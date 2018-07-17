it requires node v7.6.0 or higher now
npm install --save koa2-cors
var Koa = require('koa');
var cors = require('koa2-cors');
var app = new Koa();
app.use(cors());
Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. expects a string. Can also be set to a function, which takes the
ctx as the first parameter.
Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array.
Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Expects a Number.
Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Expects a Boolean.
Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array , If not specified, default allowMethods is
['GET', 'PUT', 'POST', 'PATCH', 'DELETE', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS'].
Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array . If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.
var Koa = require('koa');
var cors = require('koa2-cors');
var app = new Koa();
app.use(cors({
origin: function(ctx) {
if (ctx.url === '/test') {
return false;
}
return '*';
},
exposeHeaders: ['WWW-Authenticate', 'Server-Authorization'],
maxAge: 5,
credentials: true,
allowMethods: ['GET', 'POST', 'DELETE'],
allowHeaders: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization', 'Accept'],
}));
...