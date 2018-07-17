openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kc

koa2-cors

by bowen zhu
2.0.6 (see all)

CORS middleware for koa2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

233

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa2-cors

NPM version Node version Build Status Code coverage NPM download Commitizen friendly

install

it requires node v7.6.0 or higher now

npm install --save koa2-cors

Usage

var Koa = require('koa');
var cors = require('koa2-cors');

var app = new Koa();
app.use(cors());

Options

origin

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. expects a string. Can also be set to a function, which takes the ctx as the first parameter.

exposeHeaders

Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array.

maxAge

Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Expects a Number.

credentials

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Expects a Boolean.

allowMethods

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array , If not specified, default allowMethods is ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST', 'PATCH', 'DELETE', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS'].

allowHeaders

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited array . If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.

var Koa = require('koa');
var cors = require('koa2-cors');

var app = new Koa();
app.use(cors({
  origin: function(ctx) {
    if (ctx.url === '/test') {
      return false;
    }
    return '*';
  },
  exposeHeaders: ['WWW-Authenticate', 'Server-Authorization'],
  maxAge: 5,
  credentials: true,
  allowMethods: ['GET', 'POST', 'DELETE'],
  allowHeaders: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization', 'Accept'],
}));
...

More details about CORS.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial