUser); router.get( '/users/:id' , validate(user.v.getUserInfo), user.getUserInfo); router.get( '/users' , validate(user.v.getUserList), user.getUserList); const app = new Koa(); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (err) { ctx.status = err.status || err.code; ctx.body = { success : false , message : err.message, }; } }); app.use(bodyParser()); app.use(router.routes()); const server = http.createServer(app.callback()); module .exports = server;

You still need to define the validation schema in your controllers, as follows:

file: test/lib/user.js

const _ = require ( 'lodash' ); const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); const v = {}; exports.v = v; const users = [{ id : '001' , name : 'dennis1' , age : 18 , }, { id : '002' , name : 'dennis2' , age : 20 , }]; v.addUser = { body : { id : Joi.string().required(), name : Joi.string(), age : Joi.number(), }, }; exports.addUser = async (ctx) => { const user = ctx.request.body; users.push(user); ctx.body = { success : true , data : users }; };

The validation schema is followed by Joi. You can define more effective schemas based on joi docs.

Error handler

When bad request, koa2-validation has catched the error, and throw a standard Error instance, which has an attr status 400.

app.use( async (ctx, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (err) { ctx.status = err.status || err.code; ctx.body = { success : false , message : err.message, }; } });

Example

In the test foler, I made a demo about user management. You can get how to use koa2-validation from it. If you have some questions, you can post an issue.