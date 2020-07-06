Parse xml request body for Koa
const koa = require('koa')
const xmlParser = require('koa-xml-body')
const app = koa()
app.use(xmlParser())
app.use(function(ctx, next) {
// the parsed body will store in this.request.body
// if nothing was parsed, body will be undefined
ctx.body = ctx.request.body
return next()
})
koa-xml-body will carefully check and set
context.request.body, so it can intergate well with other body parsers such as
koa-bodyparser:
// ...
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser')
// ...
app.use(xmlParser())
app.use(bodyParser())
Note:
Current version (
v2.x) of
koa-xml-body is writtern with
ES2015 and for
koa@2. If you use
koa@1.x, use
koa-xml-body@1.x instead.
utf8. If not set, the lib will retrive it from
content-type(such as
content-type:application/xml;charset=gb2312).
1mb.
content-length is found, it will be overwritten automatically.
noop function. It means it will eat the error silently. You can config it to customize the response.
{}. See
xml2js Options for details.
body (ctx.request.body).
app.use(xmlParser({
limit: 128,
encoding: 'utf8', // lib will detect it from `content-type`
xmlOptions: {
explicitArray: false
},
key: 'xmlBody', // lib will check ctx.request.xmlBody & set parsed data to it.
onerror: (err, ctx) => {
ctx.throw(err.status, err.message);
}
}))