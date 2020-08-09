Koa v2 is now the default. For Koa v1 support install with koa-websocket@2 and see the legacy branch.

Supports ws:// and wss://

Installation

npm install koa-websocket

Usage

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ), route = require ( 'koa-route' ), websockify = require ( 'koa-websocket' ); const app = websockify( new Koa()); app.ws.use( function ( ctx, next ) { return next(ctx); }); app.ws.use(route.all( '/test/:id' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.websocket.send( 'Hello World' ); ctx.websocket.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); }); })); app.listen( 3000 );

Example with Let's Encrypt (the Greenlock package):

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const greenlock = require ( 'greenlock-express' ); const websockify = require ( 'koa-websocket' ); const le = greenlock.create({ }); const app = websockify( new Koa(), wsOptions, le.httpsOptions); app.ws.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.websocket.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

With custom websocket options.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ), route = require ( 'koa-route' ), websockify = require ( 'koa-websocket' ); const wsOptions = {}; const app = websockify( new Koa(), wsOptions); app.ws.use(route.all( '/' , (ctx) => { ctx.websocket.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); }); })); app.listen( 3000 );

API

The WebSocket options object just get passed right through to the new WebSocketServer(options) call.

The optional HTTPS options object gets passed right into https.createServer(options) . If the HTTPS options are passed in, koa-websocket will use the built-in Node HTTPS server to provide support for the wss:// protocol.

License

MIT