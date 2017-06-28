webpack dev middleware for koa 1.x.
koa 2.x please try https://github.com/yiminghe/koa-webpack-dev-middleware/tree/2.x
same with https://github.com/webpack/webpack-dev-middleware. will add original middleware to ctx.webpack
var app = require('koa')();
var webpackMiddleware = require("koa-webpack-dev-middleware");
app.use(webpackMiddleware(...));
app.get(function *() {
this.body = this.webpack.fileSystem.readFileSync('index.html');
});
var app = require('koa')();
app.use(webpackMiddleware(webpack({
// webpack options
// webpackMiddleware takes a Compiler object as first parameter
// which is returned by webpack(...) without callback.
entry: "...",
output: {
path: "/"
// no real path is required, just pass "/"
// but it will work with other paths too.
}
}), {
// all options optional
noInfo: false,
// display no info to console (only warnings and errors)
quiet: false,
// display nothing to the console
lazy: true,
// switch into lazy mode
// that means no watching, but recompilation on every request
watchDelay: 300,
// delay after change (only lazy: false)
publicPath: "/assets/",
// public path to bind the middleware to
// use the same as in webpack
headers: { "X-Custom-Header": "yes" },
// custom headers
stats: {
colors: true
}
// options for formating the statistics
}));