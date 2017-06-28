webpack dev middleware for koa 1.x.

koa 2.x please try https://github.com/yiminghe/koa-webpack-dev-middleware/tree/2.x

Usage

same with https://github.com/webpack/webpack-dev-middleware. will add original middleware to ctx.webpack

var app = require ( 'koa' )(); var webpackMiddleware = require ( "koa-webpack-dev-middleware" ); app.use(webpackMiddleware(...)); app.get( function *( ) { this .body = this .webpack.fileSystem.readFileSync( 'index.html' ); });

Example usage