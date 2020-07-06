Parse xml request body for Koa

Install

Usage

const koa = require ( 'koa' ) const xmlParser = require ( 'koa-xml-body' ) const app = koa() app.use(xmlParser()) app.use( function ( ctx, next ) { ctx.body = ctx.request.body return next() })

koa-xml-body will carefully check and set context.request.body , so it can intergate well with other body parsers such as koa-bodyparser :

const bodyParser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ) app.use(xmlParser()) app.use(bodyParser())

Note:

Current version ( v2.x ) of koa-xml-body is writtern with ES2015 and for koa@2 . If you use koa@1.x , use koa-xml-body@1.x instead.

Options

encoding : requested encoding. Default is utf8 . If not set, the lib will retrive it from content-type (such as content-type:application/xml;charset=gb2312 ).

: requested encoding. Default is . If not set, the lib will retrive it from (such as ). limit : limit of the body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is 1mb .

: limit of the body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is . length : length of the body. When content-length is found, it will be overwritten automatically.

: length of the body. When is found, it will be overwritten automatically. onerror : error handler. Default is a noop function. It means it will eat the error silently. You can config it to customize the response.

: error handler. Default is a function. It means it will the error silently. You can config it to customize the response. xmlOptions : options which will be used to parse xml. Default is {} . See xml2js Options for details.

: options which will be used to parse xml. Default is . See for details. key: A chance to redefine what the property name to use instead of the default body (ctx.request.body) .

app.use(xmlParser({ limit : 128 , encoding : 'utf8' , xmlOptions : { explicitArray : false }, key : 'xmlBody' , onerror : ( err, ctx ) => { ctx.throw(err.status, err.message); } }))

Licences

MIT