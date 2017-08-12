webpack-dev-middleware for koa2 with HMR(hot module replacement) supports.
$ npm i koa-webpack-middleware -D
This middleware designd for koa2 ecosystem, make sure installed the right version:
npm i koa@next -S
See example/ for an example of usage.
import webpack from 'webpack'
import { devMiddleware, hotMiddleware } from 'koa-webpack-middleware'
import devConfig from './webpack.config.dev'
const compile = webpack(devConfig)
app.use(devMiddleware(compile, {
// display no info to console (only warnings and errors)
noInfo: false,
// display nothing to the console
quiet: false,
// switch into lazy mode
// that means no watching, but recompilation on every request
lazy: true,
// watch options (only lazy: false)
watchOptions: {
aggregateTimeout: 300,
poll: true
},
// public path to bind the middleware to
// use the same as in webpack
publicPath: "/assets/",
// custom headers
headers: { "X-Custom-Header": "yes" },
// options for formating the statistics
stats: {
colors: true
}
}))
app.use(hotMiddleware(compile, {
// log: console.log,
// path: '/__webpack_hmr',
// heartbeat: 10 * 1000
}))
webpack
plugins configure
plugins: [
new webpack.optimize.OccurrenceOrderPlugin(),
new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin(),
new webpack.NoErrorsPlugin()
]
webpack
entry configure
$ npm i eventsource-polyfill -D
entry: {
'index': [
// For old browsers
'eventsource-polyfill',
'webpack-hot-middleware/client?path=/__webpack_hmr&timeout=20000',
'index.js']
},
webpack
loader configure
$ npm i babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-0 -D
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel',
query: {
'presets': ['es2015', 'stage-0']
}
},
include: './src'
}
HMR for react project
$ npm i babel-preset-react babel-preset-react-hmre -D
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
loader: 'babel',
query: {
'presets': ['es2015', 'stage-0', 'react'],
'env': {
'development': {
'presets': ['react-hmre']
}
}
},
include: './src'
}
put the code in your entry file to enable HMR
React project do not need
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept()
}
That's all, you're all set!