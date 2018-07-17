install

it requires node v7.6.0 or higher now

npm install --save koa2-cors

Usage

var Koa = require ( 'koa' ); var cors = require ( 'koa2-cors' ); var app = new Koa(); app.use(cors());

Options

origin

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. expects a string. Can also be set to a function, which takes the ctx as the first parameter.

exposeHeaders

Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array.

maxAge

Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Expects a Number.

credentials

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Expects a Boolean.

allowMethods

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array , If not specified, default allowMethods is ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST', 'PATCH', 'DELETE', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS'] .

allowHeaders

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array . If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.

var Koa = require ( 'koa' ); var cors = require ( 'koa2-cors' ); var app = new Koa(); app.use(cors({ origin : function ( ctx ) { if (ctx.url === '/test' ) { return false ; } return '*' ; }, exposeHeaders : [ 'WWW-Authenticate' , 'Server-Authorization' ], maxAge : 5 , credentials : true , allowMethods : [ 'GET' , 'POST' , 'DELETE' ], allowHeaders : [ 'Content-Type' , 'Authorization' , 'Accept' ], })); ...

More details about CORS.

License

MIT License