openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kwm

koa-webpack-middleware

by 斯人
1.0.7 (see all)

webpack dev&hot middleware for koa2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use

Readme

koa-webpack-middleware

npm version Circle CI js-standard-style

webpack-dev-middleware for koa2 with HMR(hot module replacement) supports.

Install

$ npm i koa-webpack-middleware -D

Depends

This middleware designd for koa2 ecosystem, make sure installed the right version:

npm i koa@next -S

Usage

See example/ for an example of usage.

import webpack from 'webpack'
import { devMiddleware, hotMiddleware } from 'koa-webpack-middleware'
import devConfig from './webpack.config.dev'
const compile = webpack(devConfig)
app.use(devMiddleware(compile, {
    // display no info to console (only warnings and errors)
    noInfo: false,

    // display nothing to the console
    quiet: false,

    // switch into lazy mode
    // that means no watching, but recompilation on every request
    lazy: true,

    // watch options (only lazy: false)
    watchOptions: {
        aggregateTimeout: 300,
        poll: true
    },

    // public path to bind the middleware to
    // use the same as in webpack
    publicPath: "/assets/",

    // custom headers
    headers: { "X-Custom-Header": "yes" },

    // options for formating the statistics
    stats: {
        colors: true
    }
}))
app.use(hotMiddleware(compile, {
  // log: console.log,
  // path: '/__webpack_hmr',
  // heartbeat: 10 * 1000
}))

HMR configure

  1. webpack plugins configure

    plugins: [
    new webpack.optimize.OccurrenceOrderPlugin(),
    new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin(),
    new webpack.NoErrorsPlugin()
]

  2. webpack entry configure

    $ npm i eventsource-polyfill -D

    entry: {
  'index': [
    // For old browsers
    'eventsource-polyfill',
    'webpack-hot-middleware/client?path=/__webpack_hmr&timeout=20000',
    'index.js']
},

  3. webpack loader configure 

    $ npm i babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-0 -D

    {
  test: /\.js$/,
  loader: 'babel',
  query: {
    'presets': ['es2015', 'stage-0']
    }
  },
  include: './src'
}

    HMR for react project

    $ npm i babel-preset-react babel-preset-react-hmre -D

    {
  test: /\.jsx?$/,
  loader: 'babel',
  query: {
    'presets': ['es2015', 'stage-0', 'react'],
    'env': {
      'development': {
        'presets': ['react-hmre']
      }
    }
  },
  include: './src'
}

  4. put the code in your entry file to enable HMR

    React project do not need

    if (module.hot) {
  module.hot.accept()
}

That's all, you're all set!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tung DangSaigon2 Ratings0 Reviews
Just a guy love to do one thing: Front-end.
November 23, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

rhl
react-hot-loaderTweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rrw
@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-pluginA Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5M
uhr
universal-hot-reloadHot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
136
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
@voxeet/react-redux-5.1.1Official React bindings for Redux
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
2K
ric
react-imported-component✂️📦Bundler-independent solution for SSR-friendly code-splitting
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
8K
electron-react-boilerplateA Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
15
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial