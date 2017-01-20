Use Express/Connect middleware with Koa v2.

Warning

It is highly recommended to use a Koa-specific middleware instead of trying to convert an Express version when they're available. There is a non-trivial difference in the Koa and Express designs and you will inevitably run into some issues. This module is a workaround for the specific cases where the differences can be ignored. Additionally, it also enables library authors to write 1 version of their HTTP middleware.

Always use next

Express middlewares need to declare and invoke the next callback appropriately for the koa-connect integration to work correctly.

For library authors

If you're attempting to write a framework-agnostic middleware library, be sure to use only core HTTP methods and not any Express-dependent APIs like res.send .

Installation

npm install koa-connect

Usage

See examples/ for more real-world examples.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const c2k = require ( 'koa-connect' ) function connectMiddlware ( req, res, next ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }) res.end( 'From the Connect middleware' ) next() } function koaMiddlware ( ctx, next ) { return next() .then( () => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { }) } async function koaMiddleware ( ctx, next ) { try { await next(); } catch (e) { } } const app = new Koa() app.use(koaMiddlware) app.use(c2k(connectMiddlware)) app.use( ( ctx, next ) => { console .log( 'It will continue on to here' ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

Testing

Tests are in tests.js and are made with the Mocha framework. You can run them with npm test or npm run test:watch

License

MIT