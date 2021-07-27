Development and Hot Module Reload Middleware for Koa2, in a single middleware module.
This module wraps and composes
webpack-dev-middleware and
webpack-hot-client
into a single middleware module, allowing for quick and concise implementation.
As an added bonus, it'll also use the installed
webpack module from your project,
and the
webpack.config.js file in the root of your project, automagically, should
you choose to let it. This negates the need for all of the repetitive setup and
config that you get with
koa-webpack-middleware.
Using npm:
npm install koa-webpack --save-dev
koa-webpack is an evergreen module. 🌲 This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v8.0.0+ or v10.0.0+), and Webpack v4.0.0+.
const Koa = require('koa');
const koaWebpack = require('koa-webpack');
const app = new Koa();
const options = { .. };
const middleware = await koaWebpack(options);
app.use(middleware);
Returns a
Promise which resolves the server
middleware containing the
following additional properties:
close(callback) (Function) - Closes both the instance of
webpack-dev-middleware
and
webpack-hot-client. Accepts a single
Function callback parameter that is
executed when complete.
hotClient (Object) - An instance of
webpack-hot-client.
devMiddleware (Object) - An instance of
webpack-dev-middleware
The middleware accepts an
options Object, which can contain options for the
webpack-dev-middleware and
webpack-hot-client bundled with this module.
The following is a property reference for the Object:
Type:
Object
optional
Should you rather that the middleware use an instance of
webpack that you've
already init'd [with webpack config], you can pass it to the middleware using
this option.
Example:
const webpack = require('webpack');
const config = require('./webpack.config.js');
const koaWebpack = require('koa-webpack');
const compiler = webpack(config);
const middleware = await koaWebpack({ compiler });
app.use(middleware);
Type:
Object
Should you rather that the middleware use an instance of webpack configuration that you've already required/imported, you can pass it to the middleware using this option.
Example:
const koaWebpack = require('koa-webpack');
const config = require('./webpack.config.js');
const middleware = await koaWebpack({ config });
app.use(middleware);
Type:
String
Allows you to specify the absolute path to the Webpack config file to be used.
Example:
const path = require('path');
const koaWebpack = require('koa-webpack');
// The Webpack config file would be at "./client/webpack.config.js".
const middleware = await koaWebpack({
configPath: path.join(__dirname, 'client', 'webpack.config.js')
});
app.use(middleware);
Type:
Object
The
devMiddleware property should contain options for
webpack-dev-middleware, a list of
which is available at webpack-dev-middleware.
Omitting this property will result in
webpack-dev-middleware using its default
options.
Type:
Object|Boolean
The
hotClient property should contain options for
webpack-hot-client, a list of
which is available at webpack-hot-client.
Omitting this property will result in
webpack-hot-client using its default
options.
As of
v3.0.1 setting this to
false will completely disable
webpack-hot-client
and all automatic Hot Module Replacement functionality.
When using
koa-webpack with koa-compress,
you may experience issues with saving files and hot module reload. Please review
this issue
for more information and a workaround.
When
serverSideRender is set to true in
config.devMiddleware,
webpackStats is
accessible from
ctx.state.webpackStats.
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
const assetsByChunkName = ctx.state.webpackStats.toJson().assetsByChunkName;
// do something with assetsByChunkName
})
For more details please refer to: webpack-dev-middleware
When using with html-webpack-plugin, you can access dev-middleware in-memory filesystem to serve index.html file:
const middleware = await koaWebpack({ config });
app.use(middleware);
app.use(async (ctx) => {
const filename = path.resolve(webpackConfig.output.path, 'index.html')
ctx.response.type = 'html'
ctx.response.body = middleware.devMiddleware.fileSystem.createReadStream(filename)
});
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.
This module started as a fork of
koa-webpack-middleware