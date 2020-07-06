openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kxb

koa-xml-body

by Creeper
2.2.0 (see all)

koa middleware to parse xml request body

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-xml-body

Build Status npm version Dependency Status download times FOSSA Status

Parse xml request body for Koa

Install

NPM

Usage

const koa = require('koa')
const xmlParser = require('koa-xml-body')

const app = koa()
app.use(xmlParser())

app.use(function(ctx, next) {
    // the parsed body will store in this.request.body
    // if nothing was parsed, body will be undefined
    ctx.body = ctx.request.body
    return next()
})

koa-xml-body will carefully check and set context.request.body, so it can intergate well with other body parsers such as koa-bodyparser:

// ...
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser')

// ...
app.use(xmlParser())
app.use(bodyParser())

Note:

Current version (v2.x) of koa-xml-body is writtern with ES2015 and for koa@2. If you use koa@1.x, use koa-xml-body@1.x instead.

Options

  • encoding: requested encoding. Default is utf8. If not set, the lib will retrive it from content-type(such as content-type:application/xml;charset=gb2312).
  • limit: limit of the body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is 1mb.
  • length: length of the body. When content-length is found, it will be overwritten automatically.
  • onerror: error handler. Default is a noop function. It means it will eat the error silently. You can config it to customize the response.
  • xmlOptions: options which will be used to parse xml. Default is {}. See xml2js Options for details.
  • key: A chance to redefine what the property name to use instead of the default body (ctx.request.body).
app.use(xmlParser({
    limit: 128,
    encoding: 'utf8', // lib will detect it from `content-type`
    xmlOptions: {
        explicitArray: false
    },
    key: 'xmlBody', // lib will check ctx.request.xmlBody & set parsed data to it.
    onerror: (err, ctx) => {
        ctx.throw(err.status, err.message);
    }
}))

Licences

MIT

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial