webpack-dev-middleware for koa2 with HMR(hot module replacement) supports.

Install

$ npm i koa-webpack-middleware -D

Depends

This middleware designd for koa2 ecosystem, make sure installed the right version:

npm i koa@next -S

Usage

See example/ for an example of usage.

import webpack from 'webpack' import { devMiddleware, hotMiddleware } from 'koa-webpack-middleware' import devConfig from './webpack.config.dev' const compile = webpack(devConfig) app.use(devMiddleware(compile, { noInfo : false , quiet : false , lazy : true , watchOptions : { aggregateTimeout : 300 , poll : true }, publicPath : "/assets/" , headers : { "X-Custom-Header" : "yes" }, stats : { colors : true } })) app.use(hotMiddleware(compile, { }))

HMR configure

webpack plugins configure plugins: [ new webpack.optimize.OccurrenceOrderPlugin(), new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin(), new webpack.NoErrorsPlugin() ] webpack entry configure $ npm i eventsource-polyfill -D entry: { 'index' : [ 'eventsource-polyfill' , 'webpack-hot-middleware/client?path=/__webpack_hmr&timeout=20000' , 'index.js' ] }, webpack loader configure $ npm i babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-0 -D { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'babel' , query : { 'presets' : [ 'es2015' , 'stage-0' ] } }, include : './src' } HMR for react project $ npm i babel-preset-react babel-preset-react-hmre -D { test : /\.jsx?$/ , loader : 'babel' , query : { 'presets' : [ 'es2015' , 'stage-0' , 'react' ], 'env' : { 'development' : { 'presets' : [ 'react-hmre' ] } } }, include : './src' } put the code in your entry file to enable HMR React project do not need if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept() }

That's all, you're all set!